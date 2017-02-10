DGAP-News: Continuity at the helm of the company (english)

Continuity at the helm of the company

- Group: contracts of CEO Mario Freis and COO Thomas Hücker extended - Germany: new management for OVB Vermögensberatung AG as of April 2017

Cologne, 10 February 2017 - The Supervisory Board of OVB Holding AG has extended the contract of CEO Mario Freis, which runs until 31 December 2017, by five years until 31 December 2022. The 41-year-old has been a member of the holding company's Executive Board since 2010 and has been at the head of the Group since February 2016. The contract with Executive Board member Thomas Hücker (51), who is responsible for Group IT, process management and HR, was also extended until 31 December 2020. CFO Oskar Heitz (63) also belongs to the three-strong OVB Holding AG Executive Board team. His contract runs until 31 December 2018. He has been on the Executive Board since OVB Holding AG was founded in 2004.

The current Executive Board of the German subsidiary OVB Vermögensberatung AG comprising Messrs Mario Freis, Thomas Hücker and Jürgen Kotulla will hand over operational responsibility to a new Executive Board team at the beginning of April 2017. From within the company's own ranks, Frank Burow (44), who will take over the areas of Finance and Operations as CFO/COO, Christian Höfel (42), who will become Executive Board member for Sales (CSO), and Marcus Oliva (43), who will assume responsibility for the areas of Partners and Products (CPO), will move up to the Executive Board of OVB Germany. The three members of the new management team have extensive experience in their respective areas of responsibility.

Jürgen Kotulla (58) has been appointed as Director of Market-ing/Communications at OVB Holding AG, also with effect from April 2017. Kotulla is to develop the marketing strategy of the OVB Group further in this post. The area of online marketing is gaining increasing international signifi-cance in terms of sales support for financial brokers and positioning the com-pany with its customers. OVB intends to exploit the opportunities and potential associated with this.

OVB Holding AG will publish its annual results according to plan on 28 March 2017. According to initial estimates, 2016 was another very successful financial year for OVB.

About the OVB Group

The OVB Group, with its holding company headquartered in Cologne, is one of Europe's leading financial advisory groups. Since being founded in 1970, OVB's business activities have focused on long-term, comprehensive and above all customer-oriented allfinanz consulting for private households. OVB works with more than 100 high-performance providers and uses competitive products to serve its clients' individual needs for subsistence and pensions, asset building, asset protection and increasing assets. OVB currently operates in a total of 14 countries.

5,089 full-time financial advisors currently advise approximately 3.26 million clients. In 2015, OVB Holding AG and its subsidiaries generated total sales commission of EUR224.7 million and EBIT of EUR14.0 million. OVB Holding AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0006286560) since July 2006.

This press release is also available on the Internet at: www.ovb.eu > in Dialogue > Press Releases

