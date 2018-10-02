DGAP-News: EVAN Group plc.: schließt Engagement in Berliner Szeneviertel mit Gewinn ab (deutsch)
- EVANGroup verkauft Prenzlauer Promenade 5-8 in Berlin
- Entwicklungskompetenz und rasante Marktentwicklung in Berlin schaffen hohe
Wertsteigerung
Valletta, 2. Oktober 2018: EVANGroup plc ("EVAN") (ISIN DE000A19L426 / WKN
A19L42) hat das Grundstück Prenzlauer Promenade 5 bis 8 in Berlin nach
umfangreicher baurechtlicher Entwicklung einträglich verkauft. Der Käufer,
Cresco Capital Group, wird die Quartierbebauung weiter vorantreiben und
dadurch sein Portfolio attraktiv erweitern. Die langjährige
Entwicklungskompetenz der EVANGroup hat den Eintritt des Projekts in die
entscheidende Umsetzungsphase ermöglicht.
Das Grundstück Prenzlauer Promenade 5-8 hatte die EVANGroup ursprünglich mit
der Absicht erworben, es in das livinit-Konzepts zu integrieren. Das
livinit-Konzept
sieht die Entwicklung und Verwaltung neuer Wohnformen wie etwa
Micro-Appartements durch die EVANGroup vor. Im Zuge der baurechtlichen
Entwicklung trat das hohe Wertsteigerungspotenzial hervor, das auch die
rasante Marktentwicklung in Berlin widerspiegelt. Unter diesem Gesichtspunkt
stufte die EVANGroup das Anwesen als opportunistisches Investment ein und
fand mit Cresco Capital Group einen idealen Käufer, der genau zur
Weiterführung des geplanten Vorhabens passt.
"Die Prenzlauer Promenade ist eine hervorragende Adresse für innovative
Wohnprojekte insbesondere für Studenten und Professionals. Wir freuen uns,
dass wir mit unserer Expertise den Weg dahin ebnen konnten", sagt Dr.
Michael Nave, Director und CEO der EVANGroup. "Der Ausstieg eröffnet uns nun
Chancen in anderen Projekten, mit denen wir dringend benötigten, bezahlbaren
Wohnraum schaffen. Dieser Vorgang unterstreicht unsere Fähigkeit, die
Bewertung unserer Investments an aktuelle Markttrends anzupassen und uns
gegebenenfalls schnell von ihnen mit gutem Gewinn zu trennen."
"Die Akquisition des Grundstücks an der Prenzlauer Promenade ist eine
attraktive Ergänzung des Portfolios unseres Fonds und demonstriert nochmals
unseren Zugang zu interessanten Entwicklungsgrundstücken in guten Lagen. Wir
freuen uns für unsere Investoren sowie auf die bevorstehende Entwicklung",
sagt Alexander Bürk, Founding Managing Partner von Cresco Capital Group.
Über die Höhe des Kaufpreises haben beide Parteien Stillschweigen
vereinbart.
Über die EVANGroup plc:
Die EVANGroup plc ist ein institutioneller Eigentümer und Betreiber
gewerblicher Immobilien in den Top-10-Städten Deutschlands, der mit seiner
langjährigen Erfahrung Wertsteigerungen in unterversorgten Marktnischen wie
Micro-Living für Studenten und Berufstätige, Unterkünfte für Monteure und
Arbeiter sowie speziellen Gewerbeimmobilien erzielt. EVAN tritt in die
Fußstapfen der UNIMO Real Estate Holding AG, mit der die Eigentümer von EVAN
in den vergangen zwei Jahrzehnten zahlreiche Transaktionen erfolgreich
abgeschlossen haben.
Mit einem "Best-in-Class"-Ansatz bei Unternehmensführung und Konzernstruktur
fokussiert sich EVAN auf die Entwicklung und das Management von
Immobilienprojekten, die speziell auf die Bedürfnisse institutioneller
Anleger angelegt sind. Ein Beispiel ist hierfür das IMOTEX in Düsseldorf (
www.imotex.de), dem größten und bekanntesten Pronto Moda Center in Europa,
mit einer Gesamtmietfläche von mehr als 55.000 Quadratmetern.
Kontakt für weitere Informationen:
Dr. Charlotte Brigitte Looß
NewMark Finanzkommunikation GmbH
Walther-von-Cronberg-Platz 16
D-60594 Frankfurt am Main
Tel.: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 63
Fax: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 19
E-Mail: IR@evan-group.com
oder Website des Unternehmens: www.evan-group.com
Important Information / Disclaimer:
This publication shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of
an offer to buy or subscribe of any securities of EVANGroup Plc in any
jurisdiction. Potential users of this information are requested to inform
themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.
This publication and the information contained therein are not directed at
or to be accessed by persons who are residents of the United States, who are
physically present in the United States, who are otherwise "U.S. persons" as
defined in Section 902 of Regulation S under the United States Securities
Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or who are located in Canada,
Australia or Japan or any jurisdictions in which the distribution of this
publication or release of such information would be unlawful.
Securities of EVANGroup plc cannot be offered or sold in the United States
without registration under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption
from such registration. EVANGroup plc has not registered, and does not
intend to register, any of its securities under the Securities Act or to
conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.
This publication shall not be regarded as an investment advice or
recommendation within the meaning of German Securities Prospectus Act or
Directive 2003/71 /EC of the European Parliament and may not be used for an
offering requiring such prospectus. EVAN Group Plc will not be responsible
for the content of this document in relation to any offering which requires
such a prospectus.
This publication contains 'forward-looking statements'. Forward-looking
statements are all statements, which do not describe facts of the past, but
containing the words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "anticipate",
"assume", "plan", "intend", "could", and words of similar meaning. These
forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties
since they relate to future events and are based on current assumptions and
estimates of EVANGroup plc, which might not occur at all or occur not as
assumed. They therefore do not constitute a guarantee for the occurrence of
future results or performances of EVANGroup plc The actual financial
position and the actual results of EVANGroup plc, as well as the overall
economic development and the regulatory environment may differ materially
from the expectations, which are assumed explicitly or implicitly in the
forward-looking statements and do not comply to them. Therefore, investors
are warned to base their investment decisions with respect to EVANGroup plc
on the forward-looking statements mentioned in this publication.
