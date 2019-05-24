DGAP-News: Ergebnisse der ordentlichen Generalversammlung der Lalique Group (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



EQS Group-News: Lalique Group SA / Schlagwort(e): Generalversammlung


Ergebnisse der ordentlichen Generalversammlung der Lalique Group



24.05.2019 / 17:48



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



This press release or the information contained therein is not being issued


and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada,


Australia or Japan and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale


in such countries.



MEDIENMITTEILUNG



Ergebnisse der ordentlichen Generalversammlung der Lalique Group



Zürich, 24. Mai 2019 - Die Aktionäre der Lalique Group (SIX: LLQ) stimmten


an der heutigen Generalversammlung sämtlichen Anträgen des Verwaltungsrates


zu.



Die Aktionäre der Lalique Group SA genehmigten an ihrer ordentlichen


Generalversammlung vom 24. Mai 2019 in Zürich den Geschäftsbericht sowie die


Konzern- und Jahresrechnung der Gesellschaft für das Geschäftsjahr 2018. Die


vom Verwaltungsrat beantragte Dividende in der Höhe von CHF 0.50 je Aktie,


unverändert gegenüber dem Vorjahr, wurde von der Generalversammlung


ebenfalls bestätigt. Die Ausschüttung ist eine verrechnungssteuerfreie


Zahlung aus der Kapitaleinlagereserve und wird am 31. Mai 2019 an die


Aktionäre ausbezahlt (Ex-Tag: 28. Mai 2019).



Alle bisherigen Verwaltungsratsmitglieder - Silvio Denz (Präsident), Roland


Weber, Roger von der Weid, Claudio Denz, Jan Kollros und Marcel Roesti -


wurden für eine weitere Amtsdauer von einem Jahr wiedergewählt. Silvio Denz


und Roland Weber wurden als Mitglieder des Vergütungsausschusses bestätigt.



Im Weiteren stimmten die Aktionäre der beantragten Einführung eines


genehmigten Kapitals im maximalen Nominalbetrag von CHF 240'000 zu.


Demgemäss ist der Verwaltungsrat ermächtigt, das Aktienkapital jederzeit bis


zum 24. Mai 2021 durch Ausgabe von höchstens 1'200'000 vollständig zu


liberierenden Namenaktien mit einem Nennwert von CHF 0.20 je Aktie zu


erhöhen.



Geplante Kapitalerhöhung unter Wahrung der Bezugsrechte der Aktionäre


Wie bereits mitgeteilt, plant Lalique Group im Laufe von 2019 die


Durchführung einer Kapitalerhöhung in Form einer Bezugsrechtsemission zur


teilweisen Refinanzierung des von Silvio Denz gewährten Aktionärsdarlehens


für die kürzliche Akquisition des 50%-Anteils an The Glenturret und zur


Finanzierung weiterer Investitionen und Wachstumsprojekte. Dabei werden die


Bezugsrechte der bestehenden Aktionäre gewahrt. Um den Free Float zu


erhöhen, beabsichtigt Silvio Denz auf die Ausübung seiner Bezugsrechte zu


verzichten. Der Zeitplan und die Parameter der geplanten


Bezugsrechtsemission sind noch nicht definiert; Lead Manager ist die Zürcher


Kantonalbank.




Medienkontakt


Lalique Group SA


Esther Fuchs


Senior Communication & PR Manager


Grubenstrasse 18


CH-8045 Zürich



Telefon: +41 43 499 45 58


E-Mail: esther.fuchs@lalique-group.com



Lalique Group


Lalique Group ist ein Nischenplayer in der Kreation, der Entwicklung, der


Vermarktung sowie dem weltweiten Vertrieb von Luxusgütern. Die


Geschäftsfelder umfassen Parfüms, Kosmetika, Kristall, Schmuck, hochwertige


Möbel und Wohnaccessoires sowie Kunst, Gastronomie und Hotellerie sowie


Single Malt Whisky. Das im Jahr 2000 gegründete Unternehmen beschäftigt rund


720 Mitarbeitende und hat seinen Hauptsitz in Zürich. Die Marke Lalique, die


den Namen der Gruppe prägt, wurde 1888 in Paris von René Lalique, Meister


der Glas- und Schmuckkunst, ins Leben gerufen. Die Namenaktien von Lalique


Group (LLQ) sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert.



Zusätzliche Informationen finden Sie unter www.lalique-group.com .




Important Information



This communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at (i)


persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who have professional


experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5)


of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order


2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to


whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)


of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant


Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this communication


relates or may be deemed to relate is available only to Relevant Persons and


will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a


Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its


contents.



This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the


public" within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Union


(the "Prospectus Directive") of the securities referred to in it (the


"Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA").


Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA (if any) will be made


pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Directive, as implemented in


member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for


offers of the Securities.



The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered


under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and


may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons (as such


term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless the


securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the


registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. Lalique Group


SA has not registered, and does not intend to register, any of its shares in


the United States, and does not intend to conduct a public offering of


securities in the United States.



This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to


buy securities of Lalique Group SA and it does not constitute a prospectus


or a similar notice within the meaning of article 652a, article 752 and/or


article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within


the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Any offering


and/or listing of securities will be made solely by means of, and on the


basis of, a securities prospectus which is to be published. An investment


decision regarding any publicly offered securities of Lalique Group SA


should only be made on the basis of a securities prospectus. If the rights


issue proceeds with a resolution to increase the capital on or promptly


after the next ordinary shareholders meeting, the securities prospectus is


expected to be published after the meeting and will be available free of


charge at Lalique Group.



This communication is not for distribution in the United States, Canada,


Australia or Japan. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell,


or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction in


which is unlawful to do so.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Medienmitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Lalique Group SA


Grubenstrasse 18


8045 Zürich


Schweiz


Telefon: 043 499 45 00


Fax: 043 499 45 03


E-Mail: info@lalique-group.com


Internet: www.lalique-group.com


ISIN: CH0033813293


Valorennummer: A0M1KL


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 815773





Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



815773 24.05.2019



°






Bitte warten...