DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group plans restructuring and relaunch of FerratumP2P (deutsch)

20.12.2018 / 20:00

Helsinki, 20 December 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)

("Ferratum" or the "Group") has today announced its intention to restructure

FerratumP2P, its peer-to-peer lending and investment platform.

The operations and performance of FerratumP2P, which currently allows retail

customers to invest in approved, active Ferratum Group business and consumer

loans, were reviewed in 2018. As a result, Ferratum has decided to close the

P2P platform to new retail customers and to buy back the portfolio from

existing customers at remaining principal plus accrued interest on their

individual investments to 28 February 2019. The buy back is not expected to

have a material impact on current funding costs for the Group.

The platform will be relaunched to serve institutional investors in the

first half of 2019. Focusing on institutional customers is consistent with

the Group's strategy of diversifying its global customer base while

maintaining a variety of innovative funding solutions. The relaunched

platform will accommodate a more targeted portfolio of professional

investors, investing greater amounts, thereby improving the cost

efficiencies of marketing and client servicing, and profitability of

operating the platform overall.

Scott Donnelly, Business Unit Director for Business Lending at Ferratum

commented:

"A P2P platform that served retail investors was a good starting point for

us. Ferratum's P2P concept had always been developed with institutional

investors in mind, so focusing on this professional client base, for whom

higher value, longer-term investments are more appropriate, is part of our

natural evolution and in line with our long-term strategy to diversify the

Group's customer base.

With some minor operational adjustments and a pilot testing period, we will

relaunch a reconfigured P2P platform that provides institutional investors

with a convenient and flexible way to invest in tranches of approved

Ferratum loans with medium to long maturities to meet different risk and

yield objectives. We look forward to a smooth transition of this part of our

business during the first half of next year."

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital

consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile

devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum

has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South

and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum

is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile

bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a

range of banking services, including real time digital payments and

transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European

markets. Ferratum has approximately 1.9 million active and former customers

who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as

at 30 September 2018), of which over 799,000 customers have an open Mobile

Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock

Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit

www.ferratumgroup.com.

