DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Decision of the Malta Financial Services Authority to impose an Administrative Penalty on Ferratum Bank p.l.c. (deutsch)

04.04.2018 / 08:00

Decision of the Malta Financial Services Authority to impose an

Administrative Penalty on Ferratum Bank p.l.c.

Helsinki, 4 April 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)

("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces that Ferratum Bank p.l.c., the Maltese

banking subsidiary of Ferratum Oyj, has received a notification from the

Malta Financial Services Authority ("MFSA") of a decision to impose an

administrative penalty of EUR 188,445 for breaching the provisions of

Article 17B. (1) and (2) of the Banking Act (Cap. 371 of the Laws of Malta),

and the technical criteria on Governance Arrangements and Treatment of Risks

specified in paragraphs 1(a)(i), 5(a), 8(a), 14(a), 14(b) and 15(a) of Annex

2B of Banking Rule 12 on The Supervisory Review Process Of Credit

Institutions Authorised Under The Banking Act.

The decision concerns certain shortcomings relating to internal governance

and treatment of risk that were identified by the MFSA in July and August

2016, as part of the MFSA's Supervisory Examination Programme for Less

Significant Institutions. The aim of the MFSA was to assess the risks that

emanate from Ferratum Bank p.l.c.'s operations and the procedures adopted to

control those risks.

Ferratum Bank p.l.c. has been in active dialogue with the MFSA since the

time of the findings. None of the findings required any changes to the

financial statements or risk provisions of Ferratum Bank p.l.c., and the

MFSA's review has not resulted in any losses for third parties.

The Group regrets that the MFSA has determined to impose an administrative

penalty and will continue to cooperate fully with the MFSA.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital

consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile

devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum

has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South

and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum

is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile

bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a

range of banking services, including real time digital payments and

transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European

markets. Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has approximately 1.9

million active and former customers who have an account or have been granted

one or more loans in the past (as at 31 December 2017), of which over

780,000 customers have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance

in the last 12 months.

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

Ferratum Group

Jussi Mekkonen

CEO Ferratum Bank p.l.c.

T: +358 50 368 7029

E: jussi.mekkonen@ferratumbank.com

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj

Ratamestarinkatu 11 A

00520 Helsinki

Finnland

Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com

ISIN: FI4000106299

WKN: A1W9NS

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,

München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

