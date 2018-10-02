DGAP-News: EVAN Group plc.: schließt Engagement in Berliner Szeneviertel mit Gewinn ab (deutsch)

EVAN Group plc.



: schließt Engagement in Berliner Szeneviertel mit Gewinn ab

^

DGAP-News: EVAN Group plc. / Schlagwort(e): Immobilien/Verkauf

EVAN Group plc.: schließt Engagement in Berliner Szeneviertel mit Gewinn ab

02.10.2018 / 10:28

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

- EVANGroup verkauft Prenzlauer Promenade 5-8 in Berlin

- Entwicklungskompetenz und rasante Marktentwicklung in Berlin schaffen hohe

Wertsteigerung

Valletta, 2. Oktober 2018: EVANGroup plc ("EVAN") (ISIN DE000A19L426 / WKN

A19L42) hat das Grundstück Prenzlauer Promenade 5 bis 8 in Berlin nach

umfangreicher baurechtlicher Entwicklung einträglich verkauft. Der Käufer,

Cresco Capital Group, wird die Quartierbebauung weiter vorantreiben und

dadurch sein Portfolio attraktiv erweitern. Die langjährige

Entwicklungskompetenz der EVANGroup hat den Eintritt des Projekts in die

entscheidende Umsetzungsphase ermöglicht.

Das Grundstück Prenzlauer Promenade 5-8 hatte die EVANGroup ursprünglich mit

der Absicht erworben, es in das livinit-Konzepts zu integrieren. Das

livinit-Konzept

sieht die Entwicklung und Verwaltung neuer Wohnformen wie etwa

Micro-Appartements durch die EVANGroup vor. Im Zuge der baurechtlichen

Entwicklung trat das hohe Wertsteigerungspotenzial hervor, das auch die

rasante Marktentwicklung in Berlin widerspiegelt. Unter diesem Gesichtspunkt

stufte die EVANGroup das Anwesen als opportunistisches Investment ein und

fand mit Cresco Capital Group einen idealen Käufer, der genau zur

Weiterführung des geplanten Vorhabens passt.

"Die Prenzlauer Promenade ist eine hervorragende Adresse für innovative

Wohnprojekte insbesondere für Studenten und Professionals. Wir freuen uns,

dass wir mit unserer Expertise den Weg dahin ebnen konnten", sagt Dr.

Michael Nave, Director und CEO der EVANGroup. "Der Ausstieg eröffnet uns nun

Chancen in anderen Projekten, mit denen wir dringend benötigten, bezahlbaren

Wohnraum schaffen. Dieser Vorgang unterstreicht unsere Fähigkeit, die

Bewertung unserer Investments an aktuelle Markttrends anzupassen und uns

gegebenenfalls schnell von ihnen mit gutem Gewinn zu trennen."

"Die Akquisition des Grundstücks an der Prenzlauer Promenade ist eine

attraktive Ergänzung des Portfolios unseres Fonds und demonstriert nochmals

unseren Zugang zu interessanten Entwicklungsgrundstücken in guten Lagen. Wir

freuen uns für unsere Investoren sowie auf die bevorstehende Entwicklung",

sagt Alexander Bürk, Founding Managing Partner von Cresco Capital Group.

Über die Höhe des Kaufpreises haben beide Parteien Stillschweigen

vereinbart.

Über die EVANGroup plc:

Die EVANGroup plc ist ein institutioneller Eigentümer und Betreiber

gewerblicher Immobilien in den Top-10-Städten Deutschlands, der mit seiner

langjährigen Erfahrung Wertsteigerungen in unterversorgten Marktnischen wie

Micro-Living für Studenten und Berufstätige, Unterkünfte für Monteure und

Arbeiter sowie speziellen Gewerbeimmobilien erzielt. EVAN tritt in die

Fußstapfen der UNIMO Real Estate Holding AG, mit der die Eigentümer von EVAN

in den vergangen zwei Jahrzehnten zahlreiche Transaktionen erfolgreich

abgeschlossen haben.

Mit einem "Best-in-Class"-Ansatz bei Unternehmensführung und Konzernstruktur

fokussiert sich EVAN auf die Entwicklung und das Management von

Immobilienprojekten, die speziell auf die Bedürfnisse institutioneller

Anleger angelegt sind. Ein Beispiel ist hierfür das IMOTEX in Düsseldorf (

www.imotex.de), dem größten und bekanntesten Pronto Moda Center in Europa,

mit einer Gesamtmietfläche von mehr als 55.000 Quadratmetern.

Kontakt für weitere Informationen:

Dr. Charlotte Brigitte Looß

NewMark Finanzkommunikation GmbH

Walther-von-Cronberg-Platz 16

D-60594 Frankfurt am Main

Tel.: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 63

Fax: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 19

E-Mail: IR@evan-group.com

oder Website des Unternehmens: www.evan-group.com

Important Information / Disclaimer:

This publication shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of

an offer to buy or subscribe of any securities of EVANGroup Plc in any

jurisdiction. Potential users of this information are requested to inform

themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

This publication and the information contained therein are not directed at

or to be accessed by persons who are residents of the United States, who are

physically present in the United States, who are otherwise "U.S. persons" as

defined in Section 902 of Regulation S under the United States Securities

Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or who are located in Canada,

Australia or Japan or any jurisdictions in which the distribution of this

publication or release of such information would be unlawful.

Securities of EVANGroup plc cannot be offered or sold in the United States

without registration under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption

from such registration. EVANGroup plc has not registered, and does not

intend to register, any of its securities under the Securities Act or to

conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This publication shall not be regarded as an investment advice or

recommendation within the meaning of German Securities Prospectus Act or

Directive 2003/71 /EC of the European Parliament and may not be used for an

offering requiring such prospectus. EVAN Group Plc will not be responsible

for the content of this document in relation to any offering which requires

such a prospectus.

This publication contains 'forward-looking statements'. Forward-looking

statements are all statements, which do not describe facts of the past, but

containing the words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "anticipate",

"assume", "plan", "intend", "could", and words of similar meaning. These

forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties

since they relate to future events and are based on current assumptions and

estimates of EVANGroup plc, which might not occur at all or occur not as

assumed. They therefore do not constitute a guarantee for the occurrence of

future results or performances of EVANGroup plc The actual financial

position and the actual results of EVANGroup plc, as well as the overall

economic development and the regulatory environment may differ materially

from the expectations, which are assumed explicitly or implicitly in the

forward-looking statements and do not comply to them. Therefore, investors

are warned to base their investment decisions with respect to EVANGroup plc

on the forward-looking statements mentioned in this publication.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

02.10.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,

übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,

Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: EVAN Group plc.

St. Christopher Street 168

VLT 1467 Valletta

Malta

E-Mail: info@evan-group.com

Internet: www.evan-group.de

ISIN: DE000A19L426

WKN: A19L42

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

729577 02.10.2018

°