DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG Announces Results of Change of Control Offer to Purchase for Cash Any or All of the Outstanding 2.875% Senior Notes due 2022 (deutsch)
14.06.18 15:40
dpa-AFX
14 June 2018 - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (the "Company")
announces today the results of its cash change of control tender offer (the
"Offer") for any or all of its outstanding EUR 400,000,000 2.875% Senior
Notes due 2022 with ISIN (Reg S) XS1647824173, (144A) XS1647824686 and
Common Code (Reg S) 164782417, (144A) 164782468 (the "Notes"), which expired
at 10:00 a.m., London time, on 14 June 2018 (the "Expiration Time"). The
Offer was made upon the terms and conditions of the notice of change of
control and offer to purchase dated May 16, 2018 (the "Notice"). Capitalized
terms used but not otherwise defined in this press release shall have their
meanings given to them in the Notice.
The Company hereby announces EUR 33,375,000 in aggregate principal amount of
Notes were validly tendered prior to the Expiration Time and have been or
will be accepted for repurchase.
Title of Principal Principal Percentage of
Security Amount Amount Outstanding Amount
Outstanding Accepted Accepted
2.875% Senior EUR 400,000,000 EUR 8.34%
Notes due 2022 33,375,000
Holders who validly tendered their Notes on or prior to the Expiration Time,
and which Notes are accepted for purchase by the Company, are eligible to
receive EUR 1,010.00 per EUR 1,000.00 principal amount of the Notes
tendered.
The Offer is expected to settle on 18 June 2018 (the "Settlement Date"), and
all payments for Notes tendered prior to the Expiration Time will be made on
the Settlement Date. The Offer is also subject to customary conditions as
set forth in the Notice. The Company reserves the right, in its sole
discretion, to waive any and all conditions.
In connection with the Offer, Lucid Issuer Services Limited acted as tender
agent (in such capacity, the "Tender Agent").
Any questions regarding the terms of the Offer may be directed to the Tender
Agent at its telephone number and address listed below.
THE COMPANY
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11
63225 Langen
Germany
Communications should be sent to the attention of:
THE TENDER AGENT
Lucid Issuer Services Limited
12 Argyle Walk
London WC1H 8HA
United Kingdom
Communications should be sent to the attention of:
Alexander Yangaev / Paul Kamminga
E-mail: demire@lucid-is.com
For information by Telephone:
+44(0) 207 704 0880
None of the Company, its management board or supervisory board, its
executive officers, the Trustee, Tender Agent or any of their respective
affiliates have made any recommendation as to whether you should tender any
or all of your Notes. This announcement is not an offer to purchase any
Notes or a solicitation of an offer to sell any Notes. The Offer has been
made solely by means of the Notice.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
°
