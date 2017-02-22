Erweiterte Funktionen


DGAP-News: DELISTING OF THE SHARES OF PFIZER INC. FROM THE SIX SWISS EXCHANGE (deutsch)




22.02.17 07:00
dpa-AFX

DELISTING OF THE SHARES OF PFIZER INC.

FROM THE SIX SWISS EXCHANGE


EQS Group-News: Dynamics Group AG / Schlagwort(e): Delisting DELISTING OF THE SHARES OF PFIZER INC. FROM THE SIX SWISS EXCHANGE


22.02.2017 / 07:00


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


DELISTING OF THE SHARES OF PFIZER INC. FROM THE SIX SWISS EXCHANGE


Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE, SIX: PFE), a research-based global biopharmaceutical company incorporated under the laws of the state of Delaware, United States of America, with its registered office at 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, United States of America, announced today that the SIX Swiss Exchange approved its application to delist its shares from the SIX Swiss Exchange.


The SIX Swiss Exchange delisting will be effective May 23, 2017, with the last trading day scheduled for May 22, 2017.


Pfizer Inc. will delist its shares from the SIX Swiss Exchange given that the trading volume of the shares listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange is very low compared to the trading volume of its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange.


Pfizer Inc. also announced today that for the same reason it will be cancelling the listing of its shares from the London Stock Exchange.


The shares of Pfizer Inc. will continue to be listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).


For more information about Pfizer Inc., please visit www.pfizer.com.


Issuer: Pfizer Inc. Ticker Symbol: PFE Valor Number: 962'004 ISIN: US7170811035


February 22, 2017



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:


Dokument: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=OBSOKQJSBL Dokumenttitel: Pfizer SIX Delising Announcement_22.2.2017


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Ende der Medienmitteilung


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


545883 22.02.2017




Aktuell
Übernahme perfekt - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte in Europa!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
07:38 , dpa-AFX
Fresenius Medical Care FY16 Profit Up 21%; [...]
07:37 , dpa-AFX
Airbus Group FY16 Profit Falls
07:24 , dpa-AFX
China Home Prices Rise In January
07:19 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Studie hinterfragt 'Schönheitsprämie [...]
07:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: CEWE achieves its corporate tar [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...