DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group announces new senior leadership appointments (deutsch)

19.09.18 08:30
Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group announces new senior leadership appointments
19.09.2018 / 08:30
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group announces new senior leadership appointments
- Directors Team strengthened with the appointment of key division heads
- Dr. Clemens Krause, CFO, taking on additional risk management
responsibilities
Helsinki, 19 September 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)
("Ferratum" or the "Group") is pleased to announce a significant
strengthening of its Directors Team, promoting eight members into senior
leadership positions in addition to the six current members.
Adam Tönning, Head of Financial Planning & Analysis; Outi Ellilä, Head of
Marketing and Customer Experience; Scott Donnelly, Business Unit Director
SME Lending; Kristjan Kajakas, Business Unit Director for Revolving Loans;
Antti Kumpulainen, Business Unit Director for Installment Loans; Marius
Solescu, Head of Human Resources; Sami Kalliola, Head of Strategic
Partnerships; and Emmi Kyykkä, Deputy Head of Investor Relations, have
joined the Directors team, effective as of 12 September 2018.
With more than 40 years of combined experience within the Group, these
individuals have played a central role in Ferratum's growth story and their
promotions will ensure that their collective day-to-day operational
knowledge and experience is fully integrated into the Directors Team.
In addition, Dr. Clemens Krause, Chief Financial Officer, will be taking on
new responsibilities as Chief Risk Officer in addition to his position as
CFO. He will continue to serve on the Directors Team along with the existing
members Jorma Jokela, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Group; Lea
Liigus, Head of Legal and Compliance; Ari Tiukkanen, Chief Operating
Officer; Saku Timonen, Chief Commercial Officer and Jussi Mekkonen, Chief
Executive Officer of Ferratum Bank p.l.c.
The enlarged Directors Team will collectively be responsible for leading the
Group and delivering on key initiatives, led by Jorma Jokela.
Jorma Jokela commented:
"Our announcement today is a celebration and recognition of the depth and
diversity of talent at Ferratum. We have been a profitable, growing business
for 13 years and this would not have been possible without the tireless
efforts of every business division and the talented individuals who lead
those teams.
I look forward to the guidance and counsel this combination of individuals
will bring to the Directors Team, as we continue on our journey."
Notes to Editors
Ferratum's business units
The Revolving Loans division is the Credit Limit product line at Ferratum
Group. The Installment Loans division is made up of the Micro Loans, Plus
Loans and Primeloans product lines.
Professional profiles of new senior leadership appointments:
Adam Tönning is the Head of Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) of
Ferratum Group. Having joined the Group in 2010, his keen interest in the
business led to a rapid expansion of his responsibilities to marketing and
special project management. Adam successfully led the launch of the Group's
first deposit business in Sweden in 2012 and launch of the lending business
in Norway 2015. He later specialised in finance, taking on a role as
regional finance manager for West and APAC region in 2014, after which he
set up the FP&A unit in 2016. Adam's primary responsibility is driving
continuous efficiencies within the operational and capital planning.
Outi Ellilä is the Head of Marketing and Customer Experience and has been a
part of Ferratum Group since 2016. Outi has specialised in data-driven
marketing throughout her career, having previously worked at Google and
Isobar Finland (part of Dentsu Aegis Network). She has an extensive
understanding of integrated marketing and customer experience and continues
to drive data-led customer and marketing campaigns across Ferratum's
markets. Outi was also responsible for successful launch of Ferratum's new
corporate branding in 2017.
Scott Donnelly is the Business Unit Director for SME Lending at Ferratum
Group. Joining in 2012 as lead Data Scientist at Ferratum, Scott developed
credit scoring models and data analytics tools that were used across all the
Group's business lines. He launched the SME Lending business in 2015 and led
the division to profitability within a year. The division is now present in
eight markets globally. Scott's primary focus is the ongoing expansion of
the SME Lending business, through better credit assessments in the existing
markets and entering new markets. Prior to joining the Group, Scott was
Senior Business Development Manager at Benedict and Associates.
Marius Solescu is the Head of Human Resources and has been a part of
Ferratum Group since 2013. Based at Ferratum's central function in Berlin,
he leads all HR related initiatives, including business and culture
transformation and employee well-being and talent development. Prior to his
current role, Marius led the successful market launch of Ferratum's brand
into Romania in 2014. Marius has previously held a number of senior
management positions in the retail banking division of Raiffeisen Bank
Romania.
Sami Kalliola is Head of Strategic Partnerships at Ferratum Group,
responsible for strategic partnerships for all Ferratum's products and
services, primarily in new and emerging markets. During his two years of
service at Ferratum Group, Sami has played a leading role in country
launches into Brazil and Nigeria as well as securing the partnership with
Thomas Cook Money, a white label partnership offering Thomas Cook customers
mobile banking services. Prior to joining Ferratum, Sami was in the
telecommunication industry as CEO of Swissphone Carrier AG in Switzerland.
Kristjan Kajakas is the Business Unit Director for Revolving Loans at
Ferratum Group. He joined the business in 2010, initially serving in project
management and product development, followed by a position as Deputy Head of
Regions for Eastern Europe. Kristjan has been at the heart of the successful
growth of Credit Limit, which currently accounts for almost half of the
Groups revenues. He will now focus his efforts to boost the development of
Revolving Loans. Before joining Ferratum, Kristjan was a client executive at
AS SEB Pank.
Antti Kumpulainen is Business Unit Director of Instalment Loans (Microloans,
Plus Loan and Prime Loan) at Ferratum Group and Chief Commercial Officer of
Ferratum Bank Plc. He joined the Group in 2016 as Country manager for
Finland, having previously served as Chief Risk Officer at Elisa Financial
Mobile and Department Manager at Ab Compass Oy Ltd., Antti has a deep
understanding of full-service mobile banking and payments. He has been a
core member of Ferratum's growth trajectory and has extensive insight into
the Group's lending business. Antti will continue to drive the expansion of
the Installment Loans division, through developing bespoke loans catered to
individuals' needs.
Emmi Kyykkä is the Deputy Head of Investor Relations at Ferratum Group,
responsible for capital markets communications and the Group's investor
engagement programme. Having managed the corporate communications function
and supported Chief Executive, Jorma Jokela, on overarching business
strategy since 2014, Emmi has an extensive understanding of Ferratum's
priorities and objectives. She will be responsible for driving financial
communication and developing the investor relations function. Prior to
joining Ferratum, Emmi held management positions in sales.
About Ferratum Group:
Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital
consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile
devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum
has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South
and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.
As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum
is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum Mobile Bank,
launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a range
of banking services, including real time digital payments and transfers,
within a single app. It is currently available in five European markets. Led
by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has approximately 2 million active
and former customers who have been granted one or more loans (as at 30 June
2018).
Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange
under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.
Contacts:
Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Chief Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä
Financial Officer T: + 49 (0) 30 Deputy Head of Investor
921005844 E: Relations T: +41 79 940
[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1. 6315 E:
mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com [1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com
1.
mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferra
tum.com
UK / European media enquiries:
Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company
Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs T: +44 20
3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537 E:
[1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:
[2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.
mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com 2.
mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com
