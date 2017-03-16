DGAP-News: EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG: EnBW AG increases its shareholding in MVV Energie AG (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "EnBW":

EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG: EnBW AG increases its shareholding in MVV Energie AG

EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG, Karlsruhe, concluded a purchase contract today with ENGIE Deutschland AG - part of the French ENGIE SA group - for the acquisition of 6.28 percent of the shares in the listed company MVV Energie AG, which has its headquarters in Mannheim. Due to this off-market transaction, EnBW has increased its existing shareholding in MVV to 28.76 percent. The acquisition is still subject to the approval of the responsible antitrust authorities.

EnBW will soon publish a separate press release and an Investor Relations newsletter.

