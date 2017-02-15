DGAP-News: District Court Grants MorphoSys's Request to Add Second Patent in Lawsuit (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "MorphoSys":

Planegg/Munich, Germany, February 15, 2017

District Court Grants MorphoSys's Request to Add Second Patent in Lawsuit with Janssen Biotech and Genmab

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) today announced that it has added a second patent with US Patent Number 9,200,061 to its lawsuit against Janssen Biotech, and Genmab, A/S. This patent claims methods of treating hematologic cancer associated with the undesired presence of CD38-positive cells by administering antibodies that bind to a specific region of the target molecule, CD38. In a hearing that took place on February 6, 2017 the District Court granted MorphoSys's request to add the 9,200,061 patent to the case.

On April 4, 2016 MorphoSys filed a lawsuit in the United States (U.S.) District Court of Delaware against Janssen Biotech, and Genmab, A/S for patent infringement of U.S. Patent Number 8,263,746.

By its complaint, MorphoSys seeks redress for infringement by Janssen's and Genmab's daratumumab, a CD38-directed monoclonal antibody indicated for the treatment of certain patients with multiple myeloma. Janssen Biotech obtained FDA approval on daratumumab and markets the product as Darzalex(R) in the U.S. and other countries. MorphoSys continues to develop MOR202, its own investigational human antibody to CD38, for the treatment of cancer, including multiple myeloma.

About MorphoSys: MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare. Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, to name just a few. With its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development, MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates about MorphoSys, visit http:// www.morphosys.com.

HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R), arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), Lanthio Pharma(R) and LanthioPep(R) are registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.

Darzalex(R) is a registered trademark of Johnson & Johnson.

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated. MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward- looking statements as far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.

For more information, please contact:

MorphoSys AG Anke Linnartz Head of Corporate Communications & IR

Jochen Orlowski Associate Director Corporate Communications & IR

Alexandra Goller Senior Manager Corporate Communications & IR

Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-404 investors@morphosys.com

