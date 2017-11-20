DGAP-News: EVAN Group plc.: Die EVANGroup plc schliesst neue Covenants in ihre 2017/22 6% EUR 125 Millionen Bond ein (deutsch)

EVAN Group plc.



Unternehmensmitteilung

Die EVANGroup plc schliesst neue Covenants in ihre 2017/22 6% EUR 125

Millionen Bond ein

- resultierend aus einer Umfrage bei institutionelle Investoren

- EVAN fügt weitere Covenants ihrem unbesicherten 2017/22 6% Senior Bond mit

einem Volumen von EUR 125 Millionen hinzu

Valletta, 20. November 2017: Die EVANGroup plc ("EVAN") (ISIN DE000A19L426 /

WKN A19L42) gibt bekannt, dass ihr Board of Directors im Anschluss an eine

Umfrage bei ihren institutionellen Investoren beschlossen hat, weitere

Financial Covenants für ihre 2017/22 6% EUR 125 Millionen Anleihe

("Anleihe") einzubringen. Diese Covenants beinhalten unter anderem maximale

LTV- und ICR-Quoten, die Einführung einer Change of Control-Klausel sowie

weitere Mitteilungspflichten.

"Nach intensiven Gesprächen mit unserem Hauptinvestor haben wir eine

Überprüfung der Anleihebedingungen vorgenommen, mit dem Ziel die

Attraktivität unserer Anleihe auch bei sich ändernden wirtschaftlichen

Rahmenbedingungen sicherzustellen", sagt Dr. Michael Nave, CEO von EVAN.

"Die Einführung weiterer Financial und Corporate Governance Covenants

unterscheidet unsere Anleihe von der Gruppe der derzeit auf dem Markt

vorherrschenden "Covenant Light"-Finanzierungen."

Die Änderungen der Anleihebedingungen (inkl. redaktioneller Anpassungen)

können auf der Homepage des Unternehmens unter www.evan-group.com

heruntergeladen werden.

Über die EVANGroup plc:

Die EVANGroup plc ist ein institutioneller Eigentümer und Betreiber

gewerblicher Immobilien in den Top-10-Städten Deutschlands, der mit seiner

langjährigen Erfahrung Wertsteigerungen in unterversorgten Marktnischen wie

Micro-Living für Studenten und Berufstätige, Unterkünfte für Monteure und

Arbeiter sowie speziellen Gewerbeimmobilien erzielt. EVAN setzt mit gleicher

Eigentümerstruktur die bereits über zwanzigjährige Erfolgsgeschichte der

UNIMO Real Estate Holding AG auf institutioneller Basis fort.

Kontakt für weitere Informationen:

Florian Brückner

NewMark Finanzkommunikation GmbH

Walther-von-Cronberg-Platz 16

D-60594 Frankfurt am Main

Tel.: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 55

Fax: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 19

E-mail: IR@evan-group.com

or the company website: www.evan-group.com

Important Information / Disclaimer:

This publication shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of

an offer to buy or subscribe of any securities of EVANGroup Plc in any

jurisdiction. Potential users of this information are requested to inform

themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

This publication and the information contained therein are not directed at

or to be accessed by persons who are residents of the United States, who are

physically present in the United States, who are otherwise "U.S. persons" as

defined in Section 902 of Regulation S under the United States Securities

Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or who are located in Canada,

Australia or Japan or any jurisdictions in which the distribution of this

publication or release of such information would be unlawful.

Securities of EVANGroup plc cannot be offered or sold in the United States

without registration under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption

from such registration. EVANGroup plc has not registered, and does not

intend to register, any of its securities under the Securities Act or to

conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This publication shall not be regarded as an investment advice or

recommendation within the meaning of German Securities Prospectus Act or

Directive 2003/71 /EC of the European Parliament and may not be used for an

offering requiring such prospectus. EVAN Group Plc will not be responsible

for the content of this document in relation to any offering which requires

such a prospectus.

This publication contains 'forward-looking statements'. Forward-looking

statements are all statements, which do not describe facts of the past, but

containing the words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "anticipate",

"assume", "plan", "intend", "could", and words of similar meaning. These

forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties

since they relate to future events and are based on current assumptions and

estimates of EVANGroup plc, which might not occur at all or occur not as

assumed. They therefore do not constitute a guarantee for the occurrence of

future results or performances of EVANGroup plc The actual financial

position and the actual results of EVANGroup plc, as well as the overall

economic development and the regulatory environment may differ materially

from the expectations, which are assumed explicitly or implicitly in the

forward-looking statements and do not comply to them. Therefore, investors

are warned to base their investment decisions with respect to EVANGroup plc

on the forward-looking statements mentioned in this publication.

°