DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Managerial Transaction (deutsch)

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Managerial Transaction

^

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Managerial Transaction

14.09.2020 / 18:46

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





Notification and public

disclosure of transactions by

persons discharging managerial

responsibilities and persons

closely associated with them

1. Details of the

person

discharging

managerial

responsibili-

ties/person

closely

associated

a) Name1 Marc

Driessen

2. Reason for the

notification

a) Position/sta- Member of

tus2 the

Superviso-

ry Board

b) Initial

notification/A-

mendment3

3. Details of the

issuer,

emission

allowance

market

participant,

auction

platform,

auctioneer or

auction monitor

a) Name4 CORESTATE

CAPITAL

HOLDING

S.A.

b) LEI5 529900GNB8-

6RB7HRX793

4. Details of the

transaction(s):

section to be

repeated for

(i) each type

of instrument;

(ii) each type

of transaction;

(iii) each

date; and (iv)

each place

where

transactions

have been

conducted

a) Description of Open End

the financial Turbo Long

instrument, Certifica-

type of te on

instrument6 Corestate

Capital

Holding

Identification DE000MA1W4-

code7 86

b) Nature of the buy

transaction8

c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s)

volume(s)9

0.39 Euro 50.000

d) Aggregated

information

- Aggregated volume10

- Price11 19500 Euro

e) Date of the 14.09.2020

transaction12

f) Place of Stuttgart

transaction13 Exchange

Date and

signatu-

re________-

__________-

__________-

___

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.

4, Rue Jean Monnet

L-2180 Luxemburg

Luxemburg

Telefon: +49 69 3535630-107

Fax: +49 69 3535630-29

E-Mail: IR@corestate-capital.com

Internet: www.corestate-capital.com

ISIN: LU1296758029

WKN: A141J3

Indizes: SDAX

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, München, Stuttgart,

Tradegate Exchange

