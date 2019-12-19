DGAP-News: EVAN Group plc.: Veröffentlichung Finanzergebnisse für 2018 und Prognose: Erste positive Ergebnisse zeichnen sich ab (deutsch)

EVAN Group plc.



: Veröffentlichung Finanzergebnisse für 2018 und Prognose: Erste positive Ergebnisse zeichnen sich ab

^

DGAP-News: EVAN Group plc. / Schlagwort(e): Jahresergebnis/Prognose

EVAN Group plc.: Veröffentlichung Finanzergebnisse für 2018 und Prognose:

Erste positive Ergebnisse zeichnen sich ab

19.12.2019 / 12:02

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

EVANGroup veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für 2018 und Prognose: Erste

positive Ergebnisse zeichnen sich ab

- Investitionen in vielversprechende Entwicklungsprojekte weiterhin auf Kurs

- Erste Zinszahlung für den Bond 2017/2022 aus laufenden Erträgen bedient

- Bilanzstruktur bleibt anhaltend solide

Valletta, 19. Dezember 2019: EVANGroup plc (EVAN) (ISIN DE000A19L426 / WKN

A19L42) hat die Finanzergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2018 bekannt gegeben.

Geleitet von der Vision, neue und Bestands-Immobilien in attraktiven

Wohnraum für die Communities von morgen zu verwandeln, befindet sich EVAN

mit einer entsprechenden Produktpipeline aktuell in der Investitionsphase.

Im Zuge der fortgeschrittenen Vermarktungs- und Entwicklungsaktivitäten und

nach der ersten Zinszahlung für den Bond 2017/2022 belief sich der

Nettoverlust für das Gesamtjahr 2018 auf 3.119 TEuro. Dieser Anstieg

gegenüber dem Nettoverlust von 1.902 TEuro im Vorjahr entspricht den

Erwartungen des Managements.

Die Bilanzsumme von EVAN lag zum 31. Dezember 2018 bei 114.331 TEuro und ist

somit gegenüber 114.003 TEuro zum Vorjahresstichtag leicht angestiegen. Die

Eigenkapitalquote lag bei 83 Prozent (Vorjahr: 86 Prozent).

"Seit zwei Jahren stellen wir unser Unternehmen mit einem umfangreichen

Investitionspaket neu auf und sehen unsere Strategie im bisherigen

Geschäftsverlauf bestätigt. Wir liegen mit unseren Objekten voll im Plan",

erklärt Dr. Michael Nave, Director und CEO der EVANGroup. "Mit unserem Fokus

auf die drei Immobilien-Konzepte livinit, shopinit und sleepinit haben wir

sowohl bei den Investoren als auch bei unseren Kunden und Geschäftspartnern

einen Nerv getroffen."

Was die Prognose für 2019 betrifft, so verbucht EVAN neben den Investitionen

zunehmend auch erste Einnahmen, deshalb sollte sich der Anstieg bei den

Verlusten deutlich verlangsamen. Ab 2020 rechnet das Management mit klaren

positiven Effekten beim Einkommen.

Über die EVANGroup plc:

Die EVANGroup plc ist ein institutioneller Eigentümer und Betreiber

gewerblicher Immobilien in den Top-10-Städten Deutschlands, der mit seiner

langjährigen Erfahrung Wertsteigerungen in unterversorgten Marktnischen wie

Micro-Living für Studenten und Berufstätige, Unterkünfte für Monteure und

Arbeiter sowie speziellen Gewerbeimmobilien erzielt. EVAN tritt in die

Fußstapfen der UNIMO Real Estate Holding AG, mit der die Eigentümer von EVAN

in den vergangen zwei Jahrzehnten zahlreiche Transaktionen erfolgreich

abgeschlossen haben.

Mit einem "Best-in-Class"-Ansatz bei Unternehmensführung und Konzernstruktur

fokussiert sich EVAN auf die Entwicklung und das Management von

Immobilienprojekten, die speziell auf die Bedürfnisse institutioneller

Anleger angelegt sind.

Die EVANGroup plc baut das aktuelle und zukünftige Portfolio gewerblicher

und wohnwirtschaftlich genutzter Immobilien in Deutschland auf einer

Drei-Säulen-Strategie auf: livinit (Entwicklung und Verwaltung gewerblich

genutzter Wohnimmobilien), shopinit (Entwicklung und Verwaltung von

Nischenformaten des Einzelhandels) sowie sleepinit (Entwicklung und

Betreiber von Unterkünften für Monteure).

Kontakt für weitere Informationen:

Dr. Charlotte Brigitte Looß

NewMark Finanzkommunikation GmbH

Walther-von-Cronberg-Platz 16

D-60594 Frankfurt am Main

Tel.: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 63

Fax: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 19

E-Mail: IR@evan-group.com

oder www.evan-group.com

Important Information / Disclaimer:

This publication shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of

an offer to buy or subscribe of any securities of EVANGroup Plc in any

jurisdiction. Potential users of this information are requested to inform

themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

This publication and the information contained therein are not directed at

or to be accessed by persons who are residents of the United States, who are

physically present in the United States, who are otherwise "U.S. persons" as

defined in Section 902 of Regulation S under the United States Securities

Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or who are located in Canada,

Australia or Japan or any jurisdictions in which the distribution of this

publication or release of such information would be unlawful.

Securities of EVANGroup plc cannot be offered or sold in the United States

without registration under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption

from such registration. EVANGroup plc has not registered, and does not

intend to register, any of its securities under the Securities Act or to

conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This publication shall not be regarded as an investment advice or

recommendation within the meaning of German Securities Prospectus Act or

Directive 2003/71 /EC of the European Parliament and may not be used for an

offering requiring such prospectus. EVAN Group Plc will not be responsible

for the content of this document in relation to any offering which requires

such a prospectus.

This publication contains 'forward-looking statements'. Forward-looking

statements are all statements, which do not describe facts of the past, but

containing the words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "anticipate",

"assume", "plan", "intend", "could", and words of similar meaning. These

forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties

since they relate to future events and are based on current assumptions and

estimates of EVANGroup plc, which might not occur at all or occur not as

assumed. They therefore do not constitute a guarantee for the occurrence of

future results or performances of EVANGroup plc The actual financial

position and the actual results of EVANGroup plc, as well as the overall

economic development and the regulatory environment may differ materially

from the expectations, which are assumed explicitly or implicitly in the

forward-looking statements and do not comply to them. Therefore, investors

are warned to base their investment decisions with respect to EVANGroup plc

on the forward-looking statements mentioned in this publication.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

19.12.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,

übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,

Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: EVAN Group plc.

St. Christopher Street 168

VLT 1467 Valletta

Malta

E-Mail: info@evan-group.com

Internet: www.evan-group.de

ISIN: DE000A19L426

WKN: A19L42

EQS News ID: 940227

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

940227 19.12.2019

°