DGAP-News: Electrawinds SE: bankruptcy of the holdingcompany (deutsch)

13.08.18 16:33
Electrawinds SE: bankruptcy of the holdingcompany
13.08.2018 / 16:33
"On January 26th, 2018 Electrawinds SE has applied for judicial
reorganization. On February 16th 2018, the Commercial Court in Ghent/Bruges
has decided to grant protection against creditors for Electrawinds SE for a
period till June 22nd , 2018 in order to allow the company to transfer under
judicial supervision as specified in art. 23 Wet betreffende de Continuïteit
van Ondernemingen. On June 22nd 2018 the court decided to extend the
aforementioned period till July 13th 2018. On July 12th 2018 the court
decided not to grant another period of protection against creditors to
Electrawinds SE. By this decision the judicial reorganization procedure
ended. As there was no successful transfer according to art. 23 Wet
betreffende de Continuïteit van Ondernemingen the Company has still
financial distress. That is why Electrawinds SE filed for bankruptcy. By the
decision dd. 3/08/2018 the company has been declared bankrupt. Mr. A.
Hinderyckx and Mr H. Dekeyzer have been appointed as liquidators
The bankruptcy of the holdingcompany does in first instance not influence
the continuity of Electrawinds nv and the other remaining group companies."
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Electrawinds SE
Fortstraat 27
B - 8400 Oostende
Belgien
Telefon: +32 59 32 65 91
E-Mail: investor.relations@electrawinds.eu
Internet: ewi.electrawinds.eu
ISIN: LU0538936351, LU0538952044
WKN: A1C4HF, A1E016
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard)
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,005 €
|0,005 €
|- €
|0,00%
|13.08./17:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0538936351
|A1C4HF
|0,075 €
|0,0010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Düsseldorf
|0,015 €
|0,00%
|17:05
|Frankfurt
|0,005 €
|0,00%
|08:11
|Stuttgart
|0,005 €
|0,00%
|08:10
|Berlin
|0,005 €
|0,00%
|08:02
