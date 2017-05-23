DGAP-News: Delivery Hero mit erfolgreichem Start in 2017 (deutsch)

Delivery Hero mit erfolgreichem Start in 2017

Berlin, 23. Mai 2017 - Delivery Hero Group ("Delivery Hero"), der weltweit führende Anbieter von Online-Marktplätzen für Essenslieferdienste, hat heute ein starkes Umsatzwachstum für das erste Quartal 2017 verkündet. Der Umsatz hat sich mit EUR 121 Millionen (Q1 2016: EUR 63 Millionen) nahezu verdoppelt. Dies entspricht einer Wachstumsrate von 93% oder 68% auf Like-for-Like Basis. Die Anzahl an Bestellungen stieg im selben Zeitraum um 62% oder 46% auf Like-for-Like Basis.1, 2

Niklas Östberg, CEO von Delivery Hero: "Wir haben zum Jahresanfang unseren Wachstumskurs fortgesetzt, und sind der Gewinnschwelle zunehmend näher gekommen. Unser Fokus lag weiterhin darauf, ein einzigartiges Liefererlebnis zu schaffen, gleichzeitig haben wir unsere Reichweite durch neue Partnerschaften weiter ausbauen können. Das gibt uns eine starke Basis für unser weiteres Wachstum im laufenden Jahr wie auch mittelfristig, während wir unsere Profitabilität weiter verbessern und an Größe gewinnen."

Finanzkennzahlen der Gruppe1:

- Deutliche Steigerung des Umsatzes im ersten Quartal (Q1) 2017 um 93% auf EUR 121 Millionen (Q1 2016: EUR 63 Millionen).

- Wachstum über alle Regionen hinweg mit einer Umsatzsteigerung in Europa von 44% (38% Like-for-Like2), im Mittleren Osten & Nordafrika von 92% (87% Like-for-Like2), in Asien von 222% (99% Like-for-Like2) und in Amerika von 131% (131% Like-for-Like2).

Wesentliche Entwicklungen1:

- Zahl der Bestellungen ist um 62% auf 63 Millionen in Q1 2017 (Q1 2016: 39 Millionen) gestiegen, was einer Zunahme von 46% auf Like-for-Like Basis entspricht.

- GMV8 wuchs um 62% auf EUR 846 Millionen (Q1 2016: EUR 521 Millionen). Dies entspricht einem Anstieg von 49% auf Like-for-Like Basis.

- Am 1. April 2017 hat Delivery Hero eine strategische Partnerschaft mit AmRest, dem größten börsennotierten Restaurantbetreiber in Zentraleuropa, bekanntgegeben.

- Am 9. Mai 2017 hat Delivery Hero zusammen mit Starship Technologies einen Roboter-Lieferdienst in Europa lanciert.

- Am 10. Mai 2017 hat Lieferheld.de seine Partnerschaft mit McDonald's verkündet.

- Zudem ist im April 2017 Eric Lange, früherer VP Customer Experience des indischen e-Commerce Marktplatzes Flipkart, zum neuen Chief Product Officer ernannt worden.

- Am 12. Mai 2017 wurde bekanntgegeben, dass Naspers, ein globaler Internet- und Unterhaltungskonzern und einer der weltweit größten Technologieinvestoren, EUR 387 Millionen in neu ausgegebene und bestehende Delivery Hero-Aktien investiert und einen Sitz im Aufsichtsrat einnehmen wird.

Delivery Hero Group - Finanzkennzahlen1

Q1 Q1 GJ 2017 2016 2016 Konzernumsatz (EUR in Millionen) 121 63 2973 Umsatz aller Segmente (EUR in Millionen) 118 62 290 Europa 47 33 141 MENA4 30 15 76 Asien5 32 10 49 Amerika6 10 4 25 Anzahl an Bestellungen7 aller Segmente (in 63 39 171 Millionen) Europa 17 13 52 MENA4 26 15 70 Asien5 14 7 30 Amerika6 6 4 20 GMV8 aller Segmente (EUR in Millionen) 846 521 2.324 Europa 273 209 851 MENA4 289 171 784 Asien5 205 100 457 Amerika6 79 42 232 1 Alle Zahlen ausschließlich UK Tätigkeiten (eingestellte Tätigkeiten). 2 "Like-for-Like" stellt Delivery Heros Ergebnisse für die ersten drei Monate des Jahres 2016 dar als ob die Akquisition von foodpanda am 1. Januar 2016 getätigt worden wäre und schließt Beiträge aus Tätigkeiten, die als "eingestellte Tätigkeiten" ausgewiesen sind, sowie Bestellungen und GMV von Delivery Heros chinesischen Tätigkeiten, die in der ersten Jahreshälfte 2016 verkauft wurden, aus. Es wurden keine Anpassungen für Hungerstation vorgenommen (ab Juli 2016 einbezogen). 3 Der Konzernumsatz beinhaltet die Umsätze aller Segmente und andere Ausgleichsposten. foodpanda wurde erst am 31. Dezember 2016 erworben, daher sind keine Umsatzbeiträge von foodpanda enthalten. 4 MENA: Mittlerer Osten & Nordafrika; einschließlich der Türkei 5 Asien: einschließlich Australien 6 Amerika: einschließlich Kanada 7 Die Anzahl an Bestellungen erfasst die Bestellungen, die vom Endkonsumenten im dargelegten Zeitraum getätigt wurden. 8 GMV stellt den an Restaurants übermittelten Warenwert einschließlich Mehrwertsteuer dar und wird als Basis genutzt, um Provisionen zu ermitteln.

Über Delivery Hero Delivery Hero ist der weltweit führende Online-Marktplatz für Essensbestellung und -lieferung mit mehr führenden Marktpositionen, einem größeren adressierbaren Markt und einer höheren Anzahl an Bestellungen als jeder seiner Konkurrenten. Delivery Hero bietet seine Dienste über Online- und mobile Plattformen in mehr als 40 Ländern in Europa, dem Mittleren Osten & Nordafrika (MENA), Lateinamerika und der Asien-Pazifik-Region an. Delivery Hero betreibt zudem seinen eigenen Lieferdienst, hauptsächlich in mehr als 50 dichtbesiedelten Stadtgebieten auf der ganzen Welt. Das Unternehmen mit Sitz in Berlin beschäftigt über 5.000 Mitarbeiter.

Medienanfragen Bodo v. Braunmühl, Head of Corporate Communications, Delivery Hero +49 (30) 544 45 9090

