Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-News: Electrawinds SE: bankruptcy of the holdingcompany (deutsch)




13.08.18 16:33
dpa-AFX

Electrawinds SE: bankruptcy of the holdingcompany



^


DGAP-News: Electrawinds SE / Schlagwort(e): Insolvenz/Sonstiges


Electrawinds SE: bankruptcy of the holdingcompany



13.08.2018 / 16:33


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



"On January 26th, 2018 Electrawinds SE has applied for judicial


reorganization. On February 16th 2018, the Commercial Court in Ghent/Bruges


has decided to grant protection against creditors for Electrawinds SE for a


period till June 22nd , 2018 in order to allow the company to transfer under


judicial supervision as specified in art. 23 Wet betreffende de Continuïteit


van Ondernemingen. On June 22nd 2018 the court decided to extend the


aforementioned period till July 13th 2018. On July 12th 2018 the court


decided not to grant another period of protection against creditors to


Electrawinds SE. By this decision the judicial reorganization procedure


ended. As there was no successful transfer according to art. 23 Wet


betreffende de Continuïteit van Ondernemingen the Company has still


financial distress. That is why Electrawinds SE filed for bankruptcy. By the


decision dd. 3/08/2018 the company has been declared bankrupt. Mr. A.


Hinderyckx and Mr H. Dekeyzer have been appointed as liquidators


The bankruptcy of the holdingcompany does in first instance not influence


the continuity of Electrawinds nv and the other remaining group companies."




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



13.08.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Electrawinds SE


Fortstraat 27


B - 8400 Oostende


Belgien


Telefon: +32 59 32 65 91


E-Mail: investor.relations@electrawinds.eu


Internet: ewi.electrawinds.eu


ISIN: LU0538936351, LU0538952044


WKN: A1C4HF, A1E016


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard)





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



713683 13.08.2018



°






Aktuell
Übernahme - Kursfeuerwerk voraus
1.740% Kursgewinn in wenigen Wochen - Neue Gold Hot Stock 2018

Makena Resources Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,005 € 0,005 € -   € 0,00% 13.08./17:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0538936351 A1C4HF 0,075 € 0,0010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Düsseldorf 0,015 € 0,00%  17:05
Frankfurt 0,005 € 0,00%  08:11
Stuttgart 0,005 € 0,00%  08:10
Berlin 0,005 € 0,00%  08:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Neuer 782% Cryptocurrency Hot Stock SponsorsOne. Nach 1.609% mit Bitcoin Group und 4.400% mit NetCents Technology

SponsorsOne Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
33 European CleanTech I S.E. 11.01.18
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...