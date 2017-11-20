Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-News: Consus Real Estate AG gibt die erfolgreiche Begebung von Schuldverschreibungen in Höhe von EUR 200 Mio. mit Fälligkeit 2022 bekannt (deutsch)




20.11.17 18:15
dpa-AFX

Consus Real Estate AG gibt die erfolgreiche Begebung von Schuldverschreibungen in Höhe von EUR 200 Mio.

mit Fälligkeit 2022 bekannt



^


DGAP-News: CONSUS Real Estate AG / Schlagwort(e): Anleiheemission


Consus Real Estate AG gibt die erfolgreiche Begebung von


Schuldverschreibungen in Höhe von EUR 200 Mio. mit Fälligkeit 2022 bekannt



20.11.2017 / 18:15


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Corporate News



NICHT ZUR UNMITTELBAREN ODER MITTELBAREN VERBREITUNG, VERÖFFENTLICHUNG ODER


VERTEILUNG IN DEN ODER IN DIE VEREINIGTEN STAATEN, AUSTRALIEN, KANADA ODER


JAPAN ODER ANDEREN HOHEITSGEBIETEN, IN DENEN DAS ANGEBOT ODER DER VERKAUF


DER WERTPAPIERE RECHTSWIDRIG IST.



Consus Real Estate AG gibt die erfolgreiche Begebung von


Schuldverschreibungen in Höhe von EUR 200 Mio. mit Fälligkeit 2022 bekannt



Leipzig, 20. November 2017: Entsprechend der heute bereits veröffentlichten


Ad-hoc Mitteilung, gibt die Consus Real Estate AG (die "Gesellschaft") den


Abschluss der Platzierung erstrangiger, unbesicherter Schuldverschreibungen


(das "Angebot") mit einem Nennwert von insgesamt EUR 200 Mio. (die


"Schuldverschreibungen") bekannt. Die Begebung der Schuldverschreibungen


wird voraussichtlich am oder um den 29. November 2017 erfolgen.



Die Schuldverschreibungen werden eine Laufzeit von 5 Jahren haben und zu


einem Ausgabepreis von 100 Prozent ihres Nennwerts, mit einer Stückelung von


jeweils EUR 100.000 begeben. Die Schuldverschreibungen werden mit einem


Koupon von 4 Prozent pro Jahr verzinst, zahlbar halbjährlich nachträglich.



The information contained in this announcement is for information purposes


only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed


for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its


accuracy or completeness. This announcement does not contain or constitute


or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation to


sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, any


securities.



The distribution of this announcement and the offer and sale of the


securities referred to herein may be restricted by law in certain


jurisdictions and persons reading this announcement should inform themselves


about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these


restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such


jurisdiction.



This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or


indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or in


any jurisdiction in which offers or sales of the securities referred to


herein would be prohibited by applicable laws. The securities referred to


herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States


Securities Act of 1933 as amended from time to time (the "Securities Act"),


or the laws of any state within the United States or under the applicable


securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan, and may not be offered or


sold in the United States, unless registered under the Securities Act or


offered and sold in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the


registration requirements of the Securities Act. The securities referred to


herein are being offered and sold only outside the United States in


"offshore transactions" as defined in and in accordance with Regulation S


under the Securities Act. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities


referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan


or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen


of Australia, Canada or Japan. There will be no public offer of the


securities referred to herein in the United States, Australia, Canada or


Japan.



The offer referred to herein when made in member states of the European


Economic Area (the "EEA") which have implemented the Prospectus Directive


(each, a "Relevant Member State"), is only addressed to and directed at


persons who are "qualified investors" (as defined in the Prospectus


Directive (the "Qualified Investors")). For these purposes, the expression


"Prospectus


Directive" means Directive 2003/71/EC (and amendments thereto, including the


2010 PD Amending Directive), and includes any relevant implementing measure


in the relevant member state and the expression "2010 PD Amending Directive"


means Directive 2010/73/EU.



In the United Kingdom, this announcement is directed only at, Qualified


Investors (i) who have professional experience in matters relating to


investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and


Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order")


or (ii) who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, and (iii) to


whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons together


being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This announcement must not be


acted on or relied on (i) in the United Kingdom, by persons who are not


Relevant Persons, and (ii) in any member state of the EEA other than the


United Kingdom, by persons who are not Qualified Investors.



Press contact:


edicto GmbH


Axel Mühlhaus/ Dr. Sönke Knop


Phone: +49 69 905505-52


Email: CONSUS@edicto.de




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



20.11.2017 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: CONSUS Real Estate AG


Landsteinerstraße 6


04103 Leipzig


Deutschland


Telefon: +49 (0)341 / 26 17 87 - 0


Fax: +49 (0)341 / 26 17 87 - 31


E-Mail: s.bronisz@consus-cp.de


Internet: http://consus-cp.de


ISIN: DE000A2DA414


WKN: A2DA41


Börsen: Freiverkehr in Frankfurt, München (m:access)





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



631173 20.11.2017



°






Aktuell
Blockchain Übernahme in wenigen Tagen!
958% Hot Stock nach 5.867% mit Hive Blockchain und 12.260% mit Global Blockchain!  
 
360 Blockchain Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,649 € 8,40 € 0,249 € +2,96% 20.11./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A2DA414 A2DA41 9,29 € 6,90 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		8,649 € +2,96%  17:35
Xetra 8,60 € +2,88%  17:36
München 8,432 € 0,00%  08:19
Frankfurt 8,504 € -1,30%  16:55
Stuttgart 8,545 € -2,30%  17:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
2,84 Mio. t Lithium (LCE) - 28,4 Mrd. $ Marktwert! Neuer 486% Lithium Hot Stock nach 1.260% mit Power Metals und 1.864% mit MGX Minerals!

E3 Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
18 Consus Commercial Property A. 23.08.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...