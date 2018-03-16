DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group BBB+ rating confirmed (deutsch)
16.03.18
Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group BBB+ rating confirmed
16.03.2018
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.
Helsinki, March 16 - Ferratum Oyj, announces that Creditreform Rating AG has
confirmed its rating of BBB+ for the Group.
Creditreform Rating AG based the rating on the continued revenue growth and
highly satisfactory credit-worthiness of the Group in the financial year
2017. Ferratum Group released its unaudited figures for the financial year
2017 on March 15 2017, reporting a 43.8% and 50.6% year-on-year growth in
revenues and operating profit respectively.
About Ferratum Group:
Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital
consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile
devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum
has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South
and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.
As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum
is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile
bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a
range of banking services, including real time digital payments and
transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European
markets. Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has approximately 1.9
million active and former customers who have an account or have been granted
one or more loans in the past (as at 31 December 2017), of which over
780,000 customers have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance
in the last 12 months.
Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange
under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.
Contacts:
Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause CFO T: Ferratum Group Paul
+49 30 921005844 E: Wasastjerna Head of
clemens.krause@ferratum.com Investor Relations T: +358
40 7248247 E:
paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.
com
Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company
Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs T: +44 20
3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537 E:
asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:
bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com
