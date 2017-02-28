DGAP-News: EQS Group accepted to Deutsche Börse's Quality Segment 'Scale' (english)

EQS Group accepted to Deutsche Börse's Quality Segment 'Scale'

EQS Group AG (ISIN: DE0005494165) has been accepted to the new "Scale" quality segment for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) of the Deutsche Börse effective March 1, 2017. "Scale" replaces the Entry Standard for shares and corporate bonds.

With "Scale", Deutsche Börse is expanding its "existing ecosystem for corporate financing." The new segment, which is designed to provide companies with easier access to investors and growth capital, is more strictly regulated than the Entry Standard where EQS Group has been listed previously.

"We welcome Deutsche Börse's desire for more transparency. The introduction of "Scale" is an important step in that direction. As a market leader in reporting obligations for listed companies, EQS Group already fulfills the all mandatory disclosure requirements. "It was therefore a matter of course for us to apply for the new quality segment," says André Marques, Head of Finance and Investor Relations at EQS Group.

The new quality standards require not only an established business model and minimum size with regard to defined key figures, but above all, a commitment to transparency. This includes annual analysts' conferences as well as an independent research study commissioned by the Deutsche Börse.

EQS Group is one of the world's leading technology providers for digital investor relations, helping companies securely and efficiently meet their information requirements. "As a service provider, EQS offers its cloud platform COCKPIT to companies planning their move to the 'Scale' quality segment," says Marques.

André Marques Head of Investor Relations Tel: +49 89 210 298-33 Mobile: +49 175-525 00 09 Email: andre.marques@eqs.com

About EQS Group

The EQS Group is a leading international technology provider for Digital Investor Relations. More than 8,000 companies worldwide trust EQS's products and services to securely, efficiently, and simultaneously fulfil complex national and international information obligations to the global investment community.

The heart of the technology is the COCKPIT, a Software as a Service (Saas), which digitally maps the work processes of IR managers, streamlining them for maximum efficiency. Special modules maintain IR websites contents (CMS), contact data (CRM) and insider data as well as access to global investor data and proprietary monitory and analytics functions. The COCKPIT platform is connected to the company website in order to guarantee integrated workflows.

The COCKPIT also provides access to one of the most important Financial Newswires, over which more than 20,000 financial and corporate releases are distributed annually. In Germany all DAX companies trust EQS Group's DGAP service as the main institution to comply with legal and regulatory submission and publication requirements.

As a digital single source provider, EQS Group also develops IR and corporate websites and apps, creates online financial and sustainability reports and performs corporate audio and video transmissions.

EQS Group was founded in Munich, Germany in 2000 and has developed from a start-up to an international group with offices in the world's key financial markets. The group furthermore holds the majority interest in ARIVA.DE AG and employs about 300 professionals.

Receive corporate news from EQS Group free of charge on your mobile device: via DGAP News App directly to your AppleWatch or iPhone (http:// newsapp.dgap.de/).

Language: English Company: EQS Group AG ISIN: DE0005494165

