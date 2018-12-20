DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group plans restructuring and relaunch of FerratumP2P (deutsch)
20.12.18 20:00
dpa-AFX
Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group plans restructuring and relaunch of FerratumP2P
^
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Strategische
Unternehmensentscheidung
Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group plans restructuring and relaunch of FerratumP2P
20.12.2018 / 20:00
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group plans restructuring and relaunch of FerratumP2P
Helsinki, 20 December 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)
("Ferratum" or the "Group") has today announced its intention to restructure
FerratumP2P, its peer-to-peer lending and investment platform.
The operations and performance of FerratumP2P, which currently allows retail
customers to invest in approved, active Ferratum Group business and consumer
loans, were reviewed in 2018. As a result, Ferratum has decided to close the
P2P platform to new retail customers and to buy back the portfolio from
existing customers at remaining principal plus accrued interest on their
individual investments to 28 February 2019. The buy back is not expected to
have a material impact on current funding costs for the Group.
The platform will be relaunched to serve institutional investors in the
first half of 2019. Focusing on institutional customers is consistent with
the Group's strategy of diversifying its global customer base while
maintaining a variety of innovative funding solutions. The relaunched
platform will accommodate a more targeted portfolio of professional
investors, investing greater amounts, thereby improving the cost
efficiencies of marketing and client servicing, and profitability of
operating the platform overall.
Scott Donnelly, Business Unit Director for Business Lending at Ferratum
commented:
"A P2P platform that served retail investors was a good starting point for
us. Ferratum's P2P concept had always been developed with institutional
investors in mind, so focusing on this professional client base, for whom
higher value, longer-term investments are more appropriate, is part of our
natural evolution and in line with our long-term strategy to diversify the
Group's customer base.
With some minor operational adjustments and a pilot testing period, we will
relaunch a reconfigured P2P platform that provides institutional investors
with a convenient and flexible way to invest in tranches of approved
Ferratum loans with medium to long maturities to meet different risk and
yield objectives. We look forward to a smooth transition of this part of our
business during the first half of next year."
About Ferratum Group:
Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital
consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile
devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum
has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South
and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.
As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum
is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile
bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a
range of banking services, including real time digital payments and
transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European
markets. Ferratum has approximately 1.9 million active and former customers
who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as
at 30 September 2018), of which over 799,000 customers have an open Mobile
Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.
Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit
www.ferratumgroup.com.
Contacts:
Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Head Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä
of Finance and Risk T: + 49 30 921005844 Deputy Head of Investor
E: [1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1. Relations T: +41 79 940
mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com 6315 E:
[1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com
1.
mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferra
tum.com
UK / European media enquiries:
Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company
Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs T: +44 20
3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537 E:
[1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:
[2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.
mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com 2.
mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
20.12.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,
übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,
Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finnland
Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44
Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49
E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com
Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com
ISIN: FI4000106299
WKN: A1W9NS
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,
München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
761017 20.12.2018
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,70 €
|8,08 €
|-0,38 €
|-4,70%
|20.12./21:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FI4000106299
|A1W9NS
|32,55 €
|7,70 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|7,70 €
|-4,70%
|21:55
|Stuttgart
|8,08 €
|+1,38%
|09:11
|Berlin
|8,08 €
|+1,38%
|08:00
|Hamburg
|8,05 €
|+1,13%
|08:09
|Hannover
|8,05 €
|+1,13%
|08:10
|München
|8,08 €
|+1,00%
|08:00
|Xetra
|7,80 €
|-2,99%
|17:35
|Düsseldorf
|7,70 €
|-4,23%
|17:06
|Frankfurt
|7,69 €
|-4,59%
|18:35
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|379
|Ferratum OYJ Aktie
|18:51
|1
|Ferratum OYJ mit Potenzial!
|19.06.16