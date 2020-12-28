DGAP-News: EVAN Group plc.: EVANGroup veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse 2019 (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



28.12.20 13:35
EVAN Group plc.

28.12.2020 / 13:34


* Nettoverlust steigt von 3.119 TEuro auf 68.911 TEuro



* Konzentration auf livinit-Strategie für urbane Micro-Wohn-Lösungen



* Fortführung des Geschäfts trotz Covid-19-Pandemie uneingeschränkt


gesichert



Valletta, 28. Dezember 2020: EVAN Group plc (EVAN) (ISIN DE000A19L426 / WKN


A19L42) gibt die testierten Geschäftsergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2019


bekannt. In diesem entstand ein Nettoverlust in Höhe von 68.911 TEuro nach


3.119 TEuro im Geschäftsjahr 2018. Grund dafür war hauptsächlich die


Einstellung und Abschreibung der Aktivitäten bei der Shopinit GmbH bedingt


durch gesunkene Einnahmen im Retailsektor. Die Gesellschaft hat sich


inzwischen entschieden, dieses Geschäftsfeld nicht mehr fortzuführen und


wird sich künftig auf innovative Wohnkonzepte im städtischen und


großstädtischen Umfeld konzentrieren (vgl. Pressemitteilung vom 13. März


2020).



Im Rahmen der mit der strategischen Neuausrichtung verbundenen


Bilanzverkürzung ist eine Reduzierung des Grundkapitals auf 27.000 TEuro


beabsichtigt. Dieser Vorgang wird keine Auswirkungen auf den Cashflow oder


die Finanzposition der EVAN Group plc haben und wird durch die Reduktion des


Verlustvortrags und ausgegebene Anleihen kompensiert.



"2019 hat uns gezeigt, dass es richtig und wichtig ist seine


Marktpositionierung laufend zu überprüfen. In unserem Fall bedeutet das eine


Konzentration auf die Entwicklung und Verwaltung von Wohnimmobilien im


Segment der Micro-Appartments", erklärt Stefan Feuerstein, Director der EVAN


Group. "Hierbei spielen Groß- und Universitätsstädte mit vielen


Wochenendpendlern und einem überproportionalen Anteil an Single-Haushalten


eine zentrale Rolle."



Die Fortführung der Geschäftstätigkeit der EVAN Group plc ist ungeachtet der


Auswirkungen der Covid-19-Pandemie auf die allgemeine wirtschaftliche Lage


und den Immobilienmarkt im Besonderen uneingeschränkt gesichert.



Über die EVANGroup plc:



Die EVANGroup plc ist ein institutioneller Eigentümer und Betreiber


gewerblicher Immobilien in den Top-10-Städten Deutschlands, der mit seiner


langjährigen Erfahrung Wertsteigerungen in unterversorgten Marktnischen wie


Micro-Living für Studenten und Berufstätige, bezahlbare Unterkünfte für


Fachpersonal erzielt. EVAN tritt in die Fußstapfen der UNIMO Real Estate


Holding AG, mit der die Eigentümer von EVAN in den vergangen zwei


Jahrzehnten zahlreiche Transaktionen erfolgreich abgeschlossen haben.



Die EVANGroup plc baut das aktuelle und zukünftige Portfolio


wohnwirtschaftlich genutzter Immobilien in Deutschland auf dem


livinit-Konzept auf (Entwicklung und Verwaltung von Wohnimmobilien).



Kontakt für weitere Informationen:


Margit Levay


NewMark Finanzkommunikation GmbH


Walther-von-Cronberg-Platz 16


D-60594 Frankfurt am Main



Tel.: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 81


Fax: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 19


E-Mail: IR@evan-group.com


oder www.evan-group.com




Important Information / Disclaimer:



This publication shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of


an offer to buy or subscribe of any securities of EVANGroup Plc in any


jurisdiction. Potential users of this information are requested to inform


themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.



This publication and the information contained therein are not directed at


or to be accessed by persons who are residents of the United States, who are


physically present in the United States, who are otherwise "U.S. persons" as


defined in Section 902 of Regulation S under the United States Securities


Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or who are located in Canada,


Australia or Japan or any jurisdictions in which the distribution of this


publication or release of such information would be unlawful.



Securities of EVANGroup plc cannot be offered or sold in the United States


without registration under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption


from such registration. EVANGroup plc has not registered, and does not


intend to register, any of its securities under the Securities Act or to


conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.



This publication shall not be regarded as an investment advice or


recommendation within the meaning of German Securities Prospectus Act or


Directive 2003/71 /EC of the European Parliament and may not be used for an


offering requiring such prospectus. EVAN Group Plc will not be responsible


for the content of this document in relation to any offering which requires


such a prospectus.



This publication contains 'forward-looking statements'. Forward-looking


statements are all statements, which do not describe facts of the past, but


containing the words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "anticipate",


"assume", "plan", "intend", "could", and words of similar meaning. These


forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties


since they relate to future events and are based on current assumptions and


estimates of EVANGroup plc, which might not occur at all or occur not as


assumed. They therefore do not constitute a guarantee for the occurrence of


future results or performances of EVANGroup plc The actual financial


position and the actual results of EVANGroup plc, as well as the overall


economic development and the regulatory environment may differ materially


from the expectations, which are assumed explicitly or implicitly in the


forward-looking statements and do not comply to them. Therefore, investors


are warned to base their investment decisions with respect to EVANGroup plc


on the forward-looking statements mentioned in this publication.




Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: EVAN Group plc.


St. Christopher Street 168


VLT 1467 Valletta


Malta


E-Mail: info@evan-group.com


Internet: www.evan-group.de


ISIN: DE000A19L426


WKN: A19L42


EQS News ID: 1157608





