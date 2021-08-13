Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-News: EQT AB: Hellman & Friedman partners with EQT Private Equity for an improved voluntary tender offer by Zorro Bidco for zooplus AG at increased and final offer price of EUR 480 per share (deutsch)




25.10.21 07:20
dpa-AFX

EQT AB: Hellman & Friedman partners with EQT Private Equity for an improved voluntary tender offer by Zorro Bidco for zooplus AG at increased and final offer price of EUR 480 per share



^


DGAP-News: EQT AB / Schlagwort(e): Firmenübernahme


EQT AB: Hellman & Friedman partners with EQT Private Equity for an improved


voluntary tender offer by Zorro Bidco for zooplus AG at increased and final


offer price of EUR 480 per share



25.10.2021 / 07:20


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Hellman & Friedman partners with EQT Private Equity


for an improved voluntary tender offer by Zorro Bidco for zooplus AG at


increased and final offer price of EUR 480 per share



The partnership between Hellman & Friedman and EQT Private Equity now


provides zooplus shareholders with higher transaction certainty on improved


economic terms, and will allow zooplus to benefit from the "best of both"


investors in support of its growth strategy.



25 October 2021 - London & Munich - Today, Hellman & Friedman LLC ("Hellman


& Friedman" or "H&F") and the EQT IX fund ("EQT Private Equity") have


announced a partnership to finance Zorro Bidco S.à r.l.'s ("Zorro Bidco")


voluntary public takeover offer (the "Zorro Offer") for all outstanding


shares of zooplus AG ("zooplus" or the "Company"), at an increased and final


cash consideration of EUR 480 per zooplus share (the "Increased Offer").



On 13 August 2021, Zorro Bidco, a holding company currently controlled by


funds advised by H&F, announced its intention to launch a voluntary public


takeover offer for zooplus, and most recently on 7 October 2021 it further


increased the cash consideration offered to the zooplus shareholders from


EUR 460 to EUR 470 per zooplus share. In doing so, Zorro Bidco matched the


competing takeover offer published on 6 October 2021 (the "Pet Offer") by


Pet Bidco GmbH (the "Pet Bidco"), an investment vehicle indirectly held by


EQT Private Equity.



With support of its partner EQT Private Equity, H&F has decided today to


again increase the cash consideration under the Zorro Offer and to present


the Increased Offer as a final proposal to zooplus shareholders.



The Increased Offer remains subject to reaching a minimum acceptance


threshold of 50 percent plus one zooplus share and other customary


conditions as set out in the offer document dated 14 September 2021. zooplus


shareholders are reminded that Zorro Bidco has already obtained all


regulatory clearances necessary for the Increased Offer to become wholly


unconditional when the minimum acceptance threshold is reached.



EQT Private Equity plans, subject to required regulatory approvals and other


conditions, to become a jointly controlling partner with equal governance


rights in a parent of Zorro Bidco following settlement of the Increased


Offer.



Zorro Bidco is focused on delivering the offer consideration to zooplus


shareholders at the earliest opportunity and has therefore effected today an


increase of the cash consideration under the Zorro Offer through the


purchase of zooplus shares at a price of EUR 480 by an affiliate of Zorro


Bidco. This will have no effect on the existing timeline of the Increased


Offer, and in particular, does not affect the acceptance period deadline of


3 November 2021. On that basis, settlement of the Increased Offer is


expected to take place by mid-November 2021.



The cash consideration under the Increased Offer of EUR 480 per share now


constitutes a premium of 85 percent to the three-month volume weighted


average share price of zooplus prior to the initial announcement of the


Zorro Offer on 13 August 2021.



Pet Bidco does not intend to increase or otherwise amend the Pet Offer which


is therefore expected to lapse in accordance with its terms.



The irrevocable tender commitments which Zorro Bidco has concluded with


zooplus shareholders for approximately 17 percent of the share capital of


zooplus remain binding on the relevant shareholders, who have already


tendered the relevant shares to the Zorro Offer.



As already explained in the offer document for the Zorro Offer, Zorro Bidco


intends to pursue a delisting of zooplus in case of a successful completion


of the Zorro Offer.



Stefan Goetz, Partner of Hellman & Friedman, and Johannes Reichel, Partner


and Head of EQT Private Equity's Advisory Team in Germany, jointly said:


"With this step we have found a solution to resolve the current deadlock in


the tender process and enable the continued pursuit of the investment. The


improved offer with a very attractive price provides the highest degree of


transaction security to the benefit of all stakeholders of zooplus. H&F and


EQT Private Equity are both excited to partner and to support the future


development of the Company."



Both the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of zooplus have welcomed


the Increased Offer and intend to support it. The zooplus boards recognize


that the Increased Offer provides zooplus shareholders with a clear


resolution for a successful completion of the takeover process and thus


enhanced transaction certainty. In addition, zooplus shareholders will


receive a compelling value, with a premium of EUR 10 per zooplus share to


the most recently recommended Zorro Bidco offer.



"With this offer by H&F in partnership with EQT, our shareholders now have


the clarity and ability to take an informed tender decision and realize a


remarkable 85% premium. Given the significant value creation for our


shareholders, the complementary expertise of both partners as well as their


financial and strategic commitments to the company and its stakeholders, we


as the Management Board - together with the Supervisory Board - confirm our


recommendation to our shareholders to accept Zorro Bidco's offer", said Dr.


Cornelius Patt, CEO of zooplus.



Both H&F and EQT have been partners of choice for many European


entrepreneurs and their companies. Access to the extensive experiences of


both partners across sectors including internet, consumer, retail and pet


care will be very beneficial for the future development of zooplus and will


enable a long-term value creation.



-Ends-



About Hellman & Friedman



Hellman & Friedman is a preeminent global private equity firm with a


distinctive investment approach focused on large-scale equity investments in


high quality growth businesses. H&F seeks to partner with world-class


management teams where its deep sector expertise, long-term orientation and


collaborative partnership approach enable companies to flourish. H&F targets


outstanding businesses in select sectors including software & technology,


financial services, healthcare, consumer & retail, and other business


services. The firm is currently investing its tenth fund, with over $24


billion of committed capital, and has over $80 billion in assets under


management and committed capital. Learn more about H&F's defining investment


philosophy and approach to sustainable outcomes at www.hf.com.



About EQT



EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with more than EUR 70


billion in assets under management across 27 active funds. EQT funds have


portfolio companies in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas with total


sales of approximately EUR 29 billion and more than 175,000 employees. EQT


works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational


excellence and market leadership. Learn more at www.eqtgroup.com.



For further information, please contact:



For H&F


Regina Frauen


Phone: +49 160 8855105


Email: regina.frauen@fgh.com



Christian Falkowski


Phone: +49 171 8679950


Email: christian.falkowski@fgh.com



For EQT


Isabel Henninger


Phone: +49 174 940 9955


Email: eqt-offer@kekstcnc.com



Finn McLaughlan


Phone: +44 77 1534 1608


Email: eqt-offer@kekstcnc.com



Important note:



This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an


offer to sell shares of zooplus AG. The Zorro Offer and the Pet Offer as


well as their definitive terms and conditions and further provisions


concerning these public takeover offers, are published in the respective


offer document, the publication of each of which has been approved by the


German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), as well as in the


amendment of the Zorro Offer. Investors and holders of shares in zooplus AG


are strongly advised to read the respective offer documents for the Zorro


Offer and the Pet Offer, respectively, the amendment documentation of the


Zorro Offer and all other relevant documents regarding the aforementioned


public takeover offers, since they contain important information.



The Zorro Offer and the Pet Offer are each published exclusively under the


laws of the Federal Republic of Germany, in particular according to the


German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und


Übernahmegesetz) and certain applicable provisions of securities laws of the


United States of America. Any contract that is concluded on the basis of the


Zorro Offer or the Pet Offer, respectively, will be exclusively governed by


the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany and is to be interpreted in


accordance with such laws.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



25.10.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: EQT AB


Regeringsgatan 25


11148 Stockholm


Schweden


ISIN: SE0012853455


EQS News ID: 1243045





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1243045 25.10.2021



°






Aktuell
Uran Aktientip mit sensationeller Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Bill Gates und Warren Buffet setzen auf Kernenergie

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
44,72 € 44,28 € 0,44 € +0,99% 25.10./08:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0012853455 A2PQ7G 45,87 € 15,65 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		44,72 € +0,99%  08:20
Stuttgart 44,48 € +1,55%  08:10
Hamburg 44,51 € +1,25%  08:02
Hannover 44,51 € +1,25%  08:02
München 44,50 € +1,23%  08:04
Düsseldorf 44,25 € +0,80%  22.10.21
Berlin 44,27 € +0,80%  22.10.21
Frankfurt 44,45 € +0,34%  08:07
Nasdaq OTC Other 40,8913 $ -2,06%  04.10.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal. Lithium Hot Stock nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 15.867% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2 SGT die deutsche Alternative z. 27.07.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...