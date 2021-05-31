DGAP-News: Encavis Finance B.V.: Notice Bondholders (deutsch)

Encavis Finance B.



V.: Notice Bondholders

Encavis Finance B.V.: Notice Bondholders

Notice to holders of the

Encavis Finance B.V. (the "Issuer")

EUR150,300,000 Perpetual Subordinated Bonds

with Time Limited Conversion Rights (the "Bonds")

(ISIN: DE000A19NPE8)

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the

meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the Terms

and Conditions).

Pursuant to the Terms and Conditions, notice is hereby given to Bondholders

that, as a result of the Extraordinary Dividend (in an amount determined in

accordance with the Terms and Conditions) payable on 30 June 2021 to

shareholders of record on 31 May 2021, in accordance with §12(e)(ii), the

Calculation Agent has determined that, effective 28 May 2021:

- the Conversion Price has been adjusted from EUR7.1715 to EUR7.0836; and

- the Reference Dividend remains EUR0.10 (as a result of the proportionate

adjustment and rounding provisions in its definition).

31 May 2021, The Managing Board

Encavis Finance B.V.

Member of the Encavis Group

Unternehmen: Encavis Finance B.V.

Stadionweg 43D

3077 AS Rotterdam

Niederlande

Telefon: +31 (0)20 521 4777

E-Mail: info@encavis.com

Internet: www.encavis.com

ISIN: DE000A19NPE8

WKN: A19NPE

Börsen: Freiverkehr in Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hannover, Stuttgart

