DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group announces financial calendar for 2019 (deutsch)

21.11.18 20:30
dpa-AFX
21.11.2018 / 20:30
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group announces financial calendar for 2019
Helsinki, 21 November 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)
hereby confirms the following publication dates of Ferratum Group's
financial reports in 2019, as well as the Annual General Meeting 2019:
Date Publication
Monday and Tuesday, 26-27. German Equity Forum, Frankfurt
November 2018
Thursday, 14 March 2019 Ferratum Group 2018 preliminary
results
Wednesday, 27 March 2019 Ferratum Group full year 2018
results
Wednesday, 17 April 2019 Ferratum Group AGM
Monday, 29 April 2019 Ferratum Bank p.l.c. 2018 full year
results
Monday, 29 April 2019 Ferratum Capital Germany 2018 full
year results
Thursday, 16 May 2019 Ferratum Group first quarter results
Wednesday, 21 August 2019 Ferratum Group half year results
Friday, 30 August 2019 Ferratum Bank p.l.c. half year
results
Friday, 30 August 2019 Ferratum Capital Germany half year
results
Thursday, 14 November 2019 Ferratum Group nine month results
About Ferratum Group:
Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital
consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile
devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum
has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South
and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.
As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum
is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile
bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a
range of banking services, including real time digital payments and
transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European
markets. Ferratum has approximately 1.9 million active and former customers
who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as
at 30 September 2018), of which over 799,000 customers have an open Mobile
Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.
Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit
www.ferratumgroup.com.
Contacts:
Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Head Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä
of Finance and Risk T: + 49 30 921005844 Deputy Head of Investor
E: [1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1. Relations T: +41 79 940
mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com 6315 E:
[1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com
1.
mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferra
tum.com
UK / European media enquiries:
Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company
Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs T: +44 20
3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537 E:
[1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:
[2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.
mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com 2.
mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com
