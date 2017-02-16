DGAP-News: FUCHS presents provisional figures for the financial year 2016: New records for sales revenues and earnings (english)

FUCHS presents provisional figures for the financial year 2016: New records for sales revenues and earnings

- Sales revenues: +9% to EUR 2.3 billion - Earnings (EBIT): +8% to EUR 371 million - Dividend proposal: +9% to EUR 0.89 per preference share

Sales revenues FUCHS PETROLUB grew profitably once again in the financial year 2016. Group sales revenues increased by 9% or EUR 188 million to a new record of EUR 2.3 billion. Acquisitions contributed 9% to the growth in sales revenues. The Group's organic growth amounted to 3%. There was a counter-effect of -3% from currency translation.

Sales revenues increased substantially in Europe (+16%) and Asia-Pacific, Africa (+6%). The North and South America region's sales revenues were 1% down on the previous year.

Earnings At EUR 371 million (342), the Group recorded its best ever earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), and at EUR 260 million (236), its highest ever earnings after tax. Earnings per preference share rose to EUR 1.87 (1.70).

Cash flow As forecasted, capital expenditures reached a high of EUR 93 million (50) in 2016. Free cash flow before acquisitions amounted to EUR 205 million (232) and thus exceeded expectations.

Dividends Pending a resolution by the Supervisory Board on March 20, 2017, the Executive Board of FUCHS PETROLUB SE intends to propose a dividend of EUR 0.89 per preference share and EUR 0.88 per ordinary share for the financial year 2016 to the Annual General Meeting, which will be held on May 5, 2017. This equates to a 9% increase.

Outlook For the financial year 2017, FUCHS expects further increases in sales revenues and earnings. This is based on forecasts indicating a generally positive development of the global economy in 2017 despite the known risks in many regions that are important for us.

FUCHS PETROLUB will publish the final figures for the financial year 2016 on March 21, 2017.

The Group's Key Figures

EUR million 2016(1) 2015 Change Change % Sales revenues 2,267 2,079 188 9.0 Europe(2) 1,417 1,227 190 15.5 Asia-Pacific, Africa(2) 620 583 37 6.3 North and South 349 353 -4 -1.2 America(2) Consolidation -119 -84 -35 EBIT 371 342 29 8.3 Earnings after tax 260 236 24 10.1 Earnings per share in EUR Ordinary share 1.86 1.69 0.17 10.1 Preference share 1.87 1.70 0.17 10.0 Dividend in EUR Ordinary share 0.88(3) 0.81 0.07 8.6 Preference share 0.89(3) 0.82 0.07 8.5 Free cash flow before 205 232 -27 -11.5 acquisitions Acquisitions -41 -170 129 -75.5 Free cash flow 164 62 102 >100.0 Employees (Dec. 31) 4,898 4,823 75 1.6

(1) Provisional figures (2) By company location (3) Executive Board's proposal

Mannheim, February 16, 2017

FUCHS PETROLUB SE Public Relations Friesenheimer Str. 17 68169 Mannheim Tel. +49 621 3802-1104 tina.vogel@fuchs-oil.de www.fuchs.com/group

The following information is available online:

Press photos www.fuchs.com/group/photogallery

Important note This press release contains statements about future developments that are based on assumptions and estimates by the management of FUCHS PETROLUB SE. Even if the management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimates are accurate, future actual developments and future actual results may differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. These factors can, for example, include changes in the overall economic climate, changes in procurement prices, changes to exchange rates and interest rates, and changes within the lubricants industry. FUCHS PETROLUB SE provides no guarantee that future developments and the results actually achieved in the future will match the assumptions and estimates set out in this press release and assumes no liability for such.

