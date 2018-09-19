Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ferratum":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group announces new senior leadership appointments (deutsch)




19.09.18 08:30
dpa-AFX

Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group announces new senior leadership appointments



^


DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Personalie


Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group announces new senior leadership appointments



19.09.2018 / 08:30


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group announces new senior leadership appointments



- Directors Team strengthened with the appointment of key division heads



- Dr. Clemens Krause, CFO, taking on additional risk management


responsibilities



Helsinki, 19 September 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)


("Ferratum" or the "Group") is pleased to announce a significant


strengthening of its Directors Team, promoting eight members into senior


leadership positions in addition to the six current members.



Adam Tönning, Head of Financial Planning & Analysis; Outi Ellilä, Head of


Marketing and Customer Experience; Scott Donnelly, Business Unit Director


SME Lending; Kristjan Kajakas, Business Unit Director for Revolving Loans;


Antti Kumpulainen, Business Unit Director for Installment Loans; Marius


Solescu, Head of Human Resources; Sami Kalliola, Head of Strategic


Partnerships; and Emmi Kyykkä, Deputy Head of Investor Relations, have


joined the Directors team, effective as of 12 September 2018.



With more than 40 years of combined experience within the Group, these


individuals have played a central role in Ferratum's growth story and their


promotions will ensure that their collective day-to-day operational


knowledge and experience is fully integrated into the Directors Team.



In addition, Dr. Clemens Krause, Chief Financial Officer, will be taking on


new responsibilities as Chief Risk Officer in addition to his position as


CFO. He will continue to serve on the Directors Team along with the existing


members Jorma Jokela, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Group; Lea


Liigus, Head of Legal and Compliance; Ari Tiukkanen, Chief Operating


Officer; Saku Timonen, Chief Commercial Officer and Jussi Mekkonen, Chief


Executive Officer of Ferratum Bank p.l.c.



The enlarged Directors Team will collectively be responsible for leading the


Group and delivering on key initiatives, led by Jorma Jokela.



Jorma Jokela commented:



"Our announcement today is a celebration and recognition of the depth and


diversity of talent at Ferratum. We have been a profitable, growing business


for 13 years and this would not have been possible without the tireless


efforts of every business division and the talented individuals who lead


those teams.



I look forward to the guidance and counsel this combination of individuals


will bring to the Directors Team, as we continue on our journey."




ENDS




Notes to Editors



Ferratum's business units



The Revolving Loans division is the Credit Limit product line at Ferratum


Group. The Installment Loans division is made up of the Micro Loans, Plus


Loans and Primeloans product lines.



Professional profiles of new senior leadership appointments:



Adam Tönning is the Head of Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) of


Ferratum Group. Having joined the Group in 2010, his keen interest in the


business led to a rapid expansion of his responsibilities to marketing and


special project management. Adam successfully led the launch of the Group's


first deposit business in Sweden in 2012 and launch of the lending business


in Norway 2015. He later specialised in finance, taking on a role as


regional finance manager for West and APAC region in 2014, after which he


set up the FP&A unit in 2016. Adam's primary responsibility is driving


continuous efficiencies within the operational and capital planning.



Outi Ellilä is the Head of Marketing and Customer Experience and has been a


part of Ferratum Group since 2016. Outi has specialised in data-driven


marketing throughout her career, having previously worked at Google and


Isobar Finland (part of Dentsu Aegis Network). She has an extensive


understanding of integrated marketing and customer experience and continues


to drive data-led customer and marketing campaigns across Ferratum's


markets. Outi was also responsible for successful launch of Ferratum's new


corporate branding in 2017.



Scott Donnelly is the Business Unit Director for SME Lending at Ferratum


Group. Joining in 2012 as lead Data Scientist at Ferratum, Scott developed


credit scoring models and data analytics tools that were used across all the


Group's business lines. He launched the SME Lending business in 2015 and led


the division to profitability within a year. The division is now present in


eight markets globally. Scott's primary focus is the ongoing expansion of


the SME Lending business, through better credit assessments in the existing


markets and entering new markets. Prior to joining the Group, Scott was


Senior Business Development Manager at Benedict and Associates.



Marius Solescu is the Head of Human Resources and has been a part of


Ferratum Group since 2013. Based at Ferratum's central function in Berlin,


he leads all HR related initiatives, including business and culture


transformation and employee well-being and talent development. Prior to his


current role, Marius led the successful market launch of Ferratum's brand


into Romania in 2014. Marius has previously held a number of senior


management positions in the retail banking division of Raiffeisen Bank


Romania.



Sami Kalliola is Head of Strategic Partnerships at Ferratum Group,


responsible for strategic partnerships for all Ferratum's products and


services, primarily in new and emerging markets. During his two years of


service at Ferratum Group, Sami has played a leading role in country


launches into Brazil and Nigeria as well as securing the partnership with


Thomas Cook Money, a white label partnership offering Thomas Cook customers


mobile banking services. Prior to joining Ferratum, Sami was in the


telecommunication industry as CEO of Swissphone Carrier AG in Switzerland.



Kristjan Kajakas is the Business Unit Director for Revolving Loans at


Ferratum Group. He joined the business in 2010, initially serving in project


management and product development, followed by a position as Deputy Head of


Regions for Eastern Europe. Kristjan has been at the heart of the successful


growth of Credit Limit, which currently accounts for almost half of the


Groups revenues. He will now focus his efforts to boost the development of


Revolving Loans. Before joining Ferratum, Kristjan was a client executive at


AS SEB Pank.



Antti Kumpulainen is Business Unit Director of Instalment Loans (Microloans,


Plus Loan and Prime Loan) at Ferratum Group and Chief Commercial Officer of


Ferratum Bank Plc. He joined the Group in 2016 as Country manager for


Finland, having previously served as Chief Risk Officer at Elisa Financial


Mobile and Department Manager at Ab Compass Oy Ltd., Antti has a deep


understanding of full-service mobile banking and payments. He has been a


core member of Ferratum's growth trajectory and has extensive insight into


the Group's lending business. Antti will continue to drive the expansion of


the Installment Loans division, through developing bespoke loans catered to


individuals' needs.



Emmi Kyykkä is the Deputy Head of Investor Relations at Ferratum Group,


responsible for capital markets communications and the Group's investor


engagement programme. Having managed the corporate communications function


and supported Chief Executive, Jorma Jokela, on overarching business


strategy since 2014, Emmi has an extensive understanding of Ferratum's


priorities and objectives. She will be responsible for driving financial


communication and developing the investor relations function. Prior to


joining Ferratum, Emmi held management positions in sales.



About Ferratum Group:



Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital


consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile


devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum


has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South


and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.



As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum


is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum Mobile Bank,


launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a range


of banking services, including real time digital payments and transfers,


within a single app. It is currently available in five European markets. Led


by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has approximately 2 million active


and former customers who have been granted one or more loans (as at 30 June


2018).



Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange


under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.



Contacts:



Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Chief Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä


Financial Officer T: + 49 (0) 30 Deputy Head of Investor


921005844 E: Relations T: +41 79 940


[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1. 6315 E:


mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com [1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com


1.


mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferra


tum.com


UK / European media enquiries:


Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company


Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs T: +44 20


3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537 E:


[1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:


[2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.


mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com 2.


mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



19.09.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj


Ratamestarinkatu 11 A


00520 Helsinki


Finnland


Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44


Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49


E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com


Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com


ISIN: FI4000106299


WKN: A1W9NS


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



724911 19.09.2018



°






Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Youtube-Star
Neuer 525% Cryptocurrency Hot Stock nach 4.400% mit NetCents Technology

SponsorsOne Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,40 € 14,50 € -0,10 € -0,69% 19.09./09:53
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FI4000106299 A1W9NS 32,50 € 13,76 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		14,50 € -1,63%  09:31
Düsseldorf 14,46 € +0,42%  09:10
Frankfurt 14,46 € +0,42%  09:15
Xetra 14,40 € -0,69%  09:52
München 14,66 € -2,14%  08:00
Hamburg 14,40 € -3,87%  08:09
Hannover 14,40 € -3,87%  08:10
Stuttgart 14,36 € -3,88%  08:02
Berlin 14,38 € -4,01%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
FSD Pharma: Nächster Riesendeal - Neue Höchstkurse voraus. Bester Cannabis Hot Stock nach 275.220% mit Canopy Growth

FSD Pharma Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
365 Ferratum OYJ Aktie 17.08.18
1 Ferratum OYJ mit Potenzial! 19.06.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...