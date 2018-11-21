DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group announces financial calendar for 2019 (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



21.11.18 20:30
dpa-AFX

21.11.2018 / 20:30


Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group announces financial calendar for 2019



Helsinki, 21 November 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)


hereby confirms the following publication dates of Ferratum Group's


financial reports in 2019, as well as the Annual General Meeting 2019:



Date Publication


Monday and Tuesday, 26-27. German Equity Forum, Frankfurt


November 2018


Thursday, 14 March 2019 Ferratum Group 2018 preliminary


results


Wednesday, 27 March 2019 Ferratum Group full year 2018


results


Wednesday, 17 April 2019 Ferratum Group AGM


Monday, 29 April 2019 Ferratum Bank p.l.c. 2018 full year


results


Monday, 29 April 2019 Ferratum Capital Germany 2018 full


year results


Thursday, 16 May 2019 Ferratum Group first quarter results


Wednesday, 21 August 2019 Ferratum Group half year results


Friday, 30 August 2019 Ferratum Bank p.l.c. half year


results


Friday, 30 August 2019 Ferratum Capital Germany half year


results


Thursday, 14 November 2019 Ferratum Group nine month results


About Ferratum Group:



Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital


consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile


devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum


has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South


and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.



As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum


is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile


bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a


range of banking services, including real time digital payments and


transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European


markets. Ferratum has approximately 1.9 million active and former customers


who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as


at 30 September 2018), of which over 799,000 customers have an open Mobile


Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.



Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock


Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit


www.ferratumgroup.com.



Contacts:



Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Head Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä


of Finance and Risk T: + 49 30 921005844 Deputy Head of Investor


E: [1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1. Relations T: +41 79 940


mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com 6315 E:


[1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com


1.


mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferra


tum.com


UK / European media enquiries:


Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company


Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs T: +44 20


3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537 E:


[1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:


[2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.


mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com 2.


mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com




Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj


Ratamestarinkatu 11 A


00520 Helsinki


Finnland


Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44


Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49


E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com


Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com


ISIN: FI4000106299


WKN: A1W9NS


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





Bitte warten...