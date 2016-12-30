DGAP-News: EVOTEC TO ATTEND THREE UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Evotec":

Hamburg, Germany, 30 December 2016: Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today that its management will be presenting at the 16th German Corporate Conference 2017 in Frankfurt, Germany, and will be attending 20th ODDO Forum, Lyon, France, and 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, San Francisco, USA.

20th ODDO Forum, Lyon, France Date: Thursday, 05 January 2017 Venue: Lyon, France Attendee: Enno Spillner, Chief Financial Officer of Evotec AG

35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, San Francisco, USA

Date: Monday, 09 January, until Thursday, 12 January 2017 Venue: San Francisco, USA Attendee: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec AG

16th German Corporate Conference 2017, Frankfurt, Germany Date: Wednesday, 18 January 2017, 03.30 pm CET (02.30 pm GMT/09.30 am EST) Venue: Frankfurt, Germany Attendee: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec AG

ABOUT EVOTEC AG Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide providing the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery solutions, covering all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuroscience, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology and infectious diseases. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 70 partnered product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term discovery alliances with partners including Bayer, CHDI, Sanofi or UCB and development partnerships with e.g. Janssen Pharmaceuticals in the field of Alzheimer's disease, with Sanofi in the field of diabetes and with Pfizer in the field of tissue fibrosis. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

