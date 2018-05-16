DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Announcement of Change of Control Offer (deutsch)

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Announcement of Change of Control Offer

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION

WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS

FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR A

SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL ANY NOTES

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Announcement of Change of Control Offer

16 May 2018 - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (the "Offeror") is

offering to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 2.875% Senior

Notes due 2022 (the "Notes") from holders of the Notes (collectively,

"Holders"),

as further described in the notice of change of control and offer to

purchase dated as of the date hereof (the "Notice") distributed to Holders.

The offer to purchase the Notes is referred to herein as the "Offer."

Capitalized terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement shall

have the meanings given to them in the Notice.

The Offer commenced today and will expire at 10:00 a.m., London time, on 14

June 2018 (the "Expiration Time"), unless extended by the Offeror in its

sole discretion or earlier terminated in accordance with the Notice. Holders

who validly tender their Notes prior to the Expiration Time, unless

extended, will be accepted for payment by the Offeror and payments will be

made therefore on 14 June 2018 (the "Change of Control Purchase Date")

through Clearstream Banking, S.A. ("Clearstream") or Euroclear Bank SA/NV

(together with Clearstream, the "Clearing Systems").

Pursuant to Section 4.14 of the indenture dated as of 26 July 2017 (the

"Indenture"),

the Offeror is offering to repurchase any or all of the Notes (in accordance

with the terms of the Indenture) at a purchase price in cash equal to 101%

of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes plus accrued and unpaid

interest, if any, to, but not including, the Change of Control Purchase

Date. Unless the Offeror defaults in the payment of the Consideration, all

Notes accepted for payment pursuant to the Offer will cease to accrue

interest on the Change of Control Purchase Date.

The Offer is subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Notice.

The Offeror reserves the right at any time or from time to time, subject to

applicable law, to (i) extend the Offer and retain the Notes that have been

tendered during the period for which the Offer is extended, (ii) amend the

terms of the Offer in any respect, and/or (iii) terminate the Offer and

authorize the unblocking of the Notes in the relevant accounts maintained at

the Clearing Systems. Any determination by the Offeror concerning any of the

foregoing events will be final and binding upon all Holders.

Title of Principal ISIN Common Code Consideration

Security Amount

Outstan-

ding

2.875% EUR400,000- Reg S: Reg S: EUR1,010 (plus

Senior ,000 XS1647824173 164782417 accrued and

Notes due 144A: 144A: unpaid interest)

2022 XS1647824686 164782468

Below is an indicative timetable providing information with respect to the

expected dates and times for the Offer. The timetable is subject to change,

and dates and times may be extended, amended or terminated by the Offeror as

described in the Notice.

Date Calendar Date Event

Commencement May 16, 2018 Commencement of the

Da- Offer.

te..........-

............-

............-

........

Expiration 10:00 a.m., London time, on The deadline for

Ti- June 14, 2018, unless Holders to tender

me..........- extended by the Company in Notes and withdraw

............- its sole discretion. The tenders of Notes

............- Company does not presently pursuant to the Offer.

........ intend to extend the

Expiration Time.

Change of The Company currently The day the Company

Control expects the Change of will pay to the

Purchase Control Purchase Date to be Holders of Notes

Da- the second business day accepted, upon the

te..........- following the Expiration terms and subject to

............- Date. the conditions set

............- forth in this Notice.

........

All Notes properly tendered will be accepted for payment, subject to the

terms set forth herein. Any Note not properly tendered will remain

outstanding and continue to accrue interest pursuant to the terms of the

Indenture.

In connection with the Offer, Lucid Issuer Services Limited has been

appointed as tender agent (the "Tender Agent"). Holders with questions about

the Offer should contact the Tender Agent. Any extension will be followed as

promptly as practicable by public announcement thereof (with a notice posted

on the official website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange).

None of the Offeror, the Trustee, Tender Agent or any of their respective

affiliates makes any recommendation as to whether Holders should tender

their Notes pursuant to the Offer. Holders must make their own decisions

with regard to tendering Notes.

HOLDERS HAVE AN ELECTION WHETHER OR NOT TO ACCEPT THE OFFER. Holders should

note that The Company has been Advised that, as of the date of this Notice,

the market price of the Notes was higher than the Change of Control

Consideration.

Holders who have Notes registered in the name of a broker, dealer,

commercial bank, trust company or other nominee must contact, and issue

appropriate instructions to, such broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust

company or other nominee if such Holder desires to tender those Notes. The

deadlines set by the clearing systems for submission of tender instructions

may be earlier than the relevant deadlines specified in the Notice.

Any questions regarding the terms of the Offer may be directed to the Tender

Agent at its telephone number and address listed below. You may also contact

your broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for

assistance concerning the Offer.

THE OFFEROR

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Robert-Bosch-Straße 11

63225 Langen

Germany

THE TENDER AGENT

Lucid Issuer Services Limited

12 Argyle Walk

London WC1H 8HA

United Kingdom

Communications should be sent to the attention of:

Alexander Yangaev / Paul Kamminga

E-mail: demire@lucid-is.com

For information by telephone: +44 207 704 0880

Kontakt:

Peer Schlinkmann

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Telefon: 06103/3724944

Email: schlinkmann@demire.ag

°