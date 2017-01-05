DGAP-News: Dr. Malte Peters to become new Chief Development Officer of MorphoSys AG (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "MorphoSys":

Planegg/Munich, Germany, January 5, 2017

The Supervisory Board of MorphoSys AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) has appointed Dr. Malte Peters as Chief Development Officer. Dr. Peters will take up the position on March 1, 2017 and will succeed Dr. Arndt Schottelius, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities. Dr. Peters joins MorphoSys from Sandoz, where he serves as Global Head, Clinical Development Biopharmaceuticals.

Dr. Peters built his career in early and late-stage clinical development over the last 18 years. Prior to his latest role at Sandoz, he spent 12 years in various managerial positions within Novartis focusing on management of clinical development projects in oncology. Before that, Dr. Peters served in positions as Medical Director at Micromet AG and as Head of Translational Research and Pharmacogenomics at Merck KGaA.

"Dr. Peters is an ideal addition to the Management Board of MorphoSys at this stage of the Company's growth. Drawing on his deep operational and medical experience in oncology and immunology, he will focus his efforts on the development of our clinical and pre-clinical programs, the most valuable assets driving our future growth. We look forward to welcoming him to MorphoSys." commented Dr. Gerald Möller, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MorphoSys AG. "We would like to thank Dr. Schottelius for his invaluable contribution over the past eight years. He has built up the development area and was instrumental in transforming MorphoSys into a credible development organization with a very promising product portfolio. We wish him the very best for the future."

About MorphoSys MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare. Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, to name just a few. With its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development, MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates about MorphoSys, visit http:// www.morphosys.com.

HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R), arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), Lanthio Pharma(R) and LanthioPep(R) are registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated. MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward- looking statements as far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.

