DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Unveils First 10A Inductorless Power Converter with over 98% Power Efficiency (english)

Beyond the record-breaking efficiency offered, the DA9313 converter extends battery life, reduces PCB board area and component height, and reduces cost for direct charging

London, United Kingdom - March 14, 2017 - Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion, and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, today unveiled the first of a new series of charging products and one of the world's most efficient switched capacitor DC-DC converters, the DA9313. The groundbreaking design of the DA9313 offers high peak efficiency and can power more than 50W in less than 10 mm2 of board area, allowing developers to extend battery life and reduce charging time in direct charging and 2S lithium-ion (Li-ion) systems such as notebook PCs, DSLR cameras and portable Bluetooth speakers.

The power converter is the first in the world to achieve 98 percent efficiency and deliver 50W enabling reduced system costs, PCB sizes and extended battery life in various applications of mobile devices. In comparison to traditional buck regulators, DA9313 enables greater than 20% efficiency improvement at light loads. The converter also enables a reduction in PCB size of more than 50 percent and reduces the solution height to less than 1mm, which is mandated for the thinner next-gen mobile phones and Ultrabook's coming to market. For systems that require up to 100W of power, two DA9313 devices may also be put into an integrated master-slave configuration, providing designers with scalability for a wide range of system designs.

For smartphone direct charging applications, the DA9313 can be used as a companion to the main charger IC. During the high power constant current charging phase, the DA9313 bypasses the main charger and delivers 6A to the battery without exceeding thermal design requirements. With a 9V supply using Dialog's RapidChargeTM technology in travel adapters, a low cost 3A USB Type-C cable can be used instead of a more costly 5A electronically marked Type-C cable, helping to reduce significant system costs for mobile phone manufacturers.

"This switched capacitor power converter represents another breakthrough in our industry-leading power management technology," said Paul Wheeler, Vice President Mobile Systems, Dialog Semiconductor. "Not only is it the first converter that can achieve such high efficiency at this power level, it has been developed with the changing needs of developers in mind, as they seek to reduce PCB sizes, system costs and charging times without sacrificing power efficiency."

Dialog will showcase the DA9313 at the upcoming Embedded World in Nuremberg, Germany on March 14 - 16, 2017. To see a demo of the advantages it provides for device developers, visit the company's booth at #4A-444 in Hall A.

For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com/products/da9313

NOTES

Dialog, the Dialog logo are trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2017 Dialog Semiconductor All rights reserved.

Media Contact: Lauren Ofstedahl Dialog Semiconductor Phone: +1 (408) 845 8518 [IMAGE] lauren.ofstedahl@diasemi.com Web: www.dialog-semiconductor.com Twitter: @DialogSemi

About Dialog Semiconductor Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2016, it had approximately $1.198 billion in revenue and was one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 1,770 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index.

For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.

