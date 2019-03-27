DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Group publishes audited full-year results and Annual Financial Report for 2018 as well as the Corporate Governance Statement (deutsch)
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Helsinki, 27 March 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)
("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces that the Group's Annual Report and
Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 as well as the Auditor's report
have been published in Finnish and English. [Ferratum has also today
published its Corporate Governance Statement and the Non-Financial
Information Report.] The reports are available in PDF format as an
attachment to this release and on our investor website at
www.ferratumgroup.com.
Ferratum Oyj has also today published an invitation to its Annual General
Meeting to be held at 10.00 am EET on 17 April 2019.
Attachments:
1. Annual Financial Report and Auditor's Report
2. Corporate Governance Statement
About Ferratum Group:
Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital
consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile
devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum
has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South
and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.
As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum
is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile
bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a
range of banking services, including real time digital payments and
transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European
markets. Ferratum has approximately 2.0 million active and former customers
who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as
at 31 December 2018), of which over 792,000 customers have an open Mobile
Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.
Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange
under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.
Contacts:
Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Chief Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä
Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer Head of Group
T: + 49 30 921005844 E: Communications & Investor
[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1. Relations T: +41 79 940
mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com 6315 E:
[1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com
1.
mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferra
tum.com
Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna Head of
Fixed Income Investor Relations T: + 358
40 7248247 E:
[1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com UK /
European media enquiries: Smithfield, A
Daniel J Edelman Company Alex Simmons |
Brett Jacobs T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44
20 3047 2537 E:
[2]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:
[3]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.
mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com 2.
mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com 3.
mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH
Helmholtzstraße 2 - 9
10587 Berlin
Deutschland
Telefon: + 49 (0) 30 921005844
E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com
Internet: www.ferratumgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A1X3VZ3, DE000A2AAR27, SE0011167972
WKN: A1X3VZ
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,
München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
