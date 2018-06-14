Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG Announces Results of Change of Control Offer to Purchase for Cash Any or All of the Outstanding 2.875% Senior Notes due 2022 (deutsch)




14.06.18 15:40
dpa-AFX

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG Announces Results of Change of Control Offer to Purchase for Cash Any or All of the Outstanding 2.875% Senior Notes due 2022



^


DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Schlagwort(e):


Anleihe


DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG Announces Results of Change of


Control Offer to Purchase for Cash Any or All of the Outstanding 2.875%


Senior Notes due 2022



14.06.2018 / 15:40


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION


WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS


FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR A


SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL ANY NOTES



DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG Announces Results of Change of


Control Offer to Purchase for Cash Any or All of the Outstanding 2.875%


Senior Notes due 2022



14 June 2018 - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (the "Company")


announces today the results of its cash change of control tender offer (the


"Offer") for any or all of its outstanding EUR 400,000,000 2.875% Senior


Notes due 2022 with ISIN (Reg S) XS1647824173, (144A) XS1647824686 and


Common Code (Reg S) 164782417, (144A) 164782468 (the "Notes"), which expired


at 10:00 a.m., London time, on 14 June 2018 (the "Expiration Time"). The


Offer was made upon the terms and conditions of the notice of change of


control and offer to purchase dated May 16, 2018 (the "Notice"). Capitalized


terms used but not otherwise defined in this press release shall have their


meanings given to them in the Notice.



The Company hereby announces EUR 33,375,000 in aggregate principal amount of


Notes were validly tendered prior to the Expiration Time and have been or


will be accepted for repurchase.



Title of Principal Principal Percentage of


Security Amount Amount Outstanding Amount


Outstanding Accepted Accepted


2.875% Senior EUR 400,000,000 EUR 8.34%


Notes due 2022 33,375,000


Holders who validly tendered their Notes on or prior to the Expiration Time,


and which Notes are accepted for purchase by the Company, are eligible to


receive EUR 1,010.00 per EUR 1,000.00 principal amount of the Notes


tendered.



The Offer is expected to settle on 18 June 2018 (the "Settlement Date"), and


all payments for Notes tendered prior to the Expiration Time will be made on


the Settlement Date. The Offer is also subject to customary conditions as


set forth in the Notice. The Company reserves the right, in its sole


discretion, to waive any and all conditions.



In connection with the Offer, Lucid Issuer Services Limited acted as tender


agent (in such capacity, the "Tender Agent").



Any questions regarding the terms of the Offer may be directed to the Tender


Agent at its telephone number and address listed below.





THE COMPANY



DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG


Robert-Bosch-Straße 11


63225 Langen


Germany



Communications should be sent to the attention of:


THE TENDER AGENT



Lucid Issuer Services Limited


12 Argyle Walk


London WC1H 8HA


United Kingdom



Communications should be sent to the attention of:


Alexander Yangaev / Paul Kamminga



E-mail: demire@lucid-is.com



For information by Telephone:


+44(0) 207 704 0880





None of the Company, its management board or supervisory board, its


executive officers, the Trustee, Tender Agent or any of their respective


affiliates have made any recommendation as to whether you should tender any


or all of your Notes. This announcement is not an offer to purchase any


Notes or a solicitation of an offer to sell any Notes. The Offer has been


made solely by means of the Notice.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



14.06.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG


Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im 'the eleven'


63225 Langen (Hessen)


Deutschland


Telefon: +49 6103 37249-0


Fax: +49 6103 37249-11


E-Mail: ir@demire.ag


Internet: www.demire.ag


ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0


WKN: A0XFSF


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate


Exchange





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



695543 14.06.2018



°






