DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Announcement of Change of Control Offer (deutsch)




16.05.18 09:59
dpa-AFX

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Announcement of Change of Control Offer



^


DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Schlagwort(e):


Anleihe


DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Announcement of Change of


Control Offer (News mit Zusatzmaterial)



16.05.2018 / 09:59


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION


WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS


FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR A


SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL ANY NOTES


DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG


Announcement of Change of Control Offer


16 May 2018 - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (the "Offeror") is


offering to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 2.875% Senior


Notes due 2022 (the "Notes") from holders of the Notes (collectively,


"Holders"),


as further described in the notice of change of control and offer to


purchase dated as of the date hereof (the "Notice") distributed to Holders.


The offer to purchase the Notes is referred to herein as the "Offer."


Capitalized terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement shall


have the meanings given to them in the Notice.



The Offer commenced today and will expire at 10:00 a.m., London time, on 14


June 2018 (the "Expiration Time"), unless extended by the Offeror in its


sole discretion or earlier terminated in accordance with the Notice. Holders


who validly tender their Notes prior to the Expiration Time, unless


extended, will be accepted for payment by the Offeror and payments will be


made therefore on 14 June 2018 (the "Change of Control Purchase Date")


through Clearstream Banking, S.A. ("Clearstream") or Euroclear Bank SA/NV


(together with Clearstream, the "Clearing Systems").



Pursuant to Section 4.14 of the indenture dated as of 26 July 2017 (the


"Indenture"),


the Offeror is offering to repurchase any or all of the Notes (in accordance


with the terms of the Indenture) at a purchase price in cash equal to 101%


of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes plus accrued and unpaid


interest, if any, to, but not including, the Change of Control Purchase


Date. Unless the Offeror defaults in the payment of the Consideration, all


Notes accepted for payment pursuant to the Offer will cease to accrue


interest on the Change of Control Purchase Date.



The Offer is subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Notice.


The Offeror reserves the right at any time or from time to time, subject to


applicable law, to (i) extend the Offer and retain the Notes that have been


tendered during the period for which the Offer is extended, (ii) amend the


terms of the Offer in any respect, and/or (iii) terminate the Offer and


authorize the unblocking of the Notes in the relevant accounts maintained at


the Clearing Systems. Any determination by the Offeror concerning any of the


foregoing events will be final and binding upon all Holders.



Title of Principal ISIN Common Code Consideration


Security Amount


Outstan-


ding


2.875% EUR400,000- Reg S: Reg S: EUR1,010 (plus


Senior ,000 XS1647824173 164782417 accrued and


Notes due 144A: 144A: unpaid interest)


2022 XS1647824686 164782468




Below is an indicative timetable providing information with respect to the


expected dates and times for the Offer. The timetable is subject to change,


and dates and times may be extended, amended or terminated by the Offeror as


described in the Notice.



Date Calendar Date Event


Commencement May 16, 2018 Commencement of the


Da- Offer.


te..........-


............-


............-


........


Expiration 10:00 a.m., London time, on The deadline for


Ti- June 14, 2018, unless Holders to tender


me..........- extended by the Company in Notes and withdraw


............- its sole discretion. The tenders of Notes


............- Company does not presently pursuant to the Offer.


........ intend to extend the


Expiration Time.


Change of The Company currently The day the Company


Control expects the Change of will pay to the


Purchase Control Purchase Date to be Holders of Notes


Da- the second business day accepted, upon the


te..........- following the Expiration terms and subject to


............- Date. the conditions set


............- forth in this Notice.


........



All Notes properly tendered will be accepted for payment, subject to the


terms set forth herein. Any Note not properly tendered will remain


outstanding and continue to accrue interest pursuant to the terms of the


Indenture.



In connection with the Offer, Lucid Issuer Services Limited has been


appointed as tender agent (the "Tender Agent"). Holders with questions about


the Offer should contact the Tender Agent. Any extension will be followed as


promptly as practicable by public announcement thereof (with a notice posted


on the official website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange).



None of the Offeror, the Trustee, Tender Agent or any of their respective


affiliates makes any recommendation as to whether Holders should tender


their Notes pursuant to the Offer. Holders must make their own decisions


with regard to tendering Notes.



HOLDERS HAVE AN ELECTION WHETHER OR NOT TO ACCEPT THE OFFER. Holders should


note that The Company has been Advised that, as of the date of this Notice,


the market price of the Notes was higher than the Change of Control


Consideration.



Holders who have Notes registered in the name of a broker, dealer,


commercial bank, trust company or other nominee must contact, and issue


appropriate instructions to, such broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust


company or other nominee if such Holder desires to tender those Notes. The


deadlines set by the clearing systems for submission of tender instructions


may be earlier than the relevant deadlines specified in the Notice.



Any questions regarding the terms of the Offer may be directed to the Tender


Agent at its telephone number and address listed below. You may also contact


your broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for


assistance concerning the Offer.



THE OFFEROR


DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG


Robert-Bosch-Straße 11


63225 Langen


Germany



THE TENDER AGENT


Lucid Issuer Services Limited


12 Argyle Walk


London WC1H 8HA


United Kingdom



Communications should be sent to the attention of:


Alexander Yangaev / Paul Kamminga



E-mail: demire@lucid-is.com


For information by telephone: +44 207 704 0880




Kontakt:


Peer Schlinkmann


Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications


DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG


Telefon: 06103/3724944


Email: schlinkmann@demire.ag




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:



Dokument: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=YJWPWDQDXH


Dokumenttitel: DEMIRE - CoC Offer Announcement



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



16.05.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG


Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im 'the eleven'


63225 Langen (Hessen)


Deutschland


Telefon: +49 6103 37249-0


Fax: +49 6103 37249-11


E-Mail: ir@demire.ag


Internet: www.demire.ag


ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0


WKN: A0XFSF


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate


Exchange





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



686469 16.05.2018



°






Bitte warten...