DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Senior unsecured bond of Ferratum Capital Germany assigned BB- from Fitch (deutsch)

25.04.19 16:00
dpa-AFX

25.04.2019 / 16:00


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Senior unsecured bond of Ferratum Capital Germany assigned BB- from Fitch



Helsinki, 25 April 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)


("Ferratum" or the "Group") is pleased to announce that Fitch Ratings


("Fitch") has assigned the newly issued bond (ISIN: SE0012453835) of


Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company,


with a Long-Term Rating of 'BB-'.



The proceeds from the EUR 80 million of senior unsecured bonds will be used


to refinance EUR 25 million of bonds maturing in June 2019 and the


additional funds raised shall be used for further business growth. The Bonds


will further enhance the capital structure and debt maturity profile of


Ferratum Oyj.



The new senior unsecured bonds have a coupon of 3 months Euribor plus 5.50


per cent p.a. and a tenor of four years.



About Ferratum Group:



Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital


consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile


devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum


has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South


and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.



As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum


is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile


bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a


range of banking services, including real time digital payments and


transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European


markets. Ferratum has approximately 1.9 million active and former customers


who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as


at 30 September 2018), of which over 799,000 customers have an open Mobile


Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.



Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange


under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.



Contacts:



Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Chief Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer


Emmi Kyykkä Head of Group Communications & Investor Relations


T: + 49 30 921005844


E: clemens.krause@ferratum.com


mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com 6315 E:


E: emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com


1.


mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferra


tum.com


Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna Head of


T: + 358 40 7248247


40 7248247 E:


E: paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com


European media enquiries: Smithfield, A


Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs


T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537


20 3047 2537 E:


E: asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com


E: bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com


mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com 2.


mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com 3.


mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com




25.04.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH


Helmholtzstraße 2 - 9


10587 Berlin


Deutschland


Telefon: + 49 (0) 30 921005844


E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com


Internet: www.ferratumgroup.com


ISIN: DE000A1X3VZ3, DE000A2AAR27, SE0011167972


WKN: A1X3VZ


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 803555





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


803555 25.04.2019



