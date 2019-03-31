DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of its bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ferratum":

Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of its bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

23.05.2019 / 17:00

Berlin, 23 May 2019 - Ferratum Capital Germany, a subsidiary of Ferratum Oyj

(ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) announces publishing of bond prospectus

and applies for listing of the bonds of Ferratum Capital Germany on Nasdaq

Stockholm.

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (the "Company") has issued a senior unsecured

bond loan of EUR 80,000,000 on 24 April 2019, within a total framework

amount of EUR 150,000,000, on the Swedish bond market. The bonds carry a

floating interest rate of EURIBOR 3m + 5.50 per cent per annum and matures

24 April 2023.

The Company will apply for listing of the bonds on the Corporate Bond list

at Nasdaq Stockholm. The bonds will be admitted to trading at Nasdaq

Stockholm as soon as possible. In connection with this, the Company has

prepared a prospectus. The prospectus has been approved by, and registered

with, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority in accordance with the

Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The prospectus will be

available on the Financial Supervisory Authority's website (www.fi.se) and

on the Company's website (www.ferratumgroup.com).

This information is information that Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH is

obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the

Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication,

through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 17:00 CET on 23

May 2019.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital

consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile

devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum

has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South

and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum

is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile

bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a

range of banking services, including real time digital payments and

transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European

markets. Ferratum has approximately 794,000 active customers that have an

open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as

at 31 March 2019).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä Head

Chief Financial Officer & Chief of Group Communications &

Risk Officer T: + 49 30 921005844 Investor Relations T: +41 79 940

E: [1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 6315 E:

1. [1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com 1.

mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com

Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna Ferratum Group Jochen Reichert

Head of Fixed Income Investor IR & Capital Markets Advisor T:

Relations T: + 358 40 7248247 E: +49 170 444 2006 E:

[1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com jochen.reichert@ferratum.com

1.

mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.

com

°