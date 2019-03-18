DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Fixed income investor meetings (deutsch)

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Fixed income investor meetings

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Fixed income investor meetings

18.03.2019 / 07:30

Ferratum Oyj: Fixed income investor meetings

Helsinki, 18 March 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)

(the "Group") announces that Pareto Securities AB has been mandated to

arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on 21 March

2019. Subject to market conditions, a four year senior unsecured bond issue

of up to EUR 100 million may follow.

The proceeds from such bond issue would be used for refinancing the Group's

outstanding bond (ISIN: DE000A2AAR27 WKN: A2AAR2) maturing in June 2019 and

to finance continued growth of the Group.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital

consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile

devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum

has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South

and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum

is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile

bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a

range of banking services, including real time digital payments and

transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European

markets. Ferratum has approximately 2.0 million active and former customers

who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as

at 31 December 2018), of which over 792,000 customers have an open Mobile

Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

°