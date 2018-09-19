DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group announces new senior leadership appointments (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ferratum":

Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group announces new senior leadership appointments

19.09.2018

19.09.2018 / 08:30

Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group announces new senior leadership appointments

- Directors Team strengthened with the appointment of key division heads

- Dr. Clemens Krause, CFO, taking on additional risk management

responsibilities

Helsinki, 19 September 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)

("Ferratum" or the "Group") is pleased to announce a significant

strengthening of its Directors Team, promoting eight members into senior

leadership positions in addition to the six current members.

Adam Tönning, Head of Financial Planning & Analysis; Outi Ellilä, Head of

Marketing and Customer Experience; Scott Donnelly, Business Unit Director

SME Lending; Kristjan Kajakas, Business Unit Director for Revolving Loans;

Antti Kumpulainen, Business Unit Director for Installment Loans; Marius

Solescu, Head of Human Resources; Sami Kalliola, Head of Strategic

Partnerships; and Emmi Kyykkä, Deputy Head of Investor Relations, have

joined the Directors team, effective as of 12 September 2018.

With more than 40 years of combined experience within the Group, these

individuals have played a central role in Ferratum's growth story and their

promotions will ensure that their collective day-to-day operational

knowledge and experience is fully integrated into the Directors Team.

In addition, Dr. Clemens Krause, Chief Financial Officer, will be taking on

new responsibilities as Chief Risk Officer in addition to his position as

CFO. He will continue to serve on the Directors Team along with the existing

members Jorma Jokela, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Group; Lea

Liigus, Head of Legal and Compliance; Ari Tiukkanen, Chief Operating

Officer; Saku Timonen, Chief Commercial Officer and Jussi Mekkonen, Chief

Executive Officer of Ferratum Bank p.l.c.

The enlarged Directors Team will collectively be responsible for leading the

Group and delivering on key initiatives, led by Jorma Jokela.

Jorma Jokela commented:

"Our announcement today is a celebration and recognition of the depth and

diversity of talent at Ferratum. We have been a profitable, growing business

for 13 years and this would not have been possible without the tireless

efforts of every business division and the talented individuals who lead

those teams.

I look forward to the guidance and counsel this combination of individuals

will bring to the Directors Team, as we continue on our journey."

Notes to Editors

Ferratum's business units

The Revolving Loans division is the Credit Limit product line at Ferratum

Group. The Installment Loans division is made up of the Micro Loans, Plus

Loans and Primeloans product lines.

Professional profiles of new senior leadership appointments:

Adam Tönning is the Head of Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) of

Ferratum Group. Having joined the Group in 2010, his keen interest in the

business led to a rapid expansion of his responsibilities to marketing and

special project management. Adam successfully led the launch of the Group's

first deposit business in Sweden in 2012 and launch of the lending business

in Norway 2015. He later specialised in finance, taking on a role as

regional finance manager for West and APAC region in 2014, after which he

set up the FP&A unit in 2016. Adam's primary responsibility is driving

continuous efficiencies within the operational and capital planning.

Outi Ellilä is the Head of Marketing and Customer Experience and has been a

part of Ferratum Group since 2016. Outi has specialised in data-driven

marketing throughout her career, having previously worked at Google and

Isobar Finland (part of Dentsu Aegis Network). She has an extensive

understanding of integrated marketing and customer experience and continues

to drive data-led customer and marketing campaigns across Ferratum's

markets. Outi was also responsible for successful launch of Ferratum's new

corporate branding in 2017.

Scott Donnelly is the Business Unit Director for SME Lending at Ferratum

Group. Joining in 2012 as lead Data Scientist at Ferratum, Scott developed

credit scoring models and data analytics tools that were used across all the

Group's business lines. He launched the SME Lending business in 2015 and led

the division to profitability within a year. The division is now present in

eight markets globally. Scott's primary focus is the ongoing expansion of

the SME Lending business, through better credit assessments in the existing

markets and entering new markets. Prior to joining the Group, Scott was

Senior Business Development Manager at Benedict and Associates.

Marius Solescu is the Head of Human Resources and has been a part of

Ferratum Group since 2013. Based at Ferratum's central function in Berlin,

he leads all HR related initiatives, including business and culture

transformation and employee well-being and talent development. Prior to his

current role, Marius led the successful market launch of Ferratum's brand

into Romania in 2014. Marius has previously held a number of senior

management positions in the retail banking division of Raiffeisen Bank

Romania.

Sami Kalliola is Head of Strategic Partnerships at Ferratum Group,

responsible for strategic partnerships for all Ferratum's products and

services, primarily in new and emerging markets. During his two years of

service at Ferratum Group, Sami has played a leading role in country

launches into Brazil and Nigeria as well as securing the partnership with

Thomas Cook Money, a white label partnership offering Thomas Cook customers

mobile banking services. Prior to joining Ferratum, Sami was in the

telecommunication industry as CEO of Swissphone Carrier AG in Switzerland.

Kristjan Kajakas is the Business Unit Director for Revolving Loans at

Ferratum Group. He joined the business in 2010, initially serving in project

management and product development, followed by a position as Deputy Head of

Regions for Eastern Europe. Kristjan has been at the heart of the successful

growth of Credit Limit, which currently accounts for almost half of the

Groups revenues. He will now focus his efforts to boost the development of

Revolving Loans. Before joining Ferratum, Kristjan was a client executive at

AS SEB Pank.

Antti Kumpulainen is Business Unit Director of Instalment Loans (Microloans,

Plus Loan and Prime Loan) at Ferratum Group and Chief Commercial Officer of

Ferratum Bank Plc. He joined the Group in 2016 as Country manager for

Finland, having previously served as Chief Risk Officer at Elisa Financial

Mobile and Department Manager at Ab Compass Oy Ltd., Antti has a deep

understanding of full-service mobile banking and payments. He has been a

core member of Ferratum's growth trajectory and has extensive insight into

the Group's lending business. Antti will continue to drive the expansion of

the Installment Loans division, through developing bespoke loans catered to

individuals' needs.

Emmi Kyykkä is the Deputy Head of Investor Relations at Ferratum Group,

responsible for capital markets communications and the Group's investor

engagement programme. Having managed the corporate communications function

and supported Chief Executive, Jorma Jokela, on overarching business

strategy since 2014, Emmi has an extensive understanding of Ferratum's

priorities and objectives. She will be responsible for driving financial

communication and developing the investor relations function. Prior to

joining Ferratum, Emmi held management positions in sales.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital

consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile

devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum

has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South

and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum

is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum Mobile Bank,

launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a range

of banking services, including real time digital payments and transfers,

within a single app. It is currently available in five European markets. Led

by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has approximately 2 million active

and former customers who have been granted one or more loans (as at 30 June

2018).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

