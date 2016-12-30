DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc: Announcement relating to the first interim (six weeks) settlement of the second tranche of shares to be bought back pursuant to Dialog Semiconductor Plc's share buyback programme (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Dialog Semiconductor":

Dialog Semiconductor Plc: Announcement relating to the first interim (six weeks) settlement of the second tranche of shares to be bought back pursuant to Dialog Semiconductor Plc's share buyback programme

DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.



/ Key word(s): Share Buyback Dialog Semiconductor Plc: Announcement relating to the first interim (six weeks) settlement of the second tranche of shares to be bought back pursuant to Dialog Semiconductor Plc's share buyback programme

30.12.2016 / 17:09 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

London, UK, December 30, 2016 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XTRA:DLG) reports that, pursuant to the second tranche of the share buyback programme announced by the Company on 2 November 2016, the Company has purchased the following ordinary shares in the Company from Merrill Lynch International:

^

Date of Number of Average Total number Total number purchase ordinary price per of ordinary of ordinary shares share (EUR) shares shares purchased by purchased by purchased by the Company the Company in the Company the second under the tranche of the buyback buyback programme programme December 30, 473,592 36.8557 473,592 1,805,750 2016

°

Further information on the Company's share buyback programme is available on the Company's website at

http://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/financial-news/ share-buybacks

Dialog and the Dialog logo are registered trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor Plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2016 Dialog Semiconductor All Rights Reserved

For further information please contact:

Dialog Semiconductor Jose Cano Head of Investor Relations T: +44 (0)1793 756 961 jose.cano@diasemi.com

FTI Consulting London Matt Dixon T: +44 (0)2037 271 137 matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com

FTI Consulting Frankfurt Anja Meusel T: +49 (0) 69 9203 7120 Anja.Meusel@fticonsulting.com

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor provides highly integrated standard (ASSP) and custom (ASIC) mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), optimized for smartphone, computing, IoT, LED Solid State Lighting (SSL) and smart home applications. Dialog brings decades of experience to the rapid development of ICs while providing flexible and dynamic support, world-class innovation and the assurance of dealing with an established business partner. With world-class manufacturing partners, Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in.

Dialog's power saving technologies including DC-DC configurable system power management deliver high efficiency and enhance the consumer's user experience by extending battery lifetime and enabling faster charging of their portable devices. Its technology portfolio also includes audio, Bluetooth(R) low energy, Rapid Charge(TM) AC/DC power conversion and multi- touch. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2015, it had approximately $1.35 billion in revenue and was one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 1,700 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

30.12.2016 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way E1W 1AA London United Kingdom Phone: +49 7021 805-412 Fax: +49 7021 805-200 E-mail: jose.cano@diasemi.com Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com ISIN: GB0059822006 WKN: 927200 Indices: TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

533469 30.12.2016

MMMM