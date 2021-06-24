DGAP-News: CureVac Announces Voting Results of General Meeting (English only) (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "CureVac":

CureVac Announces Voting Results of General Meeting (English only)

CureVac Announces Voting Results of General Meeting

TÜBINGEN, Germany / BOSTON, USA - June 24, 2021 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq:

CVAC), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new

class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid

("mRNA"), today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general

meeting.

The shareholders of the Company voted in favour of all proposals, except for

agenda item 13 relating to the authorization of the management board to

acquire shares (or depositary receipts for shares) in the Company's capital.

The proposals voted in favour for included the appointments of Antony Blanc

and Klaus Edvardsen as managing directors, the re-appointment of Pierre

Kemula as managing director and adjustments to the compensation of the

supervisory board. A table containing tabulations of the votes casted is

expected to be released in the coming days.

About CureVac

CureVac is a global biopharmaceutical company in the field of messenger RNA

(mRNA) technology, with more than 20 years of expertise in developing and

optimizing the versatile biological molecule for medical purposes. The

principle of CureVac's proprietary technology is the use of non-chemically

modified mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to produce its

own proteins capable of fighting a broad range of diseases. Based on its

proprietary technology, the Company has built a deep clinical pipeline

across the areas of prophylactic vaccines, cancer therapies, antibody

therapies, and the treatment of rare diseases. CureVac had its initial

public offering on the New York Nasdaq in August 2020. It is headquartered

in Tübingen, Germany, and employs more than 700 people at its sites in

Tübingen, Frankfurt, and Boston, USA. Further information can be found at

www.curevac.com.

CureVac Investor Relations Contact

Dr. Sarah Fakih, Vice President Corporate Communications and Investor

Relations

CureVac, Tübingen, Germany

T: +49 7071 9883-1298

M: +49 160 90 496949

sarah.fakih@curevac.com

CureVac Media Contact

Anna Kamilli, Manager Communications

CureVac, Tübingen, Germany

T: +49 7071 9883-1684

anna.kamilli@curevac.com

Bettina Jödicke-Braas, Manager Communications

CureVac, Tübingen, Germany

T: 49 7071 9883-1087

bettina.joedicke-braas@curevac.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward looking

statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities

Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that express the

opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or

projections of CureVac N.V. and/or its wholly owned subsidiaries CureVac AG,

CureVac Real Estate GmbH, CureVac Inc., CureVac Swiss AG and CureVac

Corporate Services GmbH (the "company") regarding future events or future

results, in contrast with statements that reflect historical facts. Examples

include discussion of the potential efficacy of the company's vaccine and

treatment candidates and the company's strategies, financing plans, growth

opportunities and market growth. In some cases, you can identify such

forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "intend,"

"believe," "estimate," "plan," "seek," "project," or "expect," "may,"

"will," "would," "could," "potential," "intend," or "should," the negative

of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based

on management's current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently

available to the company. However, these forward-looking statements are not

a guarantee of the company's performance, and you should not place undue

reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many

risks, uncertainties and other variable circumstances, including negative

worldwide economic conditions and ongoing instability and volatility in the

worldwide financial markets, ability to obtain funding, ability to conduct

current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials, the timing,

expense and uncertainty of regulatory approval, reliance on third parties

and collaboration partners, ability to commercialize products, ability to

manufacture any products, possible changes in current and proposed

legislation, regulations and governmental policies, pressures from

increasing competition and consolidation in the company's industry, the

effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business and results of

operations, ability to manage growth, reliance on key personnel, reliance on

intellectual property protection, ability to provide for patient safety, and

fluctuations of operating results due to the effect of exchange rates or

other factors. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the statements to be

inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such

statements. Many of these risks are outside of the company's control and

could cause its actual results to differ materially from those it thought

would occur. The forward-looking statements included in this press release

are made only as of the date hereof. The company does not undertake, and

specifically declines, any obligation to update any such statements or to

publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such statements to

reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

For further information, please reference the company's reports and

documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You

may get these documents by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

°