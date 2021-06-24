DGAP-News: CureVac Announces Voting Results of General Meeting (English only) (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-News: CureVac Announces Voting Results of General Meeting (English only)




24.06.21 22:15
dpa-AFX

CureVac Announces Voting Results of General Meeting (English only)



DGAP-News: CureVac / Schlagwort(e): Hauptversammlung


CureVac Announces Voting Results of General Meeting (English only)



24.06.2021 / 22:15


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



CureVac Announces Voting Results of General Meeting



TÜBINGEN, Germany / BOSTON, USA - June 24, 2021 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq:


CVAC), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new


class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid


("mRNA"), today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general


meeting.



The shareholders of the Company voted in favour of all proposals, except for


agenda item 13 relating to the authorization of the management board to


acquire shares (or depositary receipts for shares) in the Company's capital.


The proposals voted in favour for included the appointments of Antony Blanc


and Klaus Edvardsen as managing directors, the re-appointment of Pierre


Kemula as managing director and adjustments to the compensation of the


supervisory board. A table containing tabulations of the votes casted is


expected to be released in the coming days.



About CureVac


CureVac is a global biopharmaceutical company in the field of messenger RNA


(mRNA) technology, with more than 20 years of expertise in developing and


optimizing the versatile biological molecule for medical purposes. The


principle of CureVac's proprietary technology is the use of non-chemically


modified mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to produce its


own proteins capable of fighting a broad range of diseases. Based on its


proprietary technology, the Company has built a deep clinical pipeline


across the areas of prophylactic vaccines, cancer therapies, antibody


therapies, and the treatment of rare diseases. CureVac had its initial


public offering on the New York Nasdaq in August 2020. It is headquartered


in Tübingen, Germany, and employs more than 700 people at its sites in


Tübingen, Frankfurt, and Boston, USA. Further information can be found at


www.curevac.com.



CureVac Investor Relations Contact


Dr. Sarah Fakih, Vice President Corporate Communications and Investor


Relations


CureVac, Tübingen, Germany


T: +49 7071 9883-1298


M: +49 160 90 496949


sarah.fakih@curevac.com



CureVac Media Contact


Anna Kamilli, Manager Communications


CureVac, Tübingen, Germany


T: +49 7071 9883-1684


anna.kamilli@curevac.com



Bettina Jödicke-Braas, Manager Communications


CureVac, Tübingen, Germany


T: 49 7071 9883-1087


bettina.joedicke-braas@curevac.com



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains statements that constitute "forward looking


statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities


Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that express the


opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or


projections of CureVac N.V. and/or its wholly owned subsidiaries CureVac AG,


CureVac Real Estate GmbH, CureVac Inc., CureVac Swiss AG and CureVac


Corporate Services GmbH (the "company") regarding future events or future


results, in contrast with statements that reflect historical facts. Examples


include discussion of the potential efficacy of the company's vaccine and


treatment candidates and the company's strategies, financing plans, growth


opportunities and market growth. In some cases, you can identify such


forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "intend,"


"believe," "estimate," "plan," "seek," "project," or "expect," "may,"


"will," "would," "could," "potential," "intend," or "should," the negative


of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based


on management's current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently


available to the company. However, these forward-looking statements are not


a guarantee of the company's performance, and you should not place undue


reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many


risks, uncertainties and other variable circumstances, including negative


worldwide economic conditions and ongoing instability and volatility in the


worldwide financial markets, ability to obtain funding, ability to conduct


current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials, the timing,


expense and uncertainty of regulatory approval, reliance on third parties


and collaboration partners, ability to commercialize products, ability to


manufacture any products, possible changes in current and proposed


legislation, regulations and governmental policies, pressures from


increasing competition and consolidation in the company's industry, the


effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business and results of


operations, ability to manage growth, reliance on key personnel, reliance on


intellectual property protection, ability to provide for patient safety, and


fluctuations of operating results due to the effect of exchange rates or


other factors. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the statements to be


inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such


statements. Many of these risks are outside of the company's control and


could cause its actual results to differ materially from those it thought


would occur. The forward-looking statements included in this press release


are made only as of the date hereof. The company does not undertake, and


specifically declines, any obligation to update any such statements or to


publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such statements to


reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.



For further information, please reference the company's reports and


documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You


may get these documents by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



24.06.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: CureVac


Friedrich-Miescher-Str. 15


72076 Tübingen


Deutschland


EQS News ID: 1211886





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1211886 24.06.2021



°






Bitte warten...