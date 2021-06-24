DGAP-News: CureVac Announces Voting Results of General Meeting (English only) (deutsch)
CureVac Announces Voting Results of General Meeting
TÜBINGEN, Germany / BOSTON, USA - June 24, 2021 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq:
CVAC), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new
class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid
("mRNA"), today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general
meeting.
The shareholders of the Company voted in favour of all proposals, except for
agenda item 13 relating to the authorization of the management board to
acquire shares (or depositary receipts for shares) in the Company's capital.
The proposals voted in favour for included the appointments of Antony Blanc
and Klaus Edvardsen as managing directors, the re-appointment of Pierre
Kemula as managing director and adjustments to the compensation of the
supervisory board. A table containing tabulations of the votes casted is
expected to be released in the coming days.
About CureVac
CureVac is a global biopharmaceutical company in the field of messenger RNA
(mRNA) technology, with more than 20 years of expertise in developing and
optimizing the versatile biological molecule for medical purposes. The
principle of CureVac's proprietary technology is the use of non-chemically
modified mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to produce its
own proteins capable of fighting a broad range of diseases. Based on its
proprietary technology, the Company has built a deep clinical pipeline
across the areas of prophylactic vaccines, cancer therapies, antibody
therapies, and the treatment of rare diseases. CureVac had its initial
public offering on the New York Nasdaq in August 2020. It is headquartered
in Tübingen, Germany, and employs more than 700 people at its sites in
Tübingen, Frankfurt, and Boston, USA. Further information can be found at
www.curevac.com.
CureVac Investor Relations Contact
Dr. Sarah Fakih, Vice President Corporate Communications and Investor
Relations
CureVac, Tübingen, Germany
T: +49 7071 9883-1298
M: +49 160 90 496949
sarah.fakih@curevac.com
CureVac Media Contact
Anna Kamilli, Manager Communications
CureVac, Tübingen, Germany
T: +49 7071 9883-1684
anna.kamilli@curevac.com
Bettina Jödicke-Braas, Manager Communications
CureVac, Tübingen, Germany
T: 49 7071 9883-1087
bettina.joedicke-braas@curevac.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward looking
statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that express the
opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or
projections of CureVac N.V. and/or its wholly owned subsidiaries CureVac AG,
CureVac Real Estate GmbH, CureVac Inc., CureVac Swiss AG and CureVac
Corporate Services GmbH (the "company") regarding future events or future
results, in contrast with statements that reflect historical facts. Examples
include discussion of the potential efficacy of the company's vaccine and
treatment candidates and the company's strategies, financing plans, growth
opportunities and market growth. In some cases, you can identify such
forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "intend,"
"believe," "estimate," "plan," "seek," "project," or "expect," "may,"
"will," "would," "could," "potential," "intend," or "should," the negative
of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based
on management's current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently
available to the company. However, these forward-looking statements are not
a guarantee of the company's performance, and you should not place undue
reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many
risks, uncertainties and other variable circumstances, including negative
worldwide economic conditions and ongoing instability and volatility in the
worldwide financial markets, ability to obtain funding, ability to conduct
current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials, the timing,
expense and uncertainty of regulatory approval, reliance on third parties
and collaboration partners, ability to commercialize products, ability to
manufacture any products, possible changes in current and proposed
legislation, regulations and governmental policies, pressures from
increasing competition and consolidation in the company's industry, the
effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business and results of
operations, ability to manage growth, reliance on key personnel, reliance on
intellectual property protection, ability to provide for patient safety, and
fluctuations of operating results due to the effect of exchange rates or
other factors. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the statements to be
inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such
statements. Many of these risks are outside of the company's control and
could cause its actual results to differ materially from those it thought
would occur. The forward-looking statements included in this press release
are made only as of the date hereof. The company does not undertake, and
specifically declines, any obligation to update any such statements or to
publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such statements to
reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.
For further information, please reference the company's reports and
documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You
may get these documents by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.
