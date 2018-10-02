DGAP-News: EVAN Group plc.: schließt Engagement in Berliner Szeneviertel mit Gewinn ab (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



02.10.18 10:28
dpa-AFX

EVAN Group plc.

: schließt Engagement in Berliner Szeneviertel mit Gewinn ab



^


DGAP-News: EVAN Group plc. / Schlagwort(e): Immobilien/Verkauf


EVAN Group plc.: schließt Engagement in Berliner Szeneviertel mit Gewinn ab



02.10.2018 / 10:28


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



- EVANGroup verkauft Prenzlauer Promenade 5-8 in Berlin


- Entwicklungskompetenz und rasante Marktentwicklung in Berlin schaffen hohe


Wertsteigerung




Valletta, 2. Oktober 2018: EVANGroup plc ("EVAN") (ISIN DE000A19L426 / WKN


A19L42) hat das Grundstück Prenzlauer Promenade 5 bis 8 in Berlin nach


umfangreicher baurechtlicher Entwicklung einträglich verkauft. Der Käufer,


Cresco Capital Group, wird die Quartierbebauung weiter vorantreiben und


dadurch sein Portfolio attraktiv erweitern. Die langjährige


Entwicklungskompetenz der EVANGroup hat den Eintritt des Projekts in die


entscheidende Umsetzungsphase ermöglicht.



Das Grundstück Prenzlauer Promenade 5-8 hatte die EVANGroup ursprünglich mit


der Absicht erworben, es in das livinit-Konzepts zu integrieren. Das


livinit-Konzept


sieht die Entwicklung und Verwaltung neuer Wohnformen wie etwa


Micro-Appartements durch die EVANGroup vor. Im Zuge der baurechtlichen


Entwicklung trat das hohe Wertsteigerungspotenzial hervor, das auch die


rasante Marktentwicklung in Berlin widerspiegelt. Unter diesem Gesichtspunkt


stufte die EVANGroup das Anwesen als opportunistisches Investment ein und


fand mit Cresco Capital Group einen idealen Käufer, der genau zur


Weiterführung des geplanten Vorhabens passt.



"Die Prenzlauer Promenade ist eine hervorragende Adresse für innovative


Wohnprojekte insbesondere für Studenten und Professionals. Wir freuen uns,


dass wir mit unserer Expertise den Weg dahin ebnen konnten", sagt Dr.


Michael Nave, Director und CEO der EVANGroup. "Der Ausstieg eröffnet uns nun


Chancen in anderen Projekten, mit denen wir dringend benötigten, bezahlbaren


Wohnraum schaffen. Dieser Vorgang unterstreicht unsere Fähigkeit, die


Bewertung unserer Investments an aktuelle Markttrends anzupassen und uns


gegebenenfalls schnell von ihnen mit gutem Gewinn zu trennen."



"Die Akquisition des Grundstücks an der Prenzlauer Promenade ist eine


attraktive Ergänzung des Portfolios unseres Fonds und demonstriert nochmals


unseren Zugang zu interessanten Entwicklungsgrundstücken in guten Lagen. Wir


freuen uns für unsere Investoren sowie auf die bevorstehende Entwicklung",


sagt Alexander Bürk, Founding Managing Partner von Cresco Capital Group.



Über die Höhe des Kaufpreises haben beide Parteien Stillschweigen


vereinbart.



Über die EVANGroup plc:



Die EVANGroup plc ist ein institutioneller Eigentümer und Betreiber


gewerblicher Immobilien in den Top-10-Städten Deutschlands, der mit seiner


langjährigen Erfahrung Wertsteigerungen in unterversorgten Marktnischen wie


Micro-Living für Studenten und Berufstätige, Unterkünfte für Monteure und


Arbeiter sowie speziellen Gewerbeimmobilien erzielt. EVAN tritt in die


Fußstapfen der UNIMO Real Estate Holding AG, mit der die Eigentümer von EVAN


in den vergangen zwei Jahrzehnten zahlreiche Transaktionen erfolgreich


abgeschlossen haben.



Mit einem "Best-in-Class"-Ansatz bei Unternehmensführung und Konzernstruktur


fokussiert sich EVAN auf die Entwicklung und das Management von


Immobilienprojekten, die speziell auf die Bedürfnisse institutioneller


Anleger angelegt sind. Ein Beispiel ist hierfür das IMOTEX in Düsseldorf (


www.imotex.de), dem größten und bekanntesten Pronto Moda Center in Europa,


mit einer Gesamtmietfläche von mehr als 55.000 Quadratmetern.



Kontakt für weitere Informationen:



Dr. Charlotte Brigitte Looß


NewMark Finanzkommunikation GmbH


Walther-von-Cronberg-Platz 16


D-60594 Frankfurt am Main



Tel.: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 63


Fax: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 19



E-Mail: IR@evan-group.com



oder Website des Unternehmens: www.evan-group.com



Important Information / Disclaimer:



This publication shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of


an offer to buy or subscribe of any securities of EVANGroup Plc in any


jurisdiction. Potential users of this information are requested to inform


themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.



This publication and the information contained therein are not directed at


or to be accessed by persons who are residents of the United States, who are


physically present in the United States, who are otherwise "U.S. persons" as


defined in Section 902 of Regulation S under the United States Securities


Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or who are located in Canada,


Australia or Japan or any jurisdictions in which the distribution of this


publication or release of such information would be unlawful.



Securities of EVANGroup plc cannot be offered or sold in the United States


without registration under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption


from such registration. EVANGroup plc has not registered, and does not


intend to register, any of its securities under the Securities Act or to


conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.



This publication shall not be regarded as an investment advice or


recommendation within the meaning of German Securities Prospectus Act or


Directive 2003/71 /EC of the European Parliament and may not be used for an


offering requiring such prospectus. EVAN Group Plc will not be responsible


for the content of this document in relation to any offering which requires


such a prospectus.



This publication contains 'forward-looking statements'. Forward-looking


statements are all statements, which do not describe facts of the past, but


containing the words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "anticipate",


"assume", "plan", "intend", "could", and words of similar meaning. These


forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties


since they relate to future events and are based on current assumptions and


estimates of EVANGroup plc, which might not occur at all or occur not as


assumed. They therefore do not constitute a guarantee for the occurrence of


future results or performances of EVANGroup plc The actual financial


position and the actual results of EVANGroup plc, as well as the overall


economic development and the regulatory environment may differ materially


from the expectations, which are assumed explicitly or implicitly in the


forward-looking statements and do not comply to them. Therefore, investors


are warned to base their investment decisions with respect to EVANGroup plc


on the forward-looking statements mentioned in this publication.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



02.10.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: EVAN Group plc.


St. Christopher Street 168


VLT 1467 Valletta


Malta


E-Mail: info@evan-group.com


Internet: www.evan-group.de


ISIN: DE000A19L426


WKN: A19L42





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



729577 02.10.2018



°






Aktuell
