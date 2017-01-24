DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Fourth Quarter 2016 Earnings Call Invite (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Dialog Semiconductor":

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.



: Fourth Quarter 2016 Earnings Call Invite

DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Fourth Quarter 2016 Earnings Call Invite

24.01.2017

Thursday 23rd February 2017

Dialog Semiconductor (FWB: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion, solid state lighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, will announce its Fourth Quarter 2016 earnings on Thursday 23rd February 2017.

Dr Jalal Bagherli (CEO) and Wissam Jabre (CFO) will host a conference call on the day of results.

The call will be conducted in English and will commence at 09.30 (London) / 10.30 (Frankfurt).

To register for the webcast and receive dial in numbers, the conference PIN and a unique User ID- please click on the link below.

http://members.meetingzone.com/selfregistration/registration.aspx? booking=CF0UvXwvzCW6uthC1SHHmh9MJqajzyHOjXb43Tqu4KE=&b=d58ae4ab-80e5-47f2- 8295-e04d92bbba83

In parallel to the call, the analyst presentation will be available at:

http://webcast.openbriefing.com/semiconductor_q4_results_230217/

A replay will be posted on the Dialog website four hours after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available at http://www.dialog- semiconductor.com/investor-relations

To confirm your attendance, or if you have any difficulties joining the call, please contact Melissa Hall at Melissa.hall@fticonsulting.com

We hope you can join us and we look forward to welcoming you to the call on the day.

24.01.2017

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way E1W 1AA London United Kingdom Phone: +49 7021 805-412 Fax: +49 7021 805-200 E-mail: jose.cano@diasemi.com Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com ISIN: GB0059822006 WKN: 927200 Indices: TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

538519 24.01.2017

