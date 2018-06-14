DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG Announces Results of Change of Control Offer to Purchase for Cash Any or All of the Outstanding 2.875% Senior Notes due 2022 (deutsch)

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG Announces Results of Change of Control Offer to Purchase for Cash Any or All of the Outstanding 2.875% Senior Notes due 2022

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG Announces Results of Change of

Control Offer to Purchase for Cash Any or All of the Outstanding 2.875%

Senior Notes due 2022

14.06.2018 / 15:40

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION

WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS

FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR A

SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL ANY NOTES

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG Announces Results of Change of

Control Offer to Purchase for Cash Any or All of the Outstanding 2.875%

Senior Notes due 2022

14 June 2018 - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (the "Company")

announces today the results of its cash change of control tender offer (the

"Offer") for any or all of its outstanding EUR 400,000,000 2.875% Senior

Notes due 2022 with ISIN (Reg S) XS1647824173, (144A) XS1647824686 and

Common Code (Reg S) 164782417, (144A) 164782468 (the "Notes"), which expired

at 10:00 a.m., London time, on 14 June 2018 (the "Expiration Time"). The

Offer was made upon the terms and conditions of the notice of change of

control and offer to purchase dated May 16, 2018 (the "Notice"). Capitalized

terms used but not otherwise defined in this press release shall have their

meanings given to them in the Notice.

The Company hereby announces EUR 33,375,000 in aggregate principal amount of

Notes were validly tendered prior to the Expiration Time and have been or

will be accepted for repurchase.

Title of Principal Principal Percentage of

Security Amount Amount Outstanding Amount

Outstanding Accepted Accepted

2.875% Senior EUR 400,000,000 EUR 8.34%

Notes due 2022 33,375,000

Holders who validly tendered their Notes on or prior to the Expiration Time,

and which Notes are accepted for purchase by the Company, are eligible to

receive EUR 1,010.00 per EUR 1,000.00 principal amount of the Notes

tendered.

The Offer is expected to settle on 18 June 2018 (the "Settlement Date"), and

all payments for Notes tendered prior to the Expiration Time will be made on

the Settlement Date. The Offer is also subject to customary conditions as

set forth in the Notice. The Company reserves the right, in its sole

discretion, to waive any and all conditions.

In connection with the Offer, Lucid Issuer Services Limited acted as tender

agent (in such capacity, the "Tender Agent").

Any questions regarding the terms of the Offer may be directed to the Tender

Agent at its telephone number and address listed below.

THE COMPANY

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Robert-Bosch-Straße 11

63225 Langen

Germany

Communications should be sent to the attention of:

THE TENDER AGENT

Lucid Issuer Services Limited

12 Argyle Walk

London WC1H 8HA

United Kingdom

Communications should be sent to the attention of:

Alexander Yangaev / Paul Kamminga

E-mail: demire@lucid-is.com

For information by Telephone:

+44(0) 207 704 0880

None of the Company, its management board or supervisory board, its

executive officers, the Trustee, Tender Agent or any of their respective

affiliates have made any recommendation as to whether you should tender any

or all of your Notes. This announcement is not an offer to purchase any

Notes or a solicitation of an offer to sell any Notes. The Offer has been

made solely by means of the Notice.

14.06.2018

übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,

Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im 'the eleven'

63225 Langen (Hessen)

Deutschland

Telefon: +49 6103 37249-0

Fax: +49 6103 37249-11

E-Mail: ir@demire.ag

Internet: www.demire.ag

ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0

WKN: A0XFSF

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate

Exchange

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

