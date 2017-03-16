DGAP-News: EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG: EnBW AG increases its shareholding in MVV Energie AG (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen

16.03.17 09:47
dpa-AFX


EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG: EnBW AG increases its shareholding in MVV Energie AG


^ DGAP-News: EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG / Key word(s): Investment EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG: EnBW AG increases its shareholding in MVV Energie AG


16.03.2017 / 09:31 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG, Karlsruhe, concluded a purchase contract today with ENGIE Deutschland AG - part of the French ENGIE SA group - for the acquisition of 6.28 percent of the shares in the listed company MVV Energie AG, which has its headquarters in Mannheim. Due to this off-market transaction, EnBW has increased its existing shareholding in MVV to 28.76 percent. The acquisition is still subject to the approval of the responsible antitrust authorities.


EnBW will soon publish a separate press release and an Investor Relations newsletter.




EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG Corporate Communications Durlacher Allee 93 76131 Karlsruhe Telefon: +49 (07 21) 63-1 43 20 Telefax: +49 (07 21) 63-1 26 72 presse@enbw.com www.enbw.com



16.03.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


Language: English Company: EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG Durlacher Allee 93 76131 Karlsruhe Germany Phone: +49 (0)7 21 63-00 E-mail: info@enbw.com Internet: www.enbw.com ISIN: DE0005220008, DE000522024 WKN: 522000, 522002 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Tradegate Exchange




