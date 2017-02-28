DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG - figures for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2016/2017 at a glance (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Borussia Dortmund":

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on 28 February 2017 Group figures for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2016/2017 (01/04/2016-31/12/2016): - Sales revenue: EUR 21.0 million (EUR 21.4 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2015/2016) - EBITDA: EUR 3.2 million (EUR 2.7 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2015/2016) - EBIT: EUR 2.0 million (EUR 1.4 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2015/2016) - Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 2.1 million (EUR 3.9 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2015/2016) - Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 14.5 million as of 31 December 2016 (EUR 14.0 million as of 31 December 2015)

Sales revenues amounted to EUR 7.5 million during the third quarter (01/10/2016-31/12/2016) of the fiscal year 2016/2017 (EUR 7.4 million in the same period of the previous year). The EBIT of the third quarter amounted to EUR 1.0 million (EUR 0.5 million in the same period of the previous year).

Please access report via following links: German: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_9_Monatsbericht_2016_2017.pdf English: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_9_Monthsreport_2016_2017.pdf

Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft's software products and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents within companies (www.fabasoft.com).

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE) Linz, 28 February 2017 Leopold Bauernfeind, Member of the Managing Board E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62

