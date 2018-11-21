DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group announces financial calendar for 2019 (deutsch)

Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group announces financial calendar for 2019

21.11.2018

Helsinki, 21 November 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)

hereby confirms the following publication dates of Ferratum Group's

financial reports in 2019, as well as the Annual General Meeting 2019:

Date Publication

Monday and Tuesday, 26-27. German Equity Forum, Frankfurt

November 2018

Thursday, 14 March 2019 Ferratum Group 2018 preliminary

results

Wednesday, 27 March 2019 Ferratum Group full year 2018

results

Wednesday, 17 April 2019 Ferratum Group AGM

Monday, 29 April 2019 Ferratum Bank p.l.c. 2018 full year

results

Monday, 29 April 2019 Ferratum Capital Germany 2018 full

year results

Thursday, 16 May 2019 Ferratum Group first quarter results

Wednesday, 21 August 2019 Ferratum Group half year results

Friday, 30 August 2019 Ferratum Bank p.l.c. half year

results

Friday, 30 August 2019 Ferratum Capital Germany half year

results

Thursday, 14 November 2019 Ferratum Group nine month results

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital

consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile

devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum

has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South

and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum

is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile

bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a

range of banking services, including real time digital payments and

transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European

markets. Ferratum has approximately 1.9 million active and former customers

who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as

at 30 September 2018), of which over 799,000 customers have an open Mobile

Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock

Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit

www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

