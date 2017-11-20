DGAP-News: Consus Real Estate AG gibt die erfolgreiche Begebung von Schuldverschreibungen in Höhe von EUR 200 Mio. mit Fälligkeit 2022 bekannt (deutsch)
Corporate News
NICHT ZUR UNMITTELBAREN ODER MITTELBAREN VERBREITUNG, VERÖFFENTLICHUNG ODER
VERTEILUNG IN DEN ODER IN DIE VEREINIGTEN STAATEN, AUSTRALIEN, KANADA ODER
JAPAN ODER ANDEREN HOHEITSGEBIETEN, IN DENEN DAS ANGEBOT ODER DER VERKAUF
DER WERTPAPIERE RECHTSWIDRIG IST.
Leipzig, 20. November 2017: Entsprechend der heute bereits veröffentlichten
Ad-hoc Mitteilung, gibt die Consus Real Estate AG (die "Gesellschaft") den
Abschluss der Platzierung erstrangiger, unbesicherter Schuldverschreibungen
(das "Angebot") mit einem Nennwert von insgesamt EUR 200 Mio. (die
"Schuldverschreibungen") bekannt. Die Begebung der Schuldverschreibungen
wird voraussichtlich am oder um den 29. November 2017 erfolgen.
Die Schuldverschreibungen werden eine Laufzeit von 5 Jahren haben und zu
einem Ausgabepreis von 100 Prozent ihres Nennwerts, mit einer Stückelung von
jeweils EUR 100.000 begeben. Die Schuldverschreibungen werden mit einem
Koupon von 4 Prozent pro Jahr verzinst, zahlbar halbjährlich nachträglich.
The information contained in this announcement is for information purposes
only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed
for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its
accuracy or completeness. This announcement does not contain or constitute
or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation to
sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, any
securities.
The distribution of this announcement and the offer and sale of the
securities referred to herein may be restricted by law in certain
jurisdictions and persons reading this announcement should inform themselves
about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these
restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such
jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or
indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or in
any jurisdiction in which offers or sales of the securities referred to
herein would be prohibited by applicable laws. The securities referred to
herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States
Securities Act of 1933 as amended from time to time (the "Securities Act"),
or the laws of any state within the United States or under the applicable
securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan, and may not be offered or
sold in the United States, unless registered under the Securities Act or
offered and sold in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the
registration requirements of the Securities Act. The securities referred to
herein are being offered and sold only outside the United States in
"offshore transactions" as defined in and in accordance with Regulation S
under the Securities Act. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities
referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan
or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen
of Australia, Canada or Japan. There will be no public offer of the
securities referred to herein in the United States, Australia, Canada or
Japan.
The offer referred to herein when made in member states of the European
Economic Area (the "EEA") which have implemented the Prospectus Directive
(each, a "Relevant Member State"), is only addressed to and directed at
persons who are "qualified investors" (as defined in the Prospectus
Directive (the "Qualified Investors")). For these purposes, the expression
"Prospectus
Directive" means Directive 2003/71/EC (and amendments thereto, including the
2010 PD Amending Directive), and includes any relevant implementing measure
in the relevant member state and the expression "2010 PD Amending Directive"
means Directive 2010/73/EU.
In the United Kingdom, this announcement is directed only at, Qualified
Investors (i) who have professional experience in matters relating to
investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and
Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order")
or (ii) who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, and (iii) to
whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons together
being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This announcement must not be
acted on or relied on (i) in the United Kingdom, by persons who are not
Relevant Persons, and (ii) in any member state of the EEA other than the
United Kingdom, by persons who are not Qualified Investors.
Press contact:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus/ Dr. Sönke Knop
Phone: +49 69 905505-52
Email: CONSUS@edicto.de
°
