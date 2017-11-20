DGAP-News: EVAN Group plc.: Die EVANGroup plc schliesst neue Covenants in ihre 2017/22 6% EUR 125 Millionen Bond ein (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



20.11.17 17:30
dpa-AFX

EVAN Group plc.

: Die EVANGroup plc schliesst neue Covenants in ihre 2017/22 6% EUR 125 Millionen Bond ein



DGAP-News: EVAN Group plc. / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe/Stellungnahme


EVAN Group plc.: Die EVANGroup plc schliesst neue Covenants in ihre 2017/22


6% EUR 125 Millionen Bond ein



20.11.2017 / 17:30


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



Unternehmensmitteilung



Die EVANGroup plc schliesst neue Covenants in ihre 2017/22 6% EUR 125


Millionen Bond ein



- resultierend aus einer Umfrage bei institutionelle Investoren



- EVAN fügt weitere Covenants ihrem unbesicherten 2017/22 6% Senior Bond mit


einem Volumen von EUR 125 Millionen hinzu



Valletta, 20. November 2017: Die EVANGroup plc ("EVAN") (ISIN DE000A19L426 /


WKN A19L42) gibt bekannt, dass ihr Board of Directors im Anschluss an eine


Umfrage bei ihren institutionellen Investoren beschlossen hat, weitere


Financial Covenants für ihre 2017/22 6% EUR 125 Millionen Anleihe


("Anleihe") einzubringen. Diese Covenants beinhalten unter anderem maximale


LTV- und ICR-Quoten, die Einführung einer Change of Control-Klausel sowie


weitere Mitteilungspflichten.



"Nach intensiven Gesprächen mit unserem Hauptinvestor haben wir eine


Überprüfung der Anleihebedingungen vorgenommen, mit dem Ziel die


Attraktivität unserer Anleihe auch bei sich ändernden wirtschaftlichen


Rahmenbedingungen sicherzustellen", sagt Dr. Michael Nave, CEO von EVAN.


"Die Einführung weiterer Financial und Corporate Governance Covenants


unterscheidet unsere Anleihe von der Gruppe der derzeit auf dem Markt


vorherrschenden "Covenant Light"-Finanzierungen."



Die Änderungen der Anleihebedingungen (inkl. redaktioneller Anpassungen)


können auf der Homepage des Unternehmens unter www.evan-group.com


heruntergeladen werden.



Über die EVANGroup plc:



Die EVANGroup plc ist ein institutioneller Eigentümer und Betreiber


gewerblicher Immobilien in den Top-10-Städten Deutschlands, der mit seiner


langjährigen Erfahrung Wertsteigerungen in unterversorgten Marktnischen wie


Micro-Living für Studenten und Berufstätige, Unterkünfte für Monteure und


Arbeiter sowie speziellen Gewerbeimmobilien erzielt. EVAN setzt mit gleicher


Eigentümerstruktur die bereits über zwanzigjährige Erfolgsgeschichte der


UNIMO Real Estate Holding AG auf institutioneller Basis fort.



Kontakt für weitere Informationen:



Florian Brückner


NewMark Finanzkommunikation GmbH


Walther-von-Cronberg-Platz 16


D-60594 Frankfurt am Main



Tel.: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 55


Fax: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 19


E-mail: IR@evan-group.com



or the company website: www.evan-group.com



Important Information / Disclaimer:



This publication shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of


an offer to buy or subscribe of any securities of EVANGroup Plc in any


jurisdiction. Potential users of this information are requested to inform


themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.



This publication and the information contained therein are not directed at


or to be accessed by persons who are residents of the United States, who are


physically present in the United States, who are otherwise "U.S. persons" as


defined in Section 902 of Regulation S under the United States Securities


Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or who are located in Canada,


Australia or Japan or any jurisdictions in which the distribution of this


publication or release of such information would be unlawful.



Securities of EVANGroup plc cannot be offered or sold in the United States


without registration under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption


from such registration. EVANGroup plc has not registered, and does not


intend to register, any of its securities under the Securities Act or to


conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.



This publication shall not be regarded as an investment advice or


recommendation within the meaning of German Securities Prospectus Act or


Directive 2003/71 /EC of the European Parliament and may not be used for an


offering requiring such prospectus. EVAN Group Plc will not be responsible


for the content of this document in relation to any offering which requires


such a prospectus.



This publication contains 'forward-looking statements'. Forward-looking


statements are all statements, which do not describe facts of the past, but


containing the words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "anticipate",


"assume", "plan", "intend", "could", and words of similar meaning. These


forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties


since they relate to future events and are based on current assumptions and


estimates of EVANGroup plc, which might not occur at all or occur not as


assumed. They therefore do not constitute a guarantee for the occurrence of


future results or performances of EVANGroup plc The actual financial


position and the actual results of EVANGroup plc, as well as the overall


economic development and the regulatory environment may differ materially


from the expectations, which are assumed explicitly or implicitly in the


forward-looking statements and do not comply to them. Therefore, investors


are warned to base their investment decisions with respect to EVANGroup plc


on the forward-looking statements mentioned in this publication.



20.11.2017 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: EVAN Group plc.


Steinhauserstr. 74


CH-6300 Zug


Schweiz


Internet: www.evan-group.de


ISIN: DE000A19L426


WKN: A19L42





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


631057 20.11.2017



