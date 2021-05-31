DGAP-News: Encavis Finance B.V.: Notice Bondholders (deutsch)
Encavis Finance B.
V.: Notice Bondholders
Encavis Finance B.V.
Encavis Finance B.V.: Notice Bondholders
03.06.2021 / 12:01
Notice to holders of the
Encavis Finance B.V. (the "Issuer")
EUR150,300,000 Perpetual Subordinated Bonds
with Time Limited Conversion Rights (the "Bonds")
(ISIN: DE000A19NPE8)
Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the
meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the Terms
and Conditions).
Pursuant to the Terms and Conditions, notice is hereby given to Bondholders
that, as a result of the Extraordinary Dividend (in an amount determined in
accordance with the Terms and Conditions) payable on 30 June 2021 to
shareholders of record on 31 May 2021, in accordance with §12(e)(ii), the
Calculation Agent has determined that, effective 28 May 2021:
- the Conversion Price has been adjusted from EUR7.1715 to EUR7.0836; and
- the Reference Dividend remains EUR0.10 (as a result of the proportionate
adjustment and rounding provisions in its definition).
31 May 2021, The Managing Board
Encavis Finance B.V.
Member of the Encavis Group
Stadionweg 43 D
3077AS Rotterdam
The Netherlands
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Encavis Finance B.V.
Stadionweg 43D
3077 AS Rotterdam
Niederlande
Telefon: +31 (0)20 521 4777
E-Mail: info@encavis.com
Internet: www.encavis.com
ISIN: DE000A19NPE8
WKN: A19NPE
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hannover, Stuttgart
