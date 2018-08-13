DGAP-News: Electrawinds SE: bankruptcy of the holdingcompany (deutsch)

Electrawinds SE: bankruptcy of the holdingcompany

Electrawinds SE: bankruptcy of the holdingcompany

13.08.2018 / 16:33

"On January 26th, 2018 Electrawinds SE has applied for judicial

reorganization. On February 16th 2018, the Commercial Court in Ghent/Bruges

has decided to grant protection against creditors for Electrawinds SE for a

period till June 22nd , 2018 in order to allow the company to transfer under

judicial supervision as specified in art. 23 Wet betreffende de Continuïteit

van Ondernemingen. On June 22nd 2018 the court decided to extend the

aforementioned period till July 13th 2018. On July 12th 2018 the court

decided not to grant another period of protection against creditors to

Electrawinds SE. By this decision the judicial reorganization procedure

ended. As there was no successful transfer according to art. 23 Wet

betreffende de Continuïteit van Ondernemingen the Company has still

financial distress. That is why Electrawinds SE filed for bankruptcy. By the

decision dd. 3/08/2018 the company has been declared bankrupt. Mr. A.

Hinderyckx and Mr H. Dekeyzer have been appointed as liquidators

The bankruptcy of the holdingcompany does in first instance not influence

the continuity of Electrawinds nv and the other remaining group companies."

°