DGAP-News: EVAN Group plc.: Veröffentlichung Finanzergebnisse für 2018 und Prognose: Erste positive Ergebnisse zeichnen sich ab (deutsch)

19.12.19 12:02
dpa-AFX

EVAN Group plc.

19.12.2019 / 12:02


EVANGroup veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für 2018 und Prognose: Erste


positive Ergebnisse zeichnen sich ab



- Investitionen in vielversprechende Entwicklungsprojekte weiterhin auf Kurs



- Erste Zinszahlung für den Bond 2017/2022 aus laufenden Erträgen bedient



- Bilanzstruktur bleibt anhaltend solide




Valletta, 19. Dezember 2019: EVANGroup plc (EVAN) (ISIN DE000A19L426 / WKN


A19L42) hat die Finanzergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2018 bekannt gegeben.


Geleitet von der Vision, neue und Bestands-Immobilien in attraktiven


Wohnraum für die Communities von morgen zu verwandeln, befindet sich EVAN


mit einer entsprechenden Produktpipeline aktuell in der Investitionsphase.


Im Zuge der fortgeschrittenen Vermarktungs- und Entwicklungsaktivitäten und


nach der ersten Zinszahlung für den Bond 2017/2022 belief sich der


Nettoverlust für das Gesamtjahr 2018 auf 3.119 TEuro. Dieser Anstieg


gegenüber dem Nettoverlust von 1.902 TEuro im Vorjahr entspricht den


Erwartungen des Managements.



Die Bilanzsumme von EVAN lag zum 31. Dezember 2018 bei 114.331 TEuro und ist


somit gegenüber 114.003 TEuro zum Vorjahresstichtag leicht angestiegen. Die


Eigenkapitalquote lag bei 83 Prozent (Vorjahr: 86 Prozent).



"Seit zwei Jahren stellen wir unser Unternehmen mit einem umfangreichen


Investitionspaket neu auf und sehen unsere Strategie im bisherigen


Geschäftsverlauf bestätigt. Wir liegen mit unseren Objekten voll im Plan",


erklärt Dr. Michael Nave, Director und CEO der EVANGroup. "Mit unserem Fokus


auf die drei Immobilien-Konzepte livinit, shopinit und sleepinit haben wir


sowohl bei den Investoren als auch bei unseren Kunden und Geschäftspartnern


einen Nerv getroffen."



Was die Prognose für 2019 betrifft, so verbucht EVAN neben den Investitionen


zunehmend auch erste Einnahmen, deshalb sollte sich der Anstieg bei den


Verlusten deutlich verlangsamen. Ab 2020 rechnet das Management mit klaren


positiven Effekten beim Einkommen.



Über die EVANGroup plc:



Die EVANGroup plc ist ein institutioneller Eigentümer und Betreiber


gewerblicher Immobilien in den Top-10-Städten Deutschlands, der mit seiner


langjährigen Erfahrung Wertsteigerungen in unterversorgten Marktnischen wie


Micro-Living für Studenten und Berufstätige, Unterkünfte für Monteure und


Arbeiter sowie speziellen Gewerbeimmobilien erzielt. EVAN tritt in die


Fußstapfen der UNIMO Real Estate Holding AG, mit der die Eigentümer von EVAN


in den vergangen zwei Jahrzehnten zahlreiche Transaktionen erfolgreich


abgeschlossen haben.



Mit einem "Best-in-Class"-Ansatz bei Unternehmensführung und Konzernstruktur


fokussiert sich EVAN auf die Entwicklung und das Management von


Immobilienprojekten, die speziell auf die Bedürfnisse institutioneller


Anleger angelegt sind.



Die EVANGroup plc baut das aktuelle und zukünftige Portfolio gewerblicher


und wohnwirtschaftlich genutzter Immobilien in Deutschland auf einer


Drei-Säulen-Strategie auf: livinit (Entwicklung und Verwaltung gewerblich


genutzter Wohnimmobilien), shopinit (Entwicklung und Verwaltung von


Nischenformaten des Einzelhandels) sowie sleepinit (Entwicklung und


Betreiber von Unterkünften für Monteure).




Kontakt für weitere Informationen:


Dr. Charlotte Brigitte Looß


NewMark Finanzkommunikation GmbH


Walther-von-Cronberg-Platz 16


D-60594 Frankfurt am Main



Tel.: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 63


Fax: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 19


E-Mail: IR@evan-group.com


oder www.evan-group.com



Important Information / Disclaimer:



This publication shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of


an offer to buy or subscribe of any securities of EVANGroup Plc in any


jurisdiction. Potential users of this information are requested to inform


themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.



This publication and the information contained therein are not directed at


or to be accessed by persons who are residents of the United States, who are


physically present in the United States, who are otherwise "U.S. persons" as


defined in Section 902 of Regulation S under the United States Securities


Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or who are located in Canada,


Australia or Japan or any jurisdictions in which the distribution of this


publication or release of such information would be unlawful.



Securities of EVANGroup plc cannot be offered or sold in the United States


without registration under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption


from such registration. EVANGroup plc has not registered, and does not


intend to register, any of its securities under the Securities Act or to


conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.



This publication shall not be regarded as an investment advice or


recommendation within the meaning of German Securities Prospectus Act or


Directive 2003/71 /EC of the European Parliament and may not be used for an


offering requiring such prospectus. EVAN Group Plc will not be responsible


for the content of this document in relation to any offering which requires


such a prospectus.



This publication contains 'forward-looking statements'. Forward-looking


statements are all statements, which do not describe facts of the past, but


containing the words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "anticipate",


"assume", "plan", "intend", "could", and words of similar meaning. These


forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties


since they relate to future events and are based on current assumptions and


estimates of EVANGroup plc, which might not occur at all or occur not as


assumed. They therefore do not constitute a guarantee for the occurrence of


future results or performances of EVANGroup plc The actual financial


position and the actual results of EVANGroup plc, as well as the overall


economic development and the regulatory environment may differ materially


from the expectations, which are assumed explicitly or implicitly in the


forward-looking statements and do not comply to them. Therefore, investors


are warned to base their investment decisions with respect to EVANGroup plc


on the forward-looking statements mentioned in this publication.




19.12.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: EVAN Group plc.


St. Christopher Street 168


VLT 1467 Valletta


Malta


E-Mail: info@evan-group.com


Internet: www.evan-group.de


ISIN: DE000A19L426


WKN: A19L42


Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


940227 19.12.2019



