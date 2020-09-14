DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Managerial Transaction (deutsch)
16.09.20 11:14
dpa-AFX
Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Managerial Transaction
^
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Managerial Transaction
16.09.2020 / 11:14
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Notification and public
disclosure of transactions by
persons discharging managerial
responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
1. Details of the
person
discharging
managerial
responsibili-
ties/person
closely
associated
a) Name1 Timothy
Blackwell
2. Reason for the
notification
a) Position/sta- Member of
tus2 the
Superviso-
ry Board
b) Initial
notification/A-
mendment3
3. Details of the
issuer,
emission
allowance
market
participant,
auction
platform,
auctioneer or
auction monitor
a) Name4 CORESTATE
CAPITAL
HOLDING
S.A.
b) LEI5 529900GNB8-
6RB7HRX793
4. Details of the
transaction(s):
section to be
repeated for
(i) each type
of instrument;
(ii) each type
of transaction;
(iii) each
date; and (iv)
each place
where
transactions
have been
conducted
a) Description of Share
the financial
instrument,
type of
instrument6
Identification LU12967580-
code7 29
b) Nature of the buy
transaction8
c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s)
volume(s)9
19.64 Euro 1000
d) Aggregated
information
- Aggregated volume10
- Price11 19640 Euro
e) Date of the 14.09.2020
transaction12
f) Place of SIX SIS
transaction13
Date and
signatu-
re________-
__________-
__________-
___
1 For natural persons: the first
name and the last name(s). For
legal persons: full name
including legal form as provided
for in the register where it is
incorporated, if applicable.
2 For persons discharging
managerial responsibilities: the
position occupied within the
issuer, emission allowances
market participant/auction
platform/auctioneer/auction
monitor should be indicated, e.g.
CEO, CFO. For persons closely
accociated: - An indication that
the notification concerns a
person closely associated with a
person discharging managerial
responsibilities; - Name and
position of the relevant person
discharging managerial
responsibilities.
3 Indication that this is an
initial notification or an
amendment to prior notifications.
In case of amendment, explain the
error that this notification is
amending.
4 Full name of the entity
5 Legal Entity Identifier code in
accordance with ISO 17442 LEI
code.
6 Indication as to the nature of
the instrument: - a share, a debt
instrument, a derivative or a
financial instrument linked to a
share or a debt instrument; - an
emission allowance, an auction
product based on an emission
allowance or a derivative
relating to an emission
allowance.
7 Instrument identification code
as defined under Commission
Delegated Regulation
supplementing Regulation (EU) No
600/2014 of the European
Parliament and of the Council
with regard to regulatory
technical standards for the
reporting of transactions to
competent authorities adopted
under Article 26 of Regulation
(EU) No 600/2014.
8 Description of the transaction
type using, where applicable, the
type of transaction identified in
Article 10 of the Commission
Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/522 adopted under Article
19(14) of Regulation (EU) No
596/2014 or a specific example
set out in Article 19(7) of
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, it
shall be indicated whether the
transaction is linked to the
exercise of a share option
programme.
9 Where more than one transaction
of the same nature (purchases,
sales, lendings, borrows, .) on
the same financial instrument or
emission allowance are executed
on the same day and on the same
place of transaction, prices and
volumes of these transactions
shall be reported in this field,
in a two columns form as
presented above, inserting as
many lines as needed. Using the
data standards for price and
quantity, including where
applicable the price currency and
the quantity currency, as defined
under Commission Delegated
Regulation supplementing
Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of
the European Parliament and of
the Council with regard to
regulatory technical standards
for the reporting of transactions
to competent authorities adopted
under Article 26 of Regulation
(EU) No 600/2014.
10 The volumes of multiple
transactions are aggregated when
these transactions: - relate to
the same financial instrument or
emission allowance; - are of the
same nature; - are executed on
the same day; and - are executed
on the same place of transaction.
Using the data standard for
quantity, including where
applicable the quantity currency,
as defined under Commission
Delegated Regulation
supplementing Regulation (EU) No
600/2014 of the European
Parliament and of the Council
with regard to regulatory
technical standards for the
reporting of transactions to
competent authorities adopted
under Article 26 of Regulation
(EU) No 600/2014.
11 Price information: - In case
of a single transaction, the
price of the single transaction;
- In case the volumes of multiple
transactions are aggregated: the
weighted average price of the
aggregated transactions. Using
the data standard for price,
including where applicable the
price currency, as defined under
Commission Delegated Regulation
supplementing Regulation (EU) No
600/2014 of the European
Parliament and of the Council
with regard to regulatory
technical standards for the
reporting of transactions to
competent authorities adopted
under Article 26 of Regulation
(EU) No 600/2014.
12 Date of the particular day of
execution of the notified
transaction. Using the ISO 8601
date format: YYYY-MM-DD; UTC
time.
13 Name and code to identify the
MiFID trading venue, the
systematic internaliser or the
organised trading platform
outside of the Union where the
transaction was executed as
defined under Commission
Delegated Regulation
supplementing Regulation (EU) No
600/2014 of the European
Parliament and of the Council
with regard to regulatory
technical standards for the
reporting of transactions to
competent authorities adopted
under Article 26 of Regulation
(EU) No 600/2014, or if the
transaction was not executed on
any of the above mentioned
venues, please mention 'outside a
trading venue'.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
16.09.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,
übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,
Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4, Rue Jean Monnet
L-2180 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Telefon: +49 69 3535630-107
Fax: +49 69 3535630-29
E-Mail: IR@corestate-capital.com
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com
ISIN: LU1296758029
WKN: A141J3
Indizes: SDAX
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, München, Stuttgart,
Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1132417
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1132417 16.09.2020
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|18,80 €
|19,07 €
|-0,27 €
|-1,42%
|16.09./12:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1296758029
|A141J3
|45,80 €
|13,78 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|18,81 €
|-1,93%
|12:55
|Stuttgart
|18,86 €
|-0,58%
|12:00
|Düsseldorf
|18,92 €
|-1,10%
|08:20
|Xetra
|18,80 €
|-1,42%
|12:22
|Frankfurt
|18,86 €
|-1,72%
|11:00
|Berlin
|18,83 €
|-1,72%
|12:40
|Hamburg
|18,97 €
|-3,21%
|08:09
|München
|19,27 €
|-3,51%
|08:00
|Hannover
|18,97 €
|-5,15%
|08:10
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|6659
|CORESTATE Capital Holding S.
|12:48
|Löschung
|24.05.19
|1
|Löschung
|26.02.19
|Löschung
|25.02.19
|1
|Löschung
|24.02.19