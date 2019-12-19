DGAP-News: EVAN Group plc.: Veröffentlichung Finanzergebnisse für 2018 und Prognose: Erste positive Ergebnisse zeichnen sich ab (deutsch)
- Investitionen in vielversprechende Entwicklungsprojekte weiterhin auf Kurs
- Erste Zinszahlung für den Bond 2017/2022 aus laufenden Erträgen bedient
- Bilanzstruktur bleibt anhaltend solide
Valletta, 19. Dezember 2019: EVANGroup plc (EVAN) (ISIN DE000A19L426 / WKN
A19L42) hat die Finanzergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2018 bekannt gegeben.
Geleitet von der Vision, neue und Bestands-Immobilien in attraktiven
Wohnraum für die Communities von morgen zu verwandeln, befindet sich EVAN
mit einer entsprechenden Produktpipeline aktuell in der Investitionsphase.
Im Zuge der fortgeschrittenen Vermarktungs- und Entwicklungsaktivitäten und
nach der ersten Zinszahlung für den Bond 2017/2022 belief sich der
Nettoverlust für das Gesamtjahr 2018 auf 3.119 TEuro. Dieser Anstieg
gegenüber dem Nettoverlust von 1.902 TEuro im Vorjahr entspricht den
Erwartungen des Managements.
Die Bilanzsumme von EVAN lag zum 31. Dezember 2018 bei 114.331 TEuro und ist
somit gegenüber 114.003 TEuro zum Vorjahresstichtag leicht angestiegen. Die
Eigenkapitalquote lag bei 83 Prozent (Vorjahr: 86 Prozent).
"Seit zwei Jahren stellen wir unser Unternehmen mit einem umfangreichen
Investitionspaket neu auf und sehen unsere Strategie im bisherigen
Geschäftsverlauf bestätigt. Wir liegen mit unseren Objekten voll im Plan",
erklärt Dr. Michael Nave, Director und CEO der EVANGroup. "Mit unserem Fokus
auf die drei Immobilien-Konzepte livinit, shopinit und sleepinit haben wir
sowohl bei den Investoren als auch bei unseren Kunden und Geschäftspartnern
einen Nerv getroffen."
Was die Prognose für 2019 betrifft, so verbucht EVAN neben den Investitionen
zunehmend auch erste Einnahmen, deshalb sollte sich der Anstieg bei den
Verlusten deutlich verlangsamen. Ab 2020 rechnet das Management mit klaren
positiven Effekten beim Einkommen.
Über die EVANGroup plc:
Die EVANGroup plc ist ein institutioneller Eigentümer und Betreiber
gewerblicher Immobilien in den Top-10-Städten Deutschlands, der mit seiner
langjährigen Erfahrung Wertsteigerungen in unterversorgten Marktnischen wie
Micro-Living für Studenten und Berufstätige, Unterkünfte für Monteure und
Arbeiter sowie speziellen Gewerbeimmobilien erzielt. EVAN tritt in die
Fußstapfen der UNIMO Real Estate Holding AG, mit der die Eigentümer von EVAN
in den vergangen zwei Jahrzehnten zahlreiche Transaktionen erfolgreich
abgeschlossen haben.
Mit einem "Best-in-Class"-Ansatz bei Unternehmensführung und Konzernstruktur
fokussiert sich EVAN auf die Entwicklung und das Management von
Immobilienprojekten, die speziell auf die Bedürfnisse institutioneller
Anleger angelegt sind.
Die EVANGroup plc baut das aktuelle und zukünftige Portfolio gewerblicher
und wohnwirtschaftlich genutzter Immobilien in Deutschland auf einer
Drei-Säulen-Strategie auf: livinit (Entwicklung und Verwaltung gewerblich
genutzter Wohnimmobilien), shopinit (Entwicklung und Verwaltung von
Nischenformaten des Einzelhandels) sowie sleepinit (Entwicklung und
Betreiber von Unterkünften für Monteure).
Kontakt für weitere Informationen:
Dr. Charlotte Brigitte Looß
NewMark Finanzkommunikation GmbH
Walther-von-Cronberg-Platz 16
D-60594 Frankfurt am Main
Tel.: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 63
Fax: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 19
E-Mail: IR@evan-group.com
oder www.evan-group.com
Important Information / Disclaimer:
This publication shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of
an offer to buy or subscribe of any securities of EVANGroup Plc in any
jurisdiction. Potential users of this information are requested to inform
themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.
This publication and the information contained therein are not directed at
or to be accessed by persons who are residents of the United States, who are
physically present in the United States, who are otherwise "U.S. persons" as
defined in Section 902 of Regulation S under the United States Securities
Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or who are located in Canada,
Australia or Japan or any jurisdictions in which the distribution of this
publication or release of such information would be unlawful.
Securities of EVANGroup plc cannot be offered or sold in the United States
without registration under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption
from such registration. EVANGroup plc has not registered, and does not
intend to register, any of its securities under the Securities Act or to
conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.
This publication shall not be regarded as an investment advice or
recommendation within the meaning of German Securities Prospectus Act or
Directive 2003/71 /EC of the European Parliament and may not be used for an
offering requiring such prospectus. EVAN Group Plc will not be responsible
for the content of this document in relation to any offering which requires
such a prospectus.
This publication contains 'forward-looking statements'. Forward-looking
statements are all statements, which do not describe facts of the past, but
containing the words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "anticipate",
"assume", "plan", "intend", "could", and words of similar meaning. These
forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties
since they relate to future events and are based on current assumptions and
estimates of EVANGroup plc, which might not occur at all or occur not as
assumed. They therefore do not constitute a guarantee for the occurrence of
future results or performances of EVANGroup plc The actual financial
position and the actual results of EVANGroup plc, as well as the overall
economic development and the regulatory environment may differ materially
from the expectations, which are assumed explicitly or implicitly in the
forward-looking statements and do not comply to them. Therefore, investors
are warned to base their investment decisions with respect to EVANGroup plc
on the forward-looking statements mentioned in this publication.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
