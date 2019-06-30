DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH successfully aligns terms of its bonds (deutsch)

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH successfully aligns terms of its bonds

16.10.2019 / 15:00

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH successfully aligns terms of its bonds

Helsinki, 16 October 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)

("Ferratum" or the "Group") announced yesterday the successful completion of

the written procedure in relation to Ferratum Capital Germany GmbHs ("the

issuer") outstanding up to EUR 150,000,000 senior unsecured bond loan

2018/2022 with ISIN SE0011167972.

The Group is pleased that the vast majority of bondholders agreed on the

benefits of the alignment of the Net Debt to Equity covenant with the

issuers other bond (ISIN SE0012453835) with a net-debt to equity ratio of

3.5x. This allows the Group to continue its strategically important

transition towards providing its customers with larger, longer-term loans

(e.g. Primeloans, Credit Limit and loans to Small and Medium size

Enterprises). The product category evolution results in an increased

customer lifetime value. This, in turn, also leads to an improved risk

profile of Ferratum, as the customers targeted for e.g. Primeloans are on

the higher end of the Group's scoring classes.

The transition towards lower risk products opens a vast segment of customers

with better payment behavior and a lower credit risk, while also increasing

the Group's readiness to deal with further changes in the interest rate

environment.

Jorma Jokela, CEO of the Group commented:

"Our strategy of delivering sustainable, profitable growth builds on the

solid support from our fixed income investor base. I would like to take the

opportunity to thank our investors for their continued support and trust in

our strategy of shifting towards longer term products with an improved

customer lifetime value. "

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital

consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile

devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum

has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries across Europe, Africa, South

and North America, Australia and Asia.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum

is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile

bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a

range of banking services, including real time digital payments and

transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in four European

markets. Ferratum has approximately 784,000 active customers that have an

open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as

at 30 June 2019).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

For further information, please contact:

Ferratum Investor Relations

ir@ferratum.com

https://www.ferratumgroup.com/investors/ir-contact

