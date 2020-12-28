DGAP-News: EVAN Group plc.: EVANGroup veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse 2019 (deutsch)

EVAN Group plc.



EVAN Group plc.: EVANGroup veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse 2019

28.12.2020 / 13:34

EVANGroup veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse 2019

* Nettoverlust steigt von 3.119 TEuro auf 68.911 TEuro

* Konzentration auf livinit-Strategie für urbane Micro-Wohn-Lösungen

* Fortführung des Geschäfts trotz Covid-19-Pandemie uneingeschränkt

gesichert

Valletta, 28. Dezember 2020: EVAN Group plc (EVAN) (ISIN DE000A19L426 / WKN

A19L42) gibt die testierten Geschäftsergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2019

bekannt. In diesem entstand ein Nettoverlust in Höhe von 68.911 TEuro nach

3.119 TEuro im Geschäftsjahr 2018. Grund dafür war hauptsächlich die

Einstellung und Abschreibung der Aktivitäten bei der Shopinit GmbH bedingt

durch gesunkene Einnahmen im Retailsektor. Die Gesellschaft hat sich

inzwischen entschieden, dieses Geschäftsfeld nicht mehr fortzuführen und

wird sich künftig auf innovative Wohnkonzepte im städtischen und

großstädtischen Umfeld konzentrieren (vgl. Pressemitteilung vom 13. März

2020).

Im Rahmen der mit der strategischen Neuausrichtung verbundenen

Bilanzverkürzung ist eine Reduzierung des Grundkapitals auf 27.000 TEuro

beabsichtigt. Dieser Vorgang wird keine Auswirkungen auf den Cashflow oder

die Finanzposition der EVAN Group plc haben und wird durch die Reduktion des

Verlustvortrags und ausgegebene Anleihen kompensiert.

"2019 hat uns gezeigt, dass es richtig und wichtig ist seine

Marktpositionierung laufend zu überprüfen. In unserem Fall bedeutet das eine

Konzentration auf die Entwicklung und Verwaltung von Wohnimmobilien im

Segment der Micro-Appartments", erklärt Stefan Feuerstein, Director der EVAN

Group. "Hierbei spielen Groß- und Universitätsstädte mit vielen

Wochenendpendlern und einem überproportionalen Anteil an Single-Haushalten

eine zentrale Rolle."

Die Fortführung der Geschäftstätigkeit der EVAN Group plc ist ungeachtet der

Auswirkungen der Covid-19-Pandemie auf die allgemeine wirtschaftliche Lage

und den Immobilienmarkt im Besonderen uneingeschränkt gesichert.

Über die EVANGroup plc:

Die EVANGroup plc ist ein institutioneller Eigentümer und Betreiber

gewerblicher Immobilien in den Top-10-Städten Deutschlands, der mit seiner

langjährigen Erfahrung Wertsteigerungen in unterversorgten Marktnischen wie

Micro-Living für Studenten und Berufstätige, bezahlbare Unterkünfte für

Fachpersonal erzielt. EVAN tritt in die Fußstapfen der UNIMO Real Estate

Holding AG, mit der die Eigentümer von EVAN in den vergangen zwei

Jahrzehnten zahlreiche Transaktionen erfolgreich abgeschlossen haben.

Die EVANGroup plc baut das aktuelle und zukünftige Portfolio

wohnwirtschaftlich genutzter Immobilien in Deutschland auf dem

livinit-Konzept auf (Entwicklung und Verwaltung von Wohnimmobilien).

Kontakt für weitere Informationen:

Margit Levay

NewMark Finanzkommunikation GmbH

Walther-von-Cronberg-Platz 16

D-60594 Frankfurt am Main

Tel.: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 81

Fax: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 19

E-Mail: IR@evan-group.com

oder www.evan-group.com

°