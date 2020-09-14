Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Corestate Capital Holding":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Managerial Transaction (deutsch)




14.09.20 18:46
dpa-AFX

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Managerial Transaction



^


DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges


Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Managerial Transaction



14.09.2020 / 18:46


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notification and public


disclosure of transactions by


persons discharging managerial


responsibilities and persons


closely associated with them



1. Details of the


person


discharging


managerial


responsibili-


ties/person


closely


associated


a) Name1 Marc


Driessen



2. Reason for the


notification


a) Position/sta- Member of


tus2 the


Superviso-


ry Board


b) Initial


notification/A-


mendment3



3. Details of the


issuer,


emission


allowance


market


participant,


auction


platform,


auctioneer or


auction monitor


a) Name4 CORESTATE


CAPITAL


HOLDING


S.A.


b) LEI5 529900GNB8-


6RB7HRX793



4. Details of the


transaction(s):


section to be


repeated for


(i) each type


of instrument;


(ii) each type


of transaction;


(iii) each


date; and (iv)


each place


where


transactions


have been


conducted


a) Description of Open End


the financial Turbo Long


instrument, Certifica-


type of te on


instrument6 Corestate


Capital


Holding


Identification DE000MA1W4-


code7 86


b) Nature of the buy


transaction8


c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s)


volume(s)9


0.39 Euro 50.000


d) Aggregated


information


- Aggregated volume10


- Price11 19500 Euro


e) Date of the 14.09.2020


transaction12


f) Place of Stuttgart


transaction13 Exchange





Date and


signatu-


re________-


__________-


__________-


___




1 For natural persons: the first


name and the last name(s). For


legal persons: full name


including legal form as provided


for in the register where it is


incorporated, if applicable.


2 For persons discharging


managerial responsibilities: the


position occupied within the


issuer, emission allowances


market participant/auction


platform/auctioneer/auction


monitor should be indicated, e.g.


CEO, CFO. For persons closely


accociated: - An indication that


the notification concerns a


person closely associated with a


person discharging managerial


responsibilities; - Name and


position of the relevant person


discharging managerial


responsibilities.


3 Indication that this is an


initial notification or an


amendment to prior notifications.


In case of amendment, explain the


error that this notification is


amending.


4 Full name of the entity


5 Legal Entity Identifier code in


accordance with ISO 17442 LEI


code.


6 Indication as to the nature of


the instrument: - a share, a debt


instrument, a derivative or a


financial instrument linked to a


share or a debt instrument; - an


emission allowance, an auction


product based on an emission


allowance or a derivative


relating to an emission


allowance.


7 Instrument identification code


as defined under Commission


Delegated Regulation


supplementing Regulation (EU) No


600/2014 of the European


Parliament and of the Council


with regard to regulatory


technical standards for the


reporting of transactions to


competent authorities adopted


under Article 26 of Regulation


(EU) No 600/2014.


8 Description of the transaction


type using, where applicable, the


type of transaction identified in


Article 10 of the Commission


Delegated Regulation (EU)


2016/522 adopted under Article


19(14) of Regulation (EU) No


596/2014 or a specific example


set out in Article 19(7) of


Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.


Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of


Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, it


shall be indicated whether the


transaction is linked to the


exercise of a share option


programme.


9 Where more than one transaction


of the same nature (purchases,


sales, lendings, borrows, .) on


the same financial instrument or


emission allowance are executed


on the same day and on the same


place of transaction, prices and


volumes of these transactions


shall be reported in this field,


in a two columns form as


presented above, inserting as


many lines as needed. Using the


data standards for price and


quantity, including where


applicable the price currency and


the quantity currency, as defined


under Commission Delegated


Regulation supplementing


Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of


the European Parliament and of


the Council with regard to


regulatory technical standards


for the reporting of transactions


to competent authorities adopted


under Article 26 of Regulation


(EU) No 600/2014.


10 The volumes of multiple


transactions are aggregated when


these transactions: - relate to


the same financial instrument or


emission allowance; - are of the


same nature; - are executed on


the same day; and - are executed


on the same place of transaction.


Using the data standard for


quantity, including where


applicable the quantity currency,


as defined under Commission


Delegated Regulation


supplementing Regulation (EU) No


600/2014 of the European


Parliament and of the Council


with regard to regulatory


technical standards for the


reporting of transactions to


competent authorities adopted


under Article 26 of Regulation


(EU) No 600/2014.


11 Price information: - In case


of a single transaction, the


price of the single transaction;


- In case the volumes of multiple


transactions are aggregated: the


weighted average price of the


aggregated transactions. Using


the data standard for price,


including where applicable the


price currency, as defined under


Commission Delegated Regulation


supplementing Regulation (EU) No


600/2014 of the European


Parliament and of the Council


with regard to regulatory


technical standards for the


reporting of transactions to


competent authorities adopted


under Article 26 of Regulation


(EU) No 600/2014.


12 Date of the particular day of


execution of the notified


transaction. Using the ISO 8601


date format: YYYY-MM-DD; UTC


time.


13 Name and code to identify the


MiFID trading venue, the


systematic internaliser or the


organised trading platform


outside of the Union where the


transaction was executed as


defined under Commission


Delegated Regulation


supplementing Regulation (EU) No


600/2014 of the European


Parliament and of the Council


with regard to regulatory


technical standards for the


reporting of transactions to


competent authorities adopted


under Article 26 of Regulation


(EU) No 600/2014, or if the


transaction was not executed on


any of the above mentioned


venues, please mention 'outside a


trading venue'.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



14.09.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.


4, Rue Jean Monnet


L-2180 Luxemburg


Luxemburg


Telefon: +49 69 3535630-107


Fax: +49 69 3535630-29


E-Mail: IR@corestate-capital.com


Internet: www.corestate-capital.com


ISIN: LU1296758029


WKN: A141J3


Indizes: SDAX


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, München, Stuttgart,


Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 1131405





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1131405 14.09.2020



°






Aktuell
Gaming Hot Stock bricht alle Rekorde
Neuer 1.100% Gaming Hot Stock nach 348% mit DraftKings und 10.059% mit Tencent/a>


i3 Interactive Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Corestate Capital Holding


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
20,00 € 17,76 € 2,24 € +12,61% 14.09./19:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1296758029 A141J3 45,65 € 13,79 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		20,00 € +12,61%  19:31
Xetra 20,50 € +15,04%  17:35
Berlin 20,42 € +13,76%  17:45
Frankfurt 20,00 € +11,61%  18:49
Düsseldorf 20,38 € +11,31%  18:29
München 19,95 € +9,26%  13:02
Hamburg 20,06 € +7,85%  18:38
Hannover 19,38 € +4,19%  10:11
Stuttgart 19,86 € -1,49%  19:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock kündigt sensationelle Übernahme in Red Lake Mining an - Nach 368% mit Fosterville South und 6.575% mit GT Gold

First Energy Metals Limited
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
6648 CORESTATE Capital Holding S. 17:59
  Löschung 24.05.19
1 Löschung 26.02.19
  Löschung 25.02.19
1 Löschung 24.02.19
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...