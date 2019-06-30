DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH successfully aligns terms of its bonds (deutsch)
16.10.19 15:00
dpa-AFX
Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH successfully aligns terms of its bonds
^
DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe
Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH successfully
aligns terms of its bonds
16.10.2019 / 15:00
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH successfully aligns terms of its bonds
Helsinki, 16 October 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)
("Ferratum" or the "Group") announced yesterday the successful completion of
the written procedure in relation to Ferratum Capital Germany GmbHs ("the
issuer") outstanding up to EUR 150,000,000 senior unsecured bond loan
2018/2022 with ISIN SE0011167972.
The Group is pleased that the vast majority of bondholders agreed on the
benefits of the alignment of the Net Debt to Equity covenant with the
issuers other bond (ISIN SE0012453835) with a net-debt to equity ratio of
3.5x. This allows the Group to continue its strategically important
transition towards providing its customers with larger, longer-term loans
(e.g. Primeloans, Credit Limit and loans to Small and Medium size
Enterprises). The product category evolution results in an increased
customer lifetime value. This, in turn, also leads to an improved risk
profile of Ferratum, as the customers targeted for e.g. Primeloans are on
the higher end of the Group's scoring classes.
The transition towards lower risk products opens a vast segment of customers
with better payment behavior and a lower credit risk, while also increasing
the Group's readiness to deal with further changes in the interest rate
environment.
Jorma Jokela, CEO of the Group commented:
"Our strategy of delivering sustainable, profitable growth builds on the
solid support from our fixed income investor base. I would like to take the
opportunity to thank our investors for their continued support and trust in
our strategy of shifting towards longer term products with an improved
customer lifetime value. "
About Ferratum Group:
Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital
consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile
devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum
has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries across Europe, Africa, South
and North America, Australia and Asia.
As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum
is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile
bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a
range of banking services, including real time digital payments and
transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in four European
markets. Ferratum has approximately 784,000 active customers that have an
open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as
at 30 June 2019).
Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange
under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.
For further information, please contact:
Ferratum Investor Relations
ir@ferratum.com
https://www.ferratumgroup.com/investors/ir-contact
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
16.10.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,
übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,
Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH
Helmholtzstraße 2 - 9
10587 Berlin
Deutschland
Telefon: + 49 (0) 30 921005844
E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com
Internet: www.ferratumgroup.com
ISIN: SE0011167972
WKN: A2LQLF
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,
München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 891167
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
891167 16.10.2019
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|98,50 €
|98,50 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.10./15:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0011167972
|A2LQLF
|102,50 €
|96,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|99,001 €
|0,00%
|14.10.19
|München
|98,31 €
|0,00%
|10:20
|Stuttgart
|98,50 €
|0,00%
|15:17
|Berlin
|99,00 €
|0,00%
|15:02
|Frankfurt
|98,35 €
|-0,66%
|11:11