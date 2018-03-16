DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group BBB+ rating confirmed (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ferratum":

Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group BBB+ rating confirmed

16.03.2018 / 20:30

Ferratum Group BBB+ rating confirmed

Helsinki, March 16 - Ferratum Oyj, announces that Creditreform Rating AG has

confirmed its rating of BBB+ for the Group.

Creditreform Rating AG based the rating on the continued revenue growth and

highly satisfactory credit-worthiness of the Group in the financial year

2017. Ferratum Group released its unaudited figures for the financial year

2017 on March 15 2017, reporting a 43.8% and 50.6% year-on-year growth in

revenues and operating profit respectively.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital

consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile

devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum

has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South

and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum

is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile

bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a

range of banking services, including real time digital payments and

transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European

markets. Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has approximately 1.9

million active and former customers who have an account or have been granted

one or more loans in the past (as at 31 December 2017), of which over

780,000 customers have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance

in the last 12 months.

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause CFO T: Ferratum Group Paul

+49 30 921005844 E: Wasastjerna Head of

clemens.krause@ferratum.com Investor Relations T: +358

40 7248247 E:

paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.

com

Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company

Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs T: +44 20

3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537 E:

asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:

bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com

°