DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH successfully aligns terms of its bonds (deutsch)

16.10.19 15:00
dpa-AFX

16.10.2019 / 15:00


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH successfully aligns terms of its bonds



Helsinki, 16 October 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)


("Ferratum" or the "Group") announced yesterday the successful completion of


the written procedure in relation to Ferratum Capital Germany GmbHs ("the


issuer") outstanding up to EUR 150,000,000 senior unsecured bond loan


2018/2022 with ISIN SE0011167972.



The Group is pleased that the vast majority of bondholders agreed on the


benefits of the alignment of the Net Debt to Equity covenant with the


issuers other bond (ISIN SE0012453835) with a net-debt to equity ratio of


3.5x. This allows the Group to continue its strategically important


transition towards providing its customers with larger, longer-term loans


(e.g. Primeloans, Credit Limit and loans to Small and Medium size


Enterprises). The product category evolution results in an increased


customer lifetime value. This, in turn, also leads to an improved risk


profile of Ferratum, as the customers targeted for e.g. Primeloans are on


the higher end of the Group's scoring classes.



The transition towards lower risk products opens a vast segment of customers


with better payment behavior and a lower credit risk, while also increasing


the Group's readiness to deal with further changes in the interest rate


environment.



Jorma Jokela, CEO of the Group commented:



"Our strategy of delivering sustainable, profitable growth builds on the


solid support from our fixed income investor base. I would like to take the


opportunity to thank our investors for their continued support and trust in


our strategy of shifting towards longer term products with an improved


customer lifetime value. "



About Ferratum Group:



Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital


consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile


devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum


has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries across Europe, Africa, South


and North America, Australia and Asia.



As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum


is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile


bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a


range of banking services, including real time digital payments and


transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in four European


markets. Ferratum has approximately 784,000 active customers that have an


open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as


at 30 June 2019).



Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange


under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.



For further information, please contact:



Ferratum Investor Relations



ir@ferratum.com



https://www.ferratumgroup.com/investors/ir-contact




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



16.10.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj


Ratamestarinkatu 11 A


00520 Helsinki


Finnland


Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44


Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49


E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com


Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com


ISIN: FI4000106299


WKN: A1W9NS


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 891161





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



891161 16.10.2019



°






Aktuell
