Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ferratum":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group BBB+ rating confirmed (deutsch)




16.03.18 20:30
dpa-AFX

Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group BBB+ rating confirmed



^


DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Rating


Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group BBB+ rating confirmed



16.03.2018 / 20:30


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ferratum Group BBB+ rating confirmed



Helsinki, March 16 - Ferratum Oyj, announces that Creditreform Rating AG has


confirmed its rating of BBB+ for the Group.



Creditreform Rating AG based the rating on the continued revenue growth and


highly satisfactory credit-worthiness of the Group in the financial year


2017. Ferratum Group released its unaudited figures for the financial year


2017 on March 15 2017, reporting a 43.8% and 50.6% year-on-year growth in


revenues and operating profit respectively.



About Ferratum Group:



Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital


consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile


devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum


has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South


and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.



As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum


is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile


bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a


range of banking services, including real time digital payments and


transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European


markets. Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has approximately 1.9


million active and former customers who have an account or have been granted


one or more loans in the past (as at 31 December 2017), of which over


780,000 customers have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance


in the last 12 months.



Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange


under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.



Contacts:



Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause CFO T: Ferratum Group Paul


+49 30 921005844 E: Wasastjerna Head of


clemens.krause@ferratum.com Investor Relations T: +358


40 7248247 E:


paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.


com


Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company


Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs T: +44 20


3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537 E:


asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:


bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



16.03.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj


Ratamestarinkatu 11 A


00520 Helsinki


Finnland


Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com


ISIN: FI4000106299


WKN: A1W9NS


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



665279 16.03.2018



°






Aktuell
Bitcoin-Produktion startet - 14 Mio. USD Gewinn pro Jahr
1.049% Blockchain Hot Stock nach 12.260% mit Global Blockchain  
 
Block One Capital Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
27,00 € 27,85 € -0,85 € -3,05% 16.03./20:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FI4000106299 A1W9NS 32,50 € 18,24 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		27,00 € -2,17%  16.03.18
München 27,85 € -1,07%  16.03.18
Berlin 27,60 € -1,78%  16.03.18
Düsseldorf 27,55 € -2,82%  16.03.18
Hamburg 27,55 € -2,82%  16.03.18
Hannover 27,55 € -2,82%  16.03.18
Xetra 27,00 € -3,05%  16.03.18
Frankfurt 27,10 € -3,21%  16.03.18
Stuttgart 27,35 € -3,36%  16.03.18
  = Realtime
Aktuell
19 Mio. CAD für Übernahmen - Starkes Kaufsignal. Nächster 100 Bagger von Börsenstar nach 49.200% mit Aurora Cannabis

High Hampton Holdings Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
346 Ferratum OYJ Aktie 15.03.18
1 Ferratum OYJ mit Potenzial! 19.06.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...