DGAP-News: EQT AB: Hellman & Friedman partners with EQT Private Equity for an improved voluntary tender offer by Zorro Bidco for zooplus AG at increased and final offer price of EUR 480 per share (deutsch)

^

25.10.2021

Hellman & Friedman partners with EQT Private Equity

for an improved voluntary tender offer by Zorro Bidco for zooplus AG at

increased and final offer price of EUR 480 per share

The partnership between Hellman & Friedman and EQT Private Equity now

provides zooplus shareholders with higher transaction certainty on improved

economic terms, and will allow zooplus to benefit from the "best of both"

investors in support of its growth strategy.

25 October 2021 - London & Munich -

& Friedman" or "H&F") and the EQT IX fund ("EQT Private Equity") have

announced a partnership to finance Zorro Bidco S.à r.l.'s ("Zorro Bidco")

voluntary public takeover offer (the "Zorro Offer") for all outstanding

shares of zooplus AG ("zooplus" or the "Company"), at an increased and final

cash consideration of EUR 480 per zooplus share (the "Increased Offer").

On 13 August 2021, Zorro Bidco, a holding company currently controlled by

funds advised by H&F, announced its intention to launch a voluntary public

takeover offer for zooplus, and most recently on 7 October 2021 it further

increased the cash consideration offered to the zooplus shareholders from

EUR 460 to EUR 470 per zooplus share. In doing so, Zorro Bidco matched the

competing takeover offer published on 6 October 2021 (the "Pet Offer") by

Pet Bidco GmbH (the "Pet Bidco"), an investment vehicle indirectly held by

EQT Private Equity.

With support of its partner EQT Private Equity, H&F has decided today to

again increase the cash consideration under the Zorro Offer and to present

the Increased Offer as a final proposal to zooplus shareholders.

The Increased Offer remains subject to reaching a minimum acceptance

threshold of 50 percent plus one zooplus share and other customary

conditions as set out in the offer document dated 14 September 2021. zooplus

shareholders are reminded that Zorro Bidco has already obtained all

regulatory clearances necessary for the Increased Offer to become wholly

unconditional when the minimum acceptance threshold is reached.

EQT Private Equity plans, subject to required regulatory approvals and other

conditions, to become a jointly controlling partner with equal governance

rights in a parent of Zorro Bidco following settlement of the Increased

Offer.

Zorro Bidco is focused on delivering the offer consideration to zooplus

shareholders at the earliest opportunity and has therefore effected today an

increase of the cash consideration under the Zorro Offer through the

purchase of zooplus shares at a price of EUR 480 by an affiliate of Zorro

Bidco. This will have no effect on the existing timeline of the Increased

Offer, and in particular, does not affect the acceptance period deadline of

3 November 2021. On that basis, settlement of the Increased Offer is

expected to take place by mid-November 2021.

The cash consideration under the Increased Offer of EUR 480 per share now

constitutes a premium of 85 percent to the three-month volume weighted

average share price of zooplus prior to the initial announcement of the

Zorro Offer on 13 August 2021.

Pet Bidco does not intend to increase or otherwise amend the Pet Offer which

is therefore expected to lapse in accordance with its terms.

The irrevocable tender commitments which Zorro Bidco has concluded with

zooplus shareholders for approximately 17 percent of the share capital of

zooplus remain binding on the relevant shareholders, who have already

tendered the relevant shares to the Zorro Offer.

As already explained in the offer document for the Zorro Offer, Zorro Bidco

intends to pursue a delisting of zooplus in case of a successful completion

of the Zorro Offer.

Stefan Goetz, Partner of Hellman & Friedman, and Johannes Reichel, Partner

and Head of EQT Private Equity's Advisory Team in Germany, jointly said:

"With this step we have found a solution to resolve the current deadlock in

the tender process and enable the continued pursuit of the investment. The

improved offer with a very attractive price provides the highest degree of

transaction security to the benefit of all stakeholders of zooplus. H&F and

EQT Private Equity are both excited to partner and to support the future

development of the Company."

Both the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of zooplus have welcomed

the Increased Offer and intend to support it. The zooplus boards recognize

that the Increased Offer provides zooplus shareholders with a clear

resolution for a successful completion of the takeover process and thus

enhanced transaction certainty. In addition, zooplus shareholders will

receive a compelling value, with a premium of EUR 10 per zooplus share to

the most recently recommended Zorro Bidco offer.

"With this offer by H&F in partnership with EQT, our shareholders now have

the clarity and ability to take an informed tender decision and realize a

remarkable 85% premium. Given the significant value creation for our

shareholders, the complementary expertise of both partners as well as their

financial and strategic commitments to the company and its stakeholders, we

as the Management Board - together with the Supervisory Board - confirm our

recommendation to our shareholders to accept Zorro Bidco's offer", said Dr.

Cornelius Patt, CEO of zooplus.

Both H&F and EQT have been partners of choice for many European

entrepreneurs and their companies. Access to the extensive experiences of

both partners across sectors including internet, consumer, retail and pet

care will be very beneficial for the future development of zooplus and will

enable a long-term value creation.

About Hellman & Friedman

Hellman & Friedman is a preeminent global private equity firm with a

distinctive investment approach focused on large-scale equity investments in

high quality growth businesses. H&F seeks to partner with world-class

management teams where its deep sector expertise, long-term orientation and

collaborative partnership approach enable companies to flourish. H&F targets

outstanding businesses in select sectors including software & technology,

financial services, healthcare, consumer & retail, and other business

services. The firm is currently investing its tenth fund, with over $24

billion of committed capital, and has over $80 billion in assets under

management and committed capital. Learn more about H&F's defining investment

philosophy and approach to sustainable outcomes at www.hf.com.

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with more than EUR 70

billion in assets under management across 27 active funds. EQT funds have

portfolio companies in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas with total

sales of approximately EUR 29 billion and more than 175,000 employees. EQT

works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational

excellence and market leadership. Learn more at www.eqtgroup.com.

Important note:

This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an

offer to sell shares of zooplus AG. The Zorro Offer and the Pet Offer as

well as their definitive terms and conditions and further provisions

concerning these public takeover offers, are published in the respective

offer document, the publication of each of which has been approved by the

German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), as well as in the

amendment of the Zorro Offer. Investors and holders of shares in zooplus AG

are strongly advised to read the respective offer documents for the Zorro

Offer and the Pet Offer, respectively, the amendment documentation of the

Zorro Offer and all other relevant documents regarding the aforementioned

public takeover offers, since they contain important information.

The Zorro Offer and the Pet Offer are each published exclusively under the

laws of the Federal Republic of Germany, in particular according to the

German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und

Übernahmegesetz) and certain applicable provisions of securities laws of the

United States of America. Any contract that is concluded on the basis of the

Zorro Offer or the Pet Offer, respectively, will be exclusively governed by

the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany and is to be interpreted in

accordance with such laws.

