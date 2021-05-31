DGAP-News: Encavis Finance B.V.: Notice Bondholders (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Notice to holders of the


Encavis Finance B.V. (the "Issuer")


EUR150,300,000 Perpetual Subordinated Bonds


with Time Limited Conversion Rights (the "Bonds")


(ISIN: DE000A19NPE8)



Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the


meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the Terms


and Conditions).



Pursuant to the Terms and Conditions, notice is hereby given to Bondholders


that, as a result of the Extraordinary Dividend (in an amount determined in


accordance with the Terms and Conditions) payable on 30 June 2021 to


shareholders of record on 31 May 2021, in accordance with §12(e)(ii), the


Calculation Agent has determined that, effective 28 May 2021:



- the Conversion Price has been adjusted from EUR7.1715 to EUR7.0836; and



- the Reference Dividend remains EUR0.10 (as a result of the proportionate


adjustment and rounding provisions in its definition).



31 May 2021, The Managing Board



Encavis Finance B.V.


Member of the Encavis Group


Stadionweg 43 D


3077AS Rotterdam


The Netherlands



Encavis Finance B.V.


Stadionweg 43 D


3077 AS Rotterdam


The Netherlands



KvK 690691115


TIN: 857716049



Managing Director


Jan Wieck


Lars Godenschweig





