Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ferratum":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: EUR 100 million unsecured bonds of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH listed on Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (deutsch)




09.11.18 07:30
dpa-AFX

Ferratum Oyj: EUR 100 million unsecured bonds of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH listed on Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange



^


DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe


Ferratum Oyj: EUR 100 million unsecured bonds of Ferratum Capital Germany


GmbH listed on Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange



09.11.2018 / 07:30


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ferratum Oyj: EUR 100 million unsecured bonds of Ferratum Capital Germany


GmbH listed on Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange



Helsinki, 9 November 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)


("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces that the EUR 100 million of senior


unsecured bonds with ISIN: ISIN: SE0011167972 of Ferratum Capital Germany


GmbH (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Group) have been listed on the Prime


Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



The EUR 100 million of senior unsecured bonds with a tap option of EUR 50


million have a coupon of 3 months Euribor plus 5.50 per cent p.a. and a


tenor of four years, and are also listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with ISIN:


SE0011167972.



Jorma Jokela, CEO of the Group commented:



"This is a new milestone for Ferratum, as a bond of this size enables us to


list a fixed income instrument for the first time on the Prime Standard of


the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, alongside our equity shares.



Our core strategy of delivering sustainable, profitable growth depends on


having the balance sheet strength to finance our operations and growth


initiatives. The EUR 100 million bond has further strengthened our balance


sheet and enabled us to refinance two earlier bonds totalling EUR 45 million


on more favourable terms."



About Ferratum Group:



Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital


consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile


devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum


has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South


and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.



As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum


is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile


bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a


range of banking services, including real time digital payments and


transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European


markets. Ferratum has approximately 2 million active and former customers


who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as


at 30 June 2018), of which over 780,000 customers have an open Mobile Bank


account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.



Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock


Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit


www.ferratumgroup.com.



Contacts:



Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Chief Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä


Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer Deputy Head of Investor


T: + 49 (0) 30 921005844 E: Relations T: +41 79 940


[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1. 6315 E:


mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com [1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com


1.


mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferra


tum.com


UK / European media enquiries:


Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company


Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs T: +44 20


3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537 E:


[1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:


[2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.


mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com 2.


mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



09.11.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj


Ratamestarinkatu 11 A


00520 Helsinki


Finnland


Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44


Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49


E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com


Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com


ISIN: FI4000106299


WKN: A1W9NS


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



743577 09.11.2018



°






Aktuell
Riesendeal - Einstieg in 137 Mrd. $ eGaming-Sektor
Neuer 650% Cryptocurrency Hot Stock nach 4.400% mit NetCents Technology

SponsorsOne Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,50 € 11,60 € -0,10 € -0,86% 09.11./09:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FI4000106299 A1W9NS 32,50 € 9,10 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		11,44 € 0,00%  09:27
Frankfurt 11,44 € +4,57%  09:19
Düsseldorf 11,42 € +2,51%  09:10
München 11,70 € -0,17%  08:00
Hamburg 11,48 € -0,86%  08:09
Hannover 11,48 € -0,86%  08:10
Stuttgart 11,50 € -0,86%  08:06
Xetra 11,50 € -0,86%  09:04
Berlin 11,50 € -0,86%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Vierte Cannabis-Übernahme - Weitere Übernahmen in Kürze. Bester Cannabis Aktientip für 2019 nach 275.245% mit Canopy Growth

Weekend Unlimited Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
374 Ferratum OYJ Aktie 24.10.18
1 Ferratum OYJ mit Potenzial! 19.06.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...