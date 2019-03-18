DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Fixed income investor meetings (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Ferratum Oyj: Fixed income investor meetings



Helsinki, 18 March 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)


(the "Group") announces that Pareto Securities AB has been mandated to


arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on 21 March


2019. Subject to market conditions, a four year senior unsecured bond issue


of up to EUR 100 million may follow.



The proceeds from such bond issue would be used for refinancing the Group's


outstanding bond (ISIN: DE000A2AAR27 WKN: A2AAR2) maturing in June 2019 and


to finance continued growth of the Group.



About Ferratum Group:



Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital


consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile


devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum


has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South


and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.



As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum


is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile


bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a


range of banking services, including real time digital payments and


transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European


markets. Ferratum has approximately 2.0 million active and former customers


who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as


at 31 December 2018), of which over 792,000 customers have an open Mobile


Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.



Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange


under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.



Contacts: Ferratum Group Dr.


Clemens Krause, CFO & CRO T: +


49 30 921005844 E:


[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com


1.


mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.


com


Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna UK / European media enquiries:


Head of Investor Relations, Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman


Fixed-income T: +358 40 7248247 Company Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs


F: +358 20 741 1614 E: T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047


[1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com 2537 E:


1. [1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:


mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferra [2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.


tum.com mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com


2.


mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com




Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH


Helmholtzstraße 2 - 9


10587 Berlin


Deutschland


Telefon: + 49 (0) 30 921005844


E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com


Internet: www.ferratumgroup.com


ISIN: DE000A1X3VZ3, DE000A2AAR27, SE0011167972


WKN: A1X3VZ


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





