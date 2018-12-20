Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group plans restructuring and relaunch of FerratumP2P (deutsch)




20.12.18 20:00
dpa-AFX

Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group plans restructuring and relaunch of FerratumP2P



^


DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Strategische


Unternehmensentscheidung


Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group plans restructuring and relaunch of FerratumP2P



20.12.2018 / 20:00


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group plans restructuring and relaunch of FerratumP2P



Helsinki, 20 December 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)


("Ferratum" or the "Group") has today announced its intention to restructure


FerratumP2P, its peer-to-peer lending and investment platform.



The operations and performance of FerratumP2P, which currently allows retail


customers to invest in approved, active Ferratum Group business and consumer


loans, were reviewed in 2018. As a result, Ferratum has decided to close the


P2P platform to new retail customers and to buy back the portfolio from


existing customers at remaining principal plus accrued interest on their


individual investments to 28 February 2019. The buy back is not expected to


have a material impact on current funding costs for the Group.



The platform will be relaunched to serve institutional investors in the


first half of 2019. Focusing on institutional customers is consistent with


the Group's strategy of diversifying its global customer base while


maintaining a variety of innovative funding solutions. The relaunched


platform will accommodate a more targeted portfolio of professional


investors, investing greater amounts, thereby improving the cost


efficiencies of marketing and client servicing, and profitability of


operating the platform overall.



Scott Donnelly, Business Unit Director for Business Lending at Ferratum


commented:



"A P2P platform that served retail investors was a good starting point for


us. Ferratum's P2P concept had always been developed with institutional


investors in mind, so focusing on this professional client base, for whom


higher value, longer-term investments are more appropriate, is part of our


natural evolution and in line with our long-term strategy to diversify the


Group's customer base.



With some minor operational adjustments and a pilot testing period, we will


relaunch a reconfigured P2P platform that provides institutional investors


with a convenient and flexible way to invest in tranches of approved


Ferratum loans with medium to long maturities to meet different risk and


yield objectives. We look forward to a smooth transition of this part of our


business during the first half of next year."



About Ferratum Group:



Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital


consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile


devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum


has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South


and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.



As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum


is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile


bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a


range of banking services, including real time digital payments and


transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European


markets. Ferratum has approximately 1.9 million active and former customers


who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as


at 30 September 2018), of which over 799,000 customers have an open Mobile


Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.



Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock


Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit


www.ferratumgroup.com.



Contacts:



Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Head Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä


of Finance and Risk T: + 49 30 921005844 Deputy Head of Investor


E: [1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1. Relations T: +41 79 940


mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com 6315 E:


[1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com


1.


mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferra


tum.com


UK / European media enquiries:


Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company


Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs T: +44 20


3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537 E:


[1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:


[2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.


mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com 2.


mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



20.12.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj


Ratamestarinkatu 11 A


00520 Helsinki


Finnland


Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44


Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49


E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com


Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com


ISIN: FI4000106299


WKN: A1W9NS


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



761017 20.12.2018



°






Aktuell
Börsengang des Jahres - Nächster Riesendeal von Börsenstar David Stadnyk
nach 1.871% und 14.143% - IT Service Hot Stock 2019

Nerds On Site Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,70 € 8,08 € -0,38 € -4,70% 20.12./21:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FI4000106299 A1W9NS 32,55 € 7,70 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		7,70 € -4,70%  21:55
Stuttgart 8,08 € +1,38%  09:11
Berlin 8,08 € +1,38%  08:00
Hamburg 8,05 € +1,13%  08:09
Hannover 8,05 € +1,13%  08:10
München 8,08 € +1,00%  08:00
Xetra 7,80 € -2,99%  17:35
Düsseldorf 7,70 € -4,23%  17:06
Frankfurt 7,69 € -4,59%  18:35
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium-Lagerstätte mit 1 Mrd. $ Barwert und 125 Mio. $ Cash-flow. 23 mal mehr als Börsenwert - Bester Lithium Aktientip 2019

LSC Lithium Corporation
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
379 Ferratum OYJ Aktie 18:51
1 Ferratum OYJ mit Potenzial! 19.06.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...