Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of its bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm (deutsch)




23.05.19 17:00
dpa-AFX

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of its bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm



^


DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe


Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH publishes bond


prospectus and applies for listing of its bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm (News


mit Zusatzmaterial)



23.05.2019 / 17:00


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH publishes bond prospectus and applies for


listing of its bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm



Berlin, 23 May 2019 - Ferratum Capital Germany, a subsidiary of Ferratum Oyj


(ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) announces publishing of bond prospectus


and applies for listing of the bonds of Ferratum Capital Germany on Nasdaq


Stockholm.



Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (the "Company") has issued a senior unsecured


bond loan of EUR 80,000,000 on 24 April 2019, within a total framework


amount of EUR 150,000,000, on the Swedish bond market. The bonds carry a


floating interest rate of EURIBOR 3m + 5.50 per cent per annum and matures


24 April 2023.



The Company will apply for listing of the bonds on the Corporate Bond list


at Nasdaq Stockholm. The bonds will be admitted to trading at Nasdaq


Stockholm as soon as possible. In connection with this, the Company has


prepared a prospectus. The prospectus has been approved by, and registered


with, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority in accordance with the


Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The prospectus will be


available on the Financial Supervisory Authority's website (www.fi.se) and


on the Company's website (www.ferratumgroup.com).



This information is information that Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH is


obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the


Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication,


through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 17:00 CET on 23


May 2019.



About Ferratum Group:



Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital


consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile


devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum


has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South


and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.



As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum


is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile


bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a


range of banking services, including real time digital payments and


transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European


markets. Ferratum has approximately 794,000 active customers that have an


open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as


at 31 March 2019).



Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange


under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.



Contacts:



Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä Head


Chief Financial Officer & Chief of Group Communications &


Risk Officer T: + 49 30 921005844 Investor Relations T: +41 79 940


E: [1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 6315 E:


1. [1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com 1.


mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com


Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna Ferratum Group Jochen Reichert


Head of Fixed Income Investor IR & Capital Markets Advisor T:


Relations T: + 358 40 7248247 E: +49 170 444 2006 E:


[1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com jochen.reichert@ferratum.com


1.


mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.


com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:



Dokument: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=MJFIEFGRRL


Dokumenttitel: Prospectus Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH 2019-2023 Bonds



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



23.05.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH


Helmholtzstraße 2 - 9


10587 Berlin


Deutschland


Telefon: + 49 (0) 30 921005844


E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com


Internet: www.ferratumgroup.com


ISIN: DE000A1X3VZ3, DE000A2AAR27, SE0011167972


WKN: A1X3VZ


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 815227





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



815227 23.05.2019



°






Aktuell
Neuer 576% Gold Aktientip nach 3.277% mit Bonterra Resources in 2 Jahren
Gold Hot Stock meldet Übernahme mit 3,36 g/t Gold über 32m

Emgold Mining Corporation




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,78 € 101,00 € -1,22 € -1,21% 23.05./14:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0011167972 A2LQLF 103,00 € 96,50 €
Werte im Artikel
99,81 plus
0,00%
99,78 minus
-1,21%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		100,949 € +0,15%  15:17
Stuttgart 100,25 € +0,20%  12:20
München 99,85 € -0,04%  08:18
Berlin 99,78 € -0,30%  17:32
Frankfurt 99,78 € -1,21%  11:12
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Pot Hot Stock mit 4 Milliarden Dollar Umsatzpotential. Neuer 510% Cannabis Aktientip nach 775% in 4 Monaten mit TransCanna

World Class Extractions Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...