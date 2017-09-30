DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Nine Months Report January - September 2017: Ferratum Group reports strong revenue and profit growth; on track to achieve the upper end of full year 2017 revenue guidance (deutsch)

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Nine Months Report January - September 2017: Ferratum Group reports strong revenue and profit growth; on track to achieve the upper end of full year 2017 revenue guidance

^

Nine Months Report January - September 2017

Ferratum Group reports strong revenue and profit growth; on track to achieve

the upper end of full year 2017 revenue guidance

Helsinki, 16 November 2017 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)

("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces preliminary unaudited results for the

9 months ended 30 September 2017 ("9M 2017").

Highlights

- Revenue of EUR 161.0 million - up 48.2% year-on-year

- Operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 23.8 million - up 67.3% year-on-year

- Improved EBIT margin of 14.8%

- Profit before tax (EBT) of EUR 17.6 million - up 85.9% year-on-year

- EPS (basic and diluted) increased 76.9% year-on-year to EUR 0.69 per share

- Net book value of loan portfolio up 32% over 9M 2017 to EUR 242.9 million

(31 December 2016: EUR 184.3 million)

- Loan coverage ratio remained stable at 25.3% (31 December 2016: 25.4%)

- Customer deposits increased by 50% over 9M 2017 to EUR 155.3 million (31

December 2016: EUR 101.4 million)

- Full year 2017 Group revenue now expected to be in the upper end of

previously published guidance

- Fiscal year 2017 guidance has today been narrowed to estimate that Group

revenue will range between EUR 215 and EUR 225 million. Operating

profitability margin (EBIT margin) for fiscal year 2017 is now expected to

range between 14% and 16%

Key Figures

9 months ended 30 September

EUR '000 2017 2016 % change

Revenue 161,006 108,645 +48.2%

Operating profit (EBIT) 23,810 14,231 +67.3%

Profit before tax 17,575 9,456 +85.9%

Profit before tax % 10.9% 8.7% +25.4%

9 months

ended 30

September

EUR '000 2017 2016 %

chan-

ge

Net cash flows from operating activities 75,579 40,242

before movements in portfolio and deposits

received

Net cash flows from operating activities 14,691 43,806

Net cash flows from investing activities (6,862) (6,038)

Net cash flows from financing activities 34,617 17,958

Net increase/decrease in cash and cash 42,446 55,726

equivalents

Earnings per share, basic (EUR) 0.69 0.39 +76.-

9%

Earnings per share, diluted (EUR) 0.69 0.39 +76.-

9%

EUR '000 30 Sept 31 Dec %

2017 2016 change

Accounts receivable - consumer loans 242,866 184,346 +31.7%

(net)

Deposits from customers 155,345 101,436 +53.1%

Cash and cash equivalents 116,198 73,059 +59.0%

Total assets 403,814 295,683 +36.6%

Non-current liabilities 108,728 72,246 +50.5%

Current liabilities 194,564 135,563 +43.5%

Equity 100,522 87,875 +14.4%

Equity ratio % 24.9 29.7

Net debt to equity ratio 1.86 1.53

Key Developments and Progress

Ferratum continues to make excellent progress and has delivered another

quarter of record revenues. Group revenue of EUR 57.3 million in the third

quarter was 6.7% ahead of Q2 2017 and means that in just nine months, the

Group has generated revenues of EUR 161.0 million, an increase of 48.2%

year-on-year and 4.5% ahead of total Group revenue for the full year 2016.

Ferratum's premium, higher margin products such as PlusLoan and Credit Limit

now represent almost three quarters of total Group revenue for 9M 2017,

while Ferratum's business lending to SMEs over the same period accounts for

a further EUR 9 million, or 5.6% of Group revenue. As expected, Microloan

continues to decline as a proportion of total Group revenue, although the

EUR 32.7 million generated in 9M 2017 (20.3% of Group revenue) is only

marginally lower than the 21.2% of total Group revenue attributable to

Microloan for the first six months of 2017. While Microloan remains a

valuable lower risk tactical asset to help Ferratum understand customer

behaviour and needs in new markets, the core growth products of Ferratum's

digital lending activities - PlusLoan, Credit Limit and SME business lending

- are now firmly established as the core drivers of Group revenue.

Operating expenses of EUR 81.1 million for 9M 2017 grew by 36.8%

year-on-year, less than Group revenue growth, and illustrative of the

positive impact of the Group's enhanced efficiency initiatives of the past

12 months. Changes to the acquisition and upsell strategy for customers

continued to have impact on on credit losses and marketing cost. While

credit losses as a proportion of revenue increased slightly over the period

(9M 2017: 35.0% of Group revenue vs. 9M 2016: 32.4%, ie. up by 2.6%),

savings from changes to the acquisition and upsell strategy for customers

continued to have a positive impact in reducing marketing costs as a

proportion of revenues (9M 2017: 15.5% of Group revenue vs. 9M 2016: 19.3%,

ie. down by 3.8%). As a result, the Group delivered strong operating profit

(EBIT) of EUR 23.8 million for 9M 2017, a 67.3% increase year-on-year.

The total finance result continues to benefit from deposit taking, i.e. a

higher share of refinancing with low or non interest bearing deposit

products. This resulted in profit before tax (EBT) for 9M 2017 of EUR 17.6

million, an 85.9% year-on-year increase and thus growing faster than the

operating profit (EBIT).

Product and Country Launches

2017 has been another busy year for new products and country launches, and

the Group also achieved another milestone in its geographic expansion

shortly after the 9M period end with the launch of Microloan in the African

continent. The launch, through a strategic partnership with Interswitch in

Nigeria, is described in more detail in the section entitled Subsequent

Events.

As disclosed in the Group's results for the first six months of 2017,

Ferratum has continued to diversify the size and duration of its loan

products to cater for customers with longer term financial objectives. The

launch of 'Primeloan' in Finland not only offers significantly larger sums

of up to EUR 20,000 for longer terms of up to 10 years, but the product

tests a new risk model which links pricing to the risk profile of the

customer, tailoring the loan terms more closely to the customer's

circumstances and purpose of the loan.

Also in May, Ferratum entered the consumer lending market in Brazil,

establishing a subsidiary in São Paulo, which will initially focus on Credit

Limit, offering flexible credit facilities in sums up to BRL 3,000 (EUR

850).

Ferratum Business was introduced in the UK in June. Ferratum Business

provides fast, easy working capital loans of up to £50,000 to small and

medium sized enterprises ("SMEs") in the UK for periods of between 6 and 12

months.

Also in June, the Mobile Bank was launched in France and Spain, two of

Europe's largest retail banking markets. The introduction of Ferratum's

Mobile Bank in these two important markets brings the total number of

countries where the Mobile Bank is currently available to five, following

its launch in Germany, Sweden and Norway in 2016. As at 30 September 2017,

customer deposits were EUR 155.3 million. On 1 September, Ferratum announced

the appointment of Jussi Mekkonen as the new Chief Exective Officer of

Ferratum Bank p.l.c. Mr Mekkonen assumed his responsibilities on 1 November

2017 and will play a key role in accelerating the roll-out of the Mobile

Bank across further markets in Europe.

Operational Developments

Twelve months ago, Ferratum commenced an important series of initiatives to

ensure that the Group's management structure, IT infrastructure, customer

systems and processes would remain resilient and scalable as Ferratum

continues to grow.

The centralization programme covers both mobile banking and digital lending

customer services and collections The centralization initiatives have

resulted in increased staff cost in 2017 but are intended to to deliver a

range of group-wide cost and efficiency benefits from 2018 on, such as the

streamlining of resources, harmonization and standardization of processes,

adoption of common key performance indicators across regions and cost

reductions that avoid the duplication of country practices.

Having centralized the customer services, marketing, back office and

collection functions of 14 countries into the Group's Malta operations in

the first half of 2017, two more countries followed in the third quarter.

The centralization programme is expected to be completed by mid-2018.

Treasury Update

Net receivables from customers have grown by 31.7% over the first nine

months of 2017 to EUR 242.9 million, from EUR 184.3 million at the end of

2016. The impaired loan coverage ratio has remained stable at 25.3%,

reflecting a decreasing share of non-performing loans and an improving

portfolio quality.

Ferratum ended the nine months reporting period with a significantly

stronger cash position of EUR 116.2 million (31 December 2016: EUR 73.1

million). The increased figure inlcudes some extra liquiy from the positive

deposit growth in Ferratum Bank p.l.c. . The excess liquidity will be used

in 2018 for the incerasing lending volumes in Ferratum Bank p.l.c. resulting

from both organic growth and the migration of additional countries to

operate under the bank.

During the first half of 2017, the EUR 20 million bond for Ferratum Bank

p.l.c. was repaid with proceeds from the EUR 25 million senior unsecured

bonds due March 2020 [WKN: A189MG] issued in December 2016. In June 2017

Ferratum Bank p.l.c. successfully concluded a tap issue of EUR 15 million of

the same bonds [WKN: A189MG] within the facility of an existing EUR 60

million bond issuance programme.

In July 2017, Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH, a subsidiary of Ferratum Oyj,

issued a EUR 20 million senior unsecured bond due October 2018 [WKN:

A2GS10], following a successful private placement with institutional

investors in Germany and Poland. The bond has a coupon of 4 per cent per

annum and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Open Market).

By offering deposit products in Sweden, Norway, France, Germany and Spain,

Ferratum is diversifying its funding base. Over the first nine months of

2017 customer deposits volume have increased by 50% to EUR 155.3 million (31

December 2016: EUR 101.4 million). Besides the strong cash position, the

Group had unused credit lines amounting to EUR 15 million as at 30 September

2017.

Ferratum's group rating of BBB+ was confirmed by Creditreform Rating AG

during March 2017 in its regular annual review. Bonds issued in 2013 by

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH are rated BBB+.

The BBB+ rating of the bearer bond [WKN: A1X3VZ] issued by Ferratum capital

Germnay GmbH was also confirmed by Creditreform Rating AG in September 2017.

Subsequent Events

On 6 October 2017, Ferratum announced the launch of Microloan in Nigeria in

partnership with Interswitch Limited. Interswitch, based in Lagos, builds

and manages transaction infrastructure and provides secure electronic

payment solutions. All Nigerian banks are connected to Interswitch, making

the company the most accessible e-payment network in Nigeria.

Interswitch has launched a new lending services platform in partnership with

five leading banks and three innovative credit providers, including

Ferratum. Ferratum will initially offer Microloan amounts of between NGN

1,000 and NGN 10,000 (approximately EUR 2.70 to EUR 27.00) to customers of

Interswitch who are resident in Lagos.

Outlook and fiscal year 2017 guidance

In view of the Group's record financial performance and strong operational

progress over the past three quarters, the Board of Directors of Ferratum is

confident that the Group will now achieve the upper end of previously

published revenue guidance for fiscal year 2017. Accordingly, the Board now

expects Group revenue for fiscal year 2017 to range between EUR 215 million

and EUR 225 million, and the Group operating profitability margin (EBIT

margin) to range between 14% and 16%.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital

consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile

devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum

has expanded rapidly to 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North

America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum

is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum Mobile Bank,

launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a range

of banking services, including real time digital payments and transfers,

within a single app. It is currently available in five European markets. Led

by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has approximately 1.8 million active

and former customers who have been granted one or more loans in the past (as

at 30 September 2017).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens European media enquiries:

Krause, CFO T: +358 40 7248247 Edelman.ergo, A Daniel J Edelman

F: +358 20 741 1614 E: Company Alexander Schmidt | Andreas

[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com Martin T: +49 69 27 13 89 26 E:

1. [1]Alexander.Schmidt@edelmanergo.co

mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum. m E:

com [2]Andreas.Martin@edelmanergo.com

1.

mailto:Alexander.Schmidt@edelmaner

go.com 2.

mailto:Andreas.Martin@edelmanergo.

com

Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna UK media enquiries: Smithfield, A

Head of Investor Relations T: Daniel J Edelman Company Alex

+358 40 7248247 F: +358 20 741 Simmons | Brett Jacobs T: +44 20

1614 E: 7903 0669 | +44 20 7903 0675 E:

[1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com [1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:

1. [2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.

mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferra mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com

tum.com 2.

mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com

°