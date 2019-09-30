Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ferratum":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


DGAP-News: Ferratum Group: Solid EBIT performance in 9M 2019 (deutsch)




14.11.19 07:30
dpa-AFX

Ferratum Group: Solid EBIT performance in 9M 2019



^


DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): 9-Monatszahlen/Quartalsergebnis


Ferratum Group: Solid EBIT performance in 9M 2019


14.11.2019 / 07:30


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ferratum Group: Solid EBIT performance in 9M 2019



Helsinki, 14 November 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)


("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces unaudited results for the first 9


months ended 30 September 2019 ("9M 2019").



Financial Highlights 9M 2019



- Revenue y-o-y up by 14.7% to EUR 218.1 million, largely driven by Credit


Limit and SME loans



- EBIT up by 31.8% y-o-y to EUR 33.5 million, EBT up by +43.7% y-o-y to EUR


19.7 million



- Impairments over revenues improved from 39.2% in Q1 2019 to 34.0% in Q3


2019 and stood at 36.2% in 9M 2019



- Record EBIT of EUR 13.0 million in Q3 2019



- Net debt to equity ratio stable at 2.61



Operational Highlights



- Net book value of loan portfolio up by 24.1% y-o-y to EUR 365 million



- Strategic key products SME and Credit Limit continue to grow: SME revenue


up by +29.7% y-o-y and Credit Limit revenue grew with +25.5% y-o-y



2019 Outlook



- For the fiscal year 2019 the Board confirms its expectation that operating


profit (EBIT) will exceed EUR 45 million



9 months ended 30


September


Key Figures, EUR million 9M 2019 9M 2018


(restated)


Revenue 218.1 190.2


Operating profit (EBIT) 33.5 25.4


Profit before tax 19.7 13.7


Profit before tax % 9.0% 7.2%


Earnings per share, basic 0.78 0.54


(EUR)


Earnings per share, diluted 0.78 0.54


(EUR)


Financial performance



In the first nine months 2019, Ferratum Group's revenue increased to EUR


218.1 million, an increase of 14.7% compared to the respective period of the


previous year (9M 2018*: EUR 190.2 million), and well in line with


Ferratum's expectations for the period. The growth was mainly driven by the


Credit Limit product with revenues of EUR 118.6 million (+25.5%


year-on-year) and Business Lending with revenues of EUR 20.2 million (+29.7%


year-on-year) in 9M 2019.



Operating profit (EBIT) for the period increased significantly year-on-year


by 31.8% to EUR 33.5 million (EBIT-margin: 15.4%) compared to EUR 25.4


million in 9M 2018. The profit before tax (EBT) in 9M 2019 went up by 43.7%


to 19.7 million (9M 2018: EUR 13.7 million). The increased EBIT and EBT


performance resulted from actions taken by the management to increase cost


discipline, achieve operative leverage, and improve marketing efficiency.



In Q1 2019, the impairments over revenues were higher than average for the


Group (39.2%). This was mainly driven by a record level of sales in SME


loans in Q1, which has a front loaded effect on impairments, and delayed


effects from consumer lending activities in Q4 2018. In the following


quarters, the Group has since managed to decrease the impairments over


revenues, resulting in 36.2% for the reporting period.



In the first nine months of 2019 the Group equity increased by 12.8% to EUR


121.1 million from EUR 107.4 million as of 31 December 2018.



Deposits from customers grew by 12.0% to EUR 205.4 million compared to EUR


183.4 million at the end of 2018. The Group has issued new loans to


customers in Finland under the banking licence since November 2019 and aims


to bring Denmark under the bank within the next months to be able to further


utilize deposit funding.



The net debt to equity ratio stood at 2.61 at the end of 9M 2019, well


within Groups bond covenants of 3.0 and 3.5. Net receivables from customers


grew by 13.9 % to EUR 365.2 million in 9M 2019 from EUR 320.5 million in FY


2018, mainly driven by Ferratum's Credit Limit and SME product.



Key business developments



Ferratum Business, the SME lending business unit of the Group has grown


within Ferratum in a start-up manner and can after only four years of


operation show a profitable business with EUR 20.2 million in revenues


during the first nine months of 2019 (9M 2018: 15.5 million). SME loans are


currently being offered by Ferratum in seven countries (Czech Replublic,


Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Netherlands, Sweden and the UK) with a maturity


of 6-24 months and loan amounts of up to EUR 250,000. Ferratum Business


expanded its operations to Poland in January 2019 with a pilot in invoiced


based lending. After the conclusion of the pilot, it was decided not to


launch the product in Poland. The product is however being considered for


future launch in other markets. Lending to SME customers in Australia was


also discontinued as the Group saw better opportunities in investing its


resources into the other seven existing markets in Europe, that SME lending


is offered in.



Since March 2019, Ferratum's risk-based pricing model has been introduced in


the Czech Republic for the Credit Limit product, and for Primeloans in


Latvia and Finland. The riskbased pricing allows the Group to offer


customers an individually risk adjusted offering in terms of loan amount and


pricing. The model helps optimize the overall yield and risk exposure, the


implementation plays an important role as the Groups product evolution


shifts towards longer terms and higher loan amounts (i.e Primeloans).



Ferratum's Mobile Wallet, the next generation of Ferratum's Mobile Bank is


being piloted in Latvia and is expected to be launched to the public in


Latvia after the completaion of the ongoing pilot.



The Primeloan product was introduced into two further markets during the


first nine months of 2019, Sweden and Latvia, bringing the overall amount of


Primeloan countries to four.



The new IT platform, the Ferratum Operating System (FerraOS), has been


introduced in Sweden, Latvia and Bangladesh during 2019. The new platform


roll-out is part of the ongoing Smart IT program and builds the next


generation IT foundation, on which the Group can further expand its business


on, including its own and partner's offering. Currently, the focus is on


combining new microservice modules with older stack, such as payment,


identity, authentication, and document services, as well as real time data


services.



In June, the Group announced a partnership with with Srijony Foundation in


Bangladesh to contribute to the country's digitalization, technological


transformation and financial inclusion in the lending sector.



As at the end of September 2019, Ferratum operates in 23 countries, with


lending having been suspended in Russia, France and Slovakia, and Bangladesh


being added to the countries of operation.



Rating update



The Group was assigned a BB- rating by Fitch Ratings in March 2019. The


Rating is assigned at holding company level based on Ferratum's consolidated


financial statements, which include Ferratum Bank p.l.c.. The 2019/2023 bond


(ISIN: SE0012453835) of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH was also assigned a


BB- rating by Fitch Ratings in April. Creditreform AG, assigned the Group a


rating of BBB-/stable in April.




Personnel



At the end of the third quarter 2019, the Group had 888 employees (9M 2018:


958 employees). Personnel expenses stood at EUR 33.2 million and came down


from 17.3% of Revenues in 9M 2018 to 15.2% in 9M 2019.



As of August, Bernd Egger joined Ferratum as Chief Financial Officer,


succeeding Dr Clemens Krause. Clemens will now have a key role in managing


the Groups credit risk as Chief Risk Officer. Bernd has an extensive


background in international banking, finance and corporate development and


holds a masters degree in Business Administration as well as a Master of


Science in Finance.



Klaus Schmidt joined the Goup in April as interim Chief Marketing Officer,


and has as planned, as of October handed over his responsibilities to long


time Leadership Team member and Chief Commercial Officer, Saku Timonen.



Confirmation of the outlook for 2019



For the fiscal year 2019 the Board reiterates its expectation that operating


profit (EBIT) will exceed EUR 45 million.



Subsequent events after period end



In October the Group successfully completed the written procedure in


relation to Ferratum Capital Germany GmbHs outstanding up to EUR 150,000,000


senior unsecured bond loan 2018/2022 with ISIN SE0011167972. The vast


majority of bondholders agreed on the benefits of the alignment of the Net


Debt to Equity covenant with the issuers other bond (ISIN SE0012453835) with


a net-debt to equity ratio of 3.5x. This allows the Group to continue its


strategically important transition towards providing its customers with


larger, longerterm loans (e.g. Primeloans, Credit Limit and loans to Small


and Medium size Enterprises). The transition towards lower risk products


opens a vast segment of customers with better payment behavior and a lower


credit risk, while also increasing the Group's readiness to deal with


further changes in the interest rate environment. The amendments were


effective as per 15 October 2019.



The Group has issued new loans to customers in Finland under the banking


licence since November 2019.




About Ferratum Group



Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital


consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile


devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum


has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries across Europe, Africa, South


and North America, Australia and Asia.



As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum


is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum has


approximately 763,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank account


or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 30 September 2019).



Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange


under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.



Contacts:



IR@ferratum.com


https://www.ferratumgroup.com/investors/ir-contact




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



14.11.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj


Ratamestarinkatu 11 A


00520 Helsinki


Finnland


Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44


Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49


E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com


Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com


ISIN: FI4000106299


WKN: A1W9NS


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 912489





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



912489 14.11.2019



°






Aktuell
442% Pot Hot Stock platziert neue Aktien 147% über Kurs - Massives Kaufsignal
Cannabis Aktientip 64 mal günstiger als Aurora und 99 mal günstiger als Canopy

FSD Pharma Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,70 € 9,42 € 0,28 € +2,97% 14.11./09:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FI4000106299 A1W9NS 13,32 € 7,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		9,65 € +4,44%  09:47
München 9,58 € +3,46%  08:00
Xetra 9,70 € +2,97%  09:36
Düsseldorf 9,44 € +2,72%  08:06
Berlin 9,48 € +2,05%  08:04
Hamburg 9,45 € +1,83%  08:09
Hannover 9,45 € +1,83%  08:10
Stuttgart 9,48 € +1,83%  08:06
Frankfurt 9,45 € -0,53%  08:09
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.400% Hot Stock meldet Verkaufsstart in Europa. Neuer Pot Hot Stock nach 50.000% mit Aurora und 294.900% mit Canopy

The Yield Growth Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
447 Ferratum OYJ Aktie 13.11.19
1 Ferratum OYJ mit Potenzial! 19.06.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...