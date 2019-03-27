DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Group publishes audited full-year results and Annual Financial Report for 2018 as well as the Corporate Governance Statement (deutsch)

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Group publishes audited full-year results and Annual Financial Report for 2018 as well as the Corporate Governance Statement

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Group publishes audited full-year

results and Annual Financial Report for 2018 as well as the Corporate

27.03.2019

Ferratum Group publishes audited full-year results and Annual Financial

Report for 2018 as well as the Corporate Governance Statement

Helsinki, 27 March 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)

("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces that the Group's Annual Report and

Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 as well as the Auditor's report

have been published in Finnish and English. [Ferratum has also today

published its Corporate Governance Statement and the Non-Financial

Information Report.] The reports are available in PDF format as an

attachment to this release and on our investor website at

www.ferratumgroup.com.

Ferratum Oyj has also today published an invitation to its Annual General

Meeting to be held at 10.00 am EET on 17 April 2019.

Attachments:

1. Annual Financial Report and Auditor's Report

2. Corporate Governance Statement

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital

consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile

devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum

has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South

and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum

is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile

bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a

range of banking services, including real time digital payments and

transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European

markets. Ferratum has approximately 2.0 million active and former customers

who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as

at 31 December 2018), of which over 792,000 customers have an open Mobile

Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Chief Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä

Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer Head of Group

T: + 49 30 921005844 E: Communications & Investor

[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1. Relations T: +41 79 940

mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com 6315 E:

[1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com

1.

mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferra

tum.com

Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna Head of

Fixed Income Investor Relations T: + 358

40 7248247 E:

[1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com UK /

European media enquiries: Smithfield, A

Daniel J Edelman Company Alex Simmons |

Brett Jacobs T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44

20 3047 2537 E:

[2]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:

[3]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.

mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com 2.

mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com 3.

mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com

°