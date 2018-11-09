DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: EUR 100 million unsecured bonds of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH listed on Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ferratum":

Ferratum Oyj: EUR 100 million unsecured bonds of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH listed on Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

^

DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe

Ferratum Oyj: EUR 100 million unsecured bonds of Ferratum Capital Germany

GmbH listed on Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

09.11.2018 / 07:30

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ferratum Oyj: EUR 100 million unsecured bonds of Ferratum Capital Germany

GmbH listed on Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Helsinki, 9 November 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)

("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces that the EUR 100 million of senior

unsecured bonds with ISIN: ISIN: SE0011167972 of Ferratum Capital Germany

GmbH (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Group) have been listed on the Prime

Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The EUR 100 million of senior unsecured bonds with a tap option of EUR 50

million have a coupon of 3 months Euribor plus 5.50 per cent p.a. and a

tenor of four years, and are also listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with ISIN:

SE0011167972.

Jorma Jokela, CEO of the Group commented:

"This is a new milestone for Ferratum, as a bond of this size enables us to

list a fixed income instrument for the first time on the Prime Standard of

the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, alongside our equity shares.

Our core strategy of delivering sustainable, profitable growth depends on

having the balance sheet strength to finance our operations and growth

initiatives. The EUR 100 million bond has further strengthened our balance

sheet and enabled us to refinance two earlier bonds totalling EUR 45 million

on more favourable terms."

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital

consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile

devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum

has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South

and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum

is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile

bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a

range of banking services, including real time digital payments and

transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European

markets. Ferratum has approximately 2 million active and former customers

who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as

at 30 June 2018), of which over 780,000 customers have an open Mobile Bank

account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock

Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit

www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Chief Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä

Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer Deputy Head of Investor

T: + 49 (0) 30 921005844 E: Relations T: +41 79 940

[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1. 6315 E:

mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com [1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com

1.

mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferra

tum.com

UK / European media enquiries:

Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company

Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs T: +44 20

3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537 E:

[1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:

[2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.

mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com 2.

mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

09.11.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,

übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,

Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj

Ratamestarinkatu 11 A

00520 Helsinki

Finnland

Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44

Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49

E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com

Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com

ISIN: FI4000106299

WKN: A1W9NS

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,

München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

743577 09.11.2018

°