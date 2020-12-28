DGAP-News: EVAN Group plc.: EVANGroup veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse 2019 (deutsch)
28.12.20 13:35
dpa-AFX
EVAN Group plc.
: EVANGroup veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse 2019
^
DGAP-News: EVAN Group plc. / Schlagwort(e): Jahresergebnis
EVAN Group plc.: EVANGroup veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse 2019
28.12.2020 / 13:34
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unternehmensmitteilung
EVANGroup veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse 2019
* Nettoverlust steigt von 3.119 TEuro auf 68.911 TEuro
* Konzentration auf livinit-Strategie für urbane Micro-Wohn-Lösungen
* Fortführung des Geschäfts trotz Covid-19-Pandemie uneingeschränkt
gesichert
Valletta, 28. Dezember 2020: EVAN Group plc (EVAN) (ISIN DE000A19L426 / WKN
A19L42) gibt die testierten Geschäftsergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
bekannt. In diesem entstand ein Nettoverlust in Höhe von 68.911 TEuro nach
3.119 TEuro im Geschäftsjahr 2018. Grund dafür war hauptsächlich die
Einstellung und Abschreibung der Aktivitäten bei der Shopinit GmbH bedingt
durch gesunkene Einnahmen im Retailsektor. Die Gesellschaft hat sich
inzwischen entschieden, dieses Geschäftsfeld nicht mehr fortzuführen und
wird sich künftig auf innovative Wohnkonzepte im städtischen und
großstädtischen Umfeld konzentrieren (vgl. Pressemitteilung vom 13. März
2020).
Im Rahmen der mit der strategischen Neuausrichtung verbundenen
Bilanzverkürzung ist eine Reduzierung des Grundkapitals auf 27.000 TEuro
beabsichtigt. Dieser Vorgang wird keine Auswirkungen auf den Cashflow oder
die Finanzposition der EVAN Group plc haben und wird durch die Reduktion des
Verlustvortrags und ausgegebene Anleihen kompensiert.
"2019 hat uns gezeigt, dass es richtig und wichtig ist seine
Marktpositionierung laufend zu überprüfen. In unserem Fall bedeutet das eine
Konzentration auf die Entwicklung und Verwaltung von Wohnimmobilien im
Segment der Micro-Appartments", erklärt Stefan Feuerstein, Director der EVAN
Group. "Hierbei spielen Groß- und Universitätsstädte mit vielen
Wochenendpendlern und einem überproportionalen Anteil an Single-Haushalten
eine zentrale Rolle."
Die Fortführung der Geschäftstätigkeit der EVAN Group plc ist ungeachtet der
Auswirkungen der Covid-19-Pandemie auf die allgemeine wirtschaftliche Lage
und den Immobilienmarkt im Besonderen uneingeschränkt gesichert.
Über die EVANGroup plc:
Die EVANGroup plc ist ein institutioneller Eigentümer und Betreiber
gewerblicher Immobilien in den Top-10-Städten Deutschlands, der mit seiner
langjährigen Erfahrung Wertsteigerungen in unterversorgten Marktnischen wie
Micro-Living für Studenten und Berufstätige, bezahlbare Unterkünfte für
Fachpersonal erzielt. EVAN tritt in die Fußstapfen der UNIMO Real Estate
Holding AG, mit der die Eigentümer von EVAN in den vergangen zwei
Jahrzehnten zahlreiche Transaktionen erfolgreich abgeschlossen haben.
Die EVANGroup plc baut das aktuelle und zukünftige Portfolio
wohnwirtschaftlich genutzter Immobilien in Deutschland auf dem
livinit-Konzept auf (Entwicklung und Verwaltung von Wohnimmobilien).
Kontakt für weitere Informationen:
Margit Levay
NewMark Finanzkommunikation GmbH
Walther-von-Cronberg-Platz 16
D-60594 Frankfurt am Main
Tel.: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 81
Fax: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 19
E-Mail: IR@evan-group.com
oder www.evan-group.com
Important Information / Disclaimer:
This publication shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of
an offer to buy or subscribe of any securities of EVANGroup Plc in any
jurisdiction. Potential users of this information are requested to inform
themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.
This publication and the information contained therein are not directed at
or to be accessed by persons who are residents of the United States, who are
physically present in the United States, who are otherwise "U.S. persons" as
defined in Section 902 of Regulation S under the United States Securities
Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or who are located in Canada,
Australia or Japan or any jurisdictions in which the distribution of this
publication or release of such information would be unlawful.
Securities of EVANGroup plc cannot be offered or sold in the United States
without registration under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption
from such registration. EVANGroup plc has not registered, and does not
intend to register, any of its securities under the Securities Act or to
conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.
This publication shall not be regarded as an investment advice or
recommendation within the meaning of German Securities Prospectus Act or
Directive 2003/71 /EC of the European Parliament and may not be used for an
offering requiring such prospectus. EVAN Group Plc will not be responsible
for the content of this document in relation to any offering which requires
such a prospectus.
This publication contains 'forward-looking statements'. Forward-looking
statements are all statements, which do not describe facts of the past, but
containing the words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "anticipate",
"assume", "plan", "intend", "could", and words of similar meaning. These
forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties
since they relate to future events and are based on current assumptions and
estimates of EVANGroup plc, which might not occur at all or occur not as
assumed. They therefore do not constitute a guarantee for the occurrence of
future results or performances of EVANGroup plc The actual financial
position and the actual results of EVANGroup plc, as well as the overall
economic development and the regulatory environment may differ materially
from the expectations, which are assumed explicitly or implicitly in the
forward-looking statements and do not comply to them. Therefore, investors
are warned to base their investment decisions with respect to EVANGroup plc
on the forward-looking statements mentioned in this publication.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
28.12.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,
übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,
Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: EVAN Group plc.
St. Christopher Street 168
VLT 1467 Valletta
Malta
E-Mail: info@evan-group.com
Internet: www.evan-group.de
ISIN: DE000A19L426
WKN: A19L42
EQS News ID: 1157608
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1157608 28.12.2020
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|80,80 €
|82,60 €
|-1,80 €
|-2,18%
|28.12./13:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A19L426
|A19L42
|84,00 €
|50,01 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|81,001 €
|-1,34%
|21.12.20
|München
|80,71 €
|0,00%
|11:01
|Berlin
|80,80 €
|-2,18%
|13:50
|Frankfurt
|76,00 €
|-6,17%
|14:15
|Stuttgart
|78,00 €
|-7,14%
|14:05