DGAP-News: Ergebnisse der ordentlichen Generalversammlung der Lalique Group (deutsch)

Ergebnisse der ordentlichen Generalversammlung der Lalique Group

^

EQS Group-News: Lalique Group SA / Schlagwort(e): Generalversammlung

Ergebnisse der ordentlichen Generalversammlung der Lalique Group

24.05.2019 / 17:48

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

This press release or the information contained therein is not being issued

and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada,

Australia or Japan and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale

in such countries.





MEDIENMITTEILUNG

Ergebnisse der ordentlichen Generalversammlung der Lalique Group

Zürich, 24. Mai 2019 - Die Aktionäre der Lalique Group (SIX: LLQ) stimmten

an der heutigen Generalversammlung sämtlichen Anträgen des Verwaltungsrates

zu.

Die Aktionäre der Lalique Group SA genehmigten an ihrer ordentlichen

Generalversammlung vom 24. Mai 2019 in Zürich den Geschäftsbericht sowie die

Konzern- und Jahresrechnung der Gesellschaft für das Geschäftsjahr 2018. Die

vom Verwaltungsrat beantragte Dividende in der Höhe von CHF 0.50 je Aktie,

unverändert gegenüber dem Vorjahr, wurde von der Generalversammlung

ebenfalls bestätigt. Die Ausschüttung ist eine verrechnungssteuerfreie

Zahlung aus der Kapitaleinlagereserve und wird am 31. Mai 2019 an die

Aktionäre ausbezahlt (Ex-Tag: 28. Mai 2019).

Alle bisherigen Verwaltungsratsmitglieder - Silvio Denz (Präsident), Roland

Weber, Roger von der Weid, Claudio Denz, Jan Kollros und Marcel Roesti -

wurden für eine weitere Amtsdauer von einem Jahr wiedergewählt. Silvio Denz

und Roland Weber wurden als Mitglieder des Vergütungsausschusses bestätigt.

Im Weiteren stimmten die Aktionäre der beantragten Einführung eines

genehmigten Kapitals im maximalen Nominalbetrag von CHF 240'000 zu.

Demgemäss ist der Verwaltungsrat ermächtigt, das Aktienkapital jederzeit bis

zum 24. Mai 2021 durch Ausgabe von höchstens 1'200'000 vollständig zu

liberierenden Namenaktien mit einem Nennwert von CHF 0.20 je Aktie zu

erhöhen.

Geplante Kapitalerhöhung unter Wahrung der Bezugsrechte der Aktionäre

Wie bereits mitgeteilt, plant Lalique Group im Laufe von 2019 die

Durchführung einer Kapitalerhöhung in Form einer Bezugsrechtsemission zur

teilweisen Refinanzierung des von Silvio Denz gewährten Aktionärsdarlehens

für die kürzliche Akquisition des 50%-Anteils an The Glenturret und zur

Finanzierung weiterer Investitionen und Wachstumsprojekte. Dabei werden die

Bezugsrechte der bestehenden Aktionäre gewahrt. Um den Free Float zu

erhöhen, beabsichtigt Silvio Denz auf die Ausübung seiner Bezugsrechte zu

verzichten. Der Zeitplan und die Parameter der geplanten

Bezugsrechtsemission sind noch nicht definiert; Lead Manager ist die Zürcher

Kantonalbank.

Medienkontakt

Lalique Group SA

Esther Fuchs

Senior Communication & PR Manager

Grubenstrasse 18

CH-8045 Zürich

Telefon: +41 43 499 45 58

E-Mail: esther.fuchs@lalique-group.com

Lalique Group

Lalique Group ist ein Nischenplayer in der Kreation, der Entwicklung, der

Vermarktung sowie dem weltweiten Vertrieb von Luxusgütern. Die

Geschäftsfelder umfassen Parfüms, Kosmetika, Kristall, Schmuck, hochwertige

Möbel und Wohnaccessoires sowie Kunst, Gastronomie und Hotellerie sowie

Single Malt Whisky. Das im Jahr 2000 gegründete Unternehmen beschäftigt rund

720 Mitarbeitende und hat seinen Hauptsitz in Zürich. Die Marke Lalique, die

den Namen der Gruppe prägt, wurde 1888 in Paris von René Lalique, Meister

der Glas- und Schmuckkunst, ins Leben gerufen. Die Namenaktien von Lalique

Group (LLQ) sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert.

Zusätzliche Informationen finden Sie unter www.lalique-group.com .

Important Information

This communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at (i)

persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who have professional

experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5)

of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order

2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to

whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)

of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant

Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this communication

relates or may be deemed to relate is available only to Relevant Persons and

will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a

Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its

contents.

This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the

public" within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Union

(the "Prospectus Directive") of the securities referred to in it (the

"Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA").

Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA (if any) will be made

pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Directive, as implemented in

member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for

offers of the Securities.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered

under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and

may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons (as such

term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless the

securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the

registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. Lalique Group

SA has not registered, and does not intend to register, any of its shares in

the United States, and does not intend to conduct a public offering of

securities in the United States.

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to

buy securities of Lalique Group SA and it does not constitute a prospectus

or a similar notice within the meaning of article 652a, article 752 and/or

article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within

the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Any offering

and/or listing of securities will be made solely by means of, and on the

basis of, a securities prospectus which is to be published. An investment

decision regarding any publicly offered securities of Lalique Group SA

should only be made on the basis of a securities prospectus. If the rights

issue proceeds with a resolution to increase the capital on or promptly

after the next ordinary shareholders meeting, the securities prospectus is

expected to be published after the meeting and will be available free of

charge at Lalique Group.

This communication is not for distribution in the United States, Canada,

Australia or Japan. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell,

or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction in

which is unlawful to do so.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ende der Medienmitteilung

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Lalique Group SA

Grubenstrasse 18

8045 Zürich

Schweiz

Telefon: 043 499 45 00

Fax: 043 499 45 03

E-Mail: info@lalique-group.com

Internet: www.lalique-group.com

ISIN: CH0033813293

Valorennummer: A0M1KL

Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

EQS News ID: 815773

Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

815773 24.05.2019

°