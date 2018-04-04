Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Decision of the Malta Financial Services Authority to impose an Administrative Penalty on Ferratum Bank p.l.c. (deutsch)




04.04.18 08:00
dpa-AFX

Ferratum Oyj: Decision of the Malta Financial Services Authority to impose an Administrative Penalty on Ferratum Bank p.

l.c.



^


DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges


Ferratum Oyj: Decision of the Malta Financial Services Authority to impose


an Administrative Penalty on Ferratum Bank p.l.c.



04.04.2018 / 08:00


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Decision of the Malta Financial Services Authority to impose an


Administrative Penalty on Ferratum Bank p.l.c.



Helsinki, 4 April 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)


("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces that Ferratum Bank p.l.c., the Maltese


banking subsidiary of Ferratum Oyj, has received a notification from the


Malta Financial Services Authority ("MFSA") of a decision to impose an


administrative penalty of EUR 188,445 for breaching the provisions of


Article 17B. (1) and (2) of the Banking Act (Cap. 371 of the Laws of Malta),


and the technical criteria on Governance Arrangements and Treatment of Risks


specified in paragraphs 1(a)(i), 5(a), 8(a), 14(a), 14(b) and 15(a) of Annex


2B of Banking Rule 12 on The Supervisory Review Process Of Credit


Institutions Authorised Under The Banking Act.



The decision concerns certain shortcomings relating to internal governance


and treatment of risk that were identified by the MFSA in July and August


2016, as part of the MFSA's Supervisory Examination Programme for Less


Significant Institutions. The aim of the MFSA was to assess the risks that


emanate from Ferratum Bank p.l.c.'s operations and the procedures adopted to


control those risks.



Ferratum Bank p.l.c. has been in active dialogue with the MFSA since the


time of the findings. None of the findings required any changes to the


financial statements or risk provisions of Ferratum Bank p.l.c., and the


MFSA's review has not resulted in any losses for third parties.



The Group regrets that the MFSA has determined to impose an administrative


penalty and will continue to cooperate fully with the MFSA.



About Ferratum Group:



Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital


consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile


devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum


has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South


and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.



As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum


is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile


bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a


range of banking services, including real time digital payments and


transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European


markets. Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has approximately 1.9


million active and former customers who have an account or have been granted


one or more loans in the past (as at 31 December 2017), of which over


780,000 customers have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance


in the last 12 months.



Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange


under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.



Contacts:



Ferratum Group


Jussi Mekkonen


CEO Ferratum Bank p.l.c.


T: +358 50 368 7029


E: jussi.mekkonen@ferratumbank.com





---------------------------------------------------------------------------



04.04.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj


Ratamestarinkatu 11 A


00520 Helsinki


Finnland


Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com


ISIN: FI4000106299


WKN: A1W9NS


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



671023 04.04.2018



°






