DGAP-News: EVOTEC SE TO ANNOUNCE RESULTS FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS 2021 ON 11 NOVEMBER 2021 (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Evotec":

Hamburg, Germany, 03 November 2021: Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) will announce its financial results for the first nine months 2021 on Thursday, 11 November 2021.

The Company is going to hold a conference call to discuss the results as well as to provide an update on its performance. The conference call will be held in ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!



zur Originalmeldung