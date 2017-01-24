Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Dialog Semiconductor":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Fourth Quarter 2016 Earnings Call Invite (english)




24.01.17 08:15
dpa-AFX


Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

: Fourth Quarter 2016 Earnings Call Invite


DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Fourth Quarter 2016 Earnings Call Invite


24.01.2017 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Thursday 23rd February 2017



Dialog Semiconductor (FWB: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion, solid state lighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, will announce its Fourth Quarter 2016 earnings on Thursday 23rd February 2017.


Dr Jalal Bagherli (CEO) and Wissam Jabre (CFO) will host a conference call on the day of results.


The call will be conducted in English and will commence at 09.30 (London) / 10.30 (Frankfurt).


To register for the webcast and receive dial in numbers, the conference PIN and a unique User ID- please click on the link below.


http://members.meetingzone.com/selfregistration/registration.aspx? booking=CF0UvXwvzCW6uthC1SHHmh9MJqajzyHOjXb43Tqu4KE=&b=d58ae4ab-80e5-47f2- 8295-e04d92bbba83


In parallel to the call, the analyst presentation will be available at:


http://webcast.openbriefing.com/semiconductor_q4_results_230217/


A replay will be posted on the Dialog website four hours after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available at http://www.dialog- semiconductor.com/investor-relations


To confirm your attendance, or if you have any difficulties joining the call, please contact Melissa Hall at Melissa.hall@fticonsulting.com


We hope you can join us and we look forward to welcoming you to the call on the day.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


24.01.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way E1W 1AA London United Kingdom Phone: +49 7021 805-412 Fax: +49 7021 805-200 E-mail: jose.cano@diasemi.com Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com ISIN: GB0059822006 WKN: 927200 Indices: TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


538519 24.01.2017



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
41,975 € 41,865 € 0,11 € +0,26% 24.01./09:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0059822006 927200 43,19 € 23,21 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		42,008 € +0,48%  09:22
Berlin 42,03 € +0,45%  09:21
Nasdaq OTC Other 45,00 $ +0,36%  23.01.17
Xetra 41,975 € +0,26%  09:33
Düsseldorf 41,995 € +0,23%  09:21
Frankfurt 41,785 € +0,16%  08:04
München 41,76 € +0,14%  08:00
Stuttgart 41,773 € -0,02%  08:01
Hamburg 41,745 € -0,24%  08:09
Hannover 41,72 € -0,31%  08:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
18896 Dialog Semiconductor - weiter . 23.01.17
208 ++ Chipwerte querbeet ++ 12.01.17
26563 Dialog - Performancesieger 200. 06.07.16
2 Löschung 22.02.16
20 DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Übe. 15.12.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...