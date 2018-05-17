DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Oyj successfully places EUR 100 million senior unsecured bonds (deutsch)

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Oyj successfully places EUR 100 million senior unsecured bonds

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Oyj successfully places EUR 100

million senior unsecured bonds

17.05.2018

Ferratum Oyj successfully places EUR 100 million senior unsecured bonds

Helsinki, 17 May 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (the

"Company") is pleased to announce that Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (a

wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) has successfully placed EUR 100

million of senior unsecured bonds, following a European bookbuilding

process.

The proceeds from the issue will be used to refinance EUR 45 million of

bonds maturing in October 2018 and the additional funds raised shall be used

for further business growth.

The new senior unsecured bonds have a coupon of 3 months Euribor plus 5.50

per cent p.a. and a tenor of four years. The settlement of the new bonds is

expected to take place on 25 May 2018. The bonds will be listed on Nasdaq

Stockholm, Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market and Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Prime Standard (best effort basis) with ISIN: SE0011167972.

"We are very pleased with the interest and support that we have received

from investors, both existing and many new across Europe. This bond issue

enables us to continue pursuing our growth ambitions as well as further

decreasing our funding costs", says Dr. Clemens Krause, CFO.

Pareto Securities AB acted as Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner for the

bond issue, with ICF Bank AG and equinet Bank AG acting as Joint Lead

Managers.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital

consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile

devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum

has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South

and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum

is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile

bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a

range of banking services, including real time digital payments and

transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European

markets. Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has approximately 1.9

million active and former customers who have an account or have been granted

one or more loans in the past (as at 31 December 2017), of which over

780,000 customers have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance

in the last 12 months.

Contacts: Ferratum Group Dr.

Clemens Krause, CFO T: +49 30

88715308 F: +49 30 88715309 E:

[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com

1.

mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.

com

Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna UK / European media enquiries:

Head of Investor Relations T: Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman

+358 40 7248247 F: +358 20 741 Company Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs

1614 E: T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047

[1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com 2537 E:

1. [1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:

mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferra [2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.

tum.com mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com

2.

mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com

°