DGAP-News: EVAN Group plc.: Die EVANGroup plc schliesst neue Covenants in ihre 2017/22 6% EUR 125 Millionen Bond ein (deutsch)

EVAN Group plc.: Die EVANGroup plc schliesst neue Covenants in ihre 2017/22 6% EUR 125 Millionen Bond ein
20.11.17 17:30
dpa-AFX
EVAN Group plc.
: Die EVANGroup plc schliesst neue Covenants in ihre 2017/22 6% EUR 125 Millionen Bond ein
^
DGAP-News: EVAN Group plc. / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe/Stellungnahme
EVAN Group plc.: Die EVANGroup plc schliesst neue Covenants in ihre 2017/22
6% EUR 125 Millionen Bond ein
20.11.2017 / 17:30
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unternehmensmitteilung
Die EVANGroup plc schliesst neue Covenants in ihre 2017/22 6% EUR 125
Millionen Bond ein
- resultierend aus einer Umfrage bei institutionelle Investoren
- EVAN fügt weitere Covenants ihrem unbesicherten 2017/22 6% Senior Bond mit
einem Volumen von EUR 125 Millionen hinzu
Valletta, 20. November 2017: Die EVANGroup plc ("EVAN") (ISIN DE000A19L426 /
WKN A19L42) gibt bekannt, dass ihr Board of Directors im Anschluss an eine
Umfrage bei ihren institutionellen Investoren beschlossen hat, weitere
Financial Covenants für ihre 2017/22 6% EUR 125 Millionen Anleihe
("Anleihe") einzubringen. Diese Covenants beinhalten unter anderem maximale
LTV- und ICR-Quoten, die Einführung einer Change of Control-Klausel sowie
weitere Mitteilungspflichten.
"Nach intensiven Gesprächen mit unserem Hauptinvestor haben wir eine
Überprüfung der Anleihebedingungen vorgenommen, mit dem Ziel die
Attraktivität unserer Anleihe auch bei sich ändernden wirtschaftlichen
Rahmenbedingungen sicherzustellen", sagt Dr. Michael Nave, CEO von EVAN.
"Die Einführung weiterer Financial und Corporate Governance Covenants
unterscheidet unsere Anleihe von der Gruppe der derzeit auf dem Markt
vorherrschenden "Covenant Light"-Finanzierungen."
Die Änderungen der Anleihebedingungen (inkl. redaktioneller Anpassungen)
können auf der Homepage des Unternehmens unter www.evan-group.com
heruntergeladen werden.
Über die EVANGroup plc:
Die EVANGroup plc ist ein institutioneller Eigentümer und Betreiber
gewerblicher Immobilien in den Top-10-Städten Deutschlands, der mit seiner
langjährigen Erfahrung Wertsteigerungen in unterversorgten Marktnischen wie
Micro-Living für Studenten und Berufstätige, Unterkünfte für Monteure und
Arbeiter sowie speziellen Gewerbeimmobilien erzielt. EVAN setzt mit gleicher
Eigentümerstruktur die bereits über zwanzigjährige Erfolgsgeschichte der
UNIMO Real Estate Holding AG auf institutioneller Basis fort.
Kontakt für weitere Informationen:
Florian Brückner
NewMark Finanzkommunikation GmbH
Walther-von-Cronberg-Platz 16
D-60594 Frankfurt am Main
Tel.: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 55
Fax: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 19
E-mail: IR@evan-group.com
or the company website: www.evan-group.com
Important Information / Disclaimer:
This publication shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of
an offer to buy or subscribe of any securities of EVANGroup Plc in any
jurisdiction. Potential users of this information are requested to inform
themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.
This publication and the information contained therein are not directed at
or to be accessed by persons who are residents of the United States, who are
physically present in the United States, who are otherwise "U.S. persons" as
defined in Section 902 of Regulation S under the United States Securities
Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or who are located in Canada,
Australia or Japan or any jurisdictions in which the distribution of this
publication or release of such information would be unlawful.
Securities of EVANGroup plc cannot be offered or sold in the United States
without registration under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption
from such registration. EVANGroup plc has not registered, and does not
intend to register, any of its securities under the Securities Act or to
conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.
This publication shall not be regarded as an investment advice or
recommendation within the meaning of German Securities Prospectus Act or
Directive 2003/71 /EC of the European Parliament and may not be used for an
offering requiring such prospectus. EVAN Group Plc will not be responsible
for the content of this document in relation to any offering which requires
such a prospectus.
This publication contains 'forward-looking statements'. Forward-looking
statements are all statements, which do not describe facts of the past, but
containing the words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "anticipate",
"assume", "plan", "intend", "could", and words of similar meaning. These
forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties
since they relate to future events and are based on current assumptions and
estimates of EVANGroup plc, which might not occur at all or occur not as
assumed. They therefore do not constitute a guarantee for the occurrence of
future results or performances of EVANGroup plc The actual financial
position and the actual results of EVANGroup plc, as well as the overall
economic development and the regulatory environment may differ materially
from the expectations, which are assumed explicitly or implicitly in the
forward-looking statements and do not comply to them. Therefore, investors
are warned to base their investment decisions with respect to EVANGroup plc
on the forward-looking statements mentioned in this publication.
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: EVAN Group plc.
Steinhauserstr. 74
CH-6300 Zug
Schweiz
Internet: www.evan-group.de
ISIN: DE000A19L426
WKN: A19L42
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|98,55 €
|98,55 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.11./17:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A19L426
|A19L42
|100,65 €
|97,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|99,799 €
|+0,50%
|11:22
|Düsseldorf
|98,55 €
|0,00%
|17:27
|Frankfurt
|98,55 €
|0,00%
|17:15
|München
|98,05 €
|0,00%
|17:19
|Stuttgart
|98,55 €
|0,00%
|17:46