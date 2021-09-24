DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: MASSIVSULFID-LINSEN AUF CASCATA PROSPECT DURCHTEUFT (deutsch)
24.09.21 08:38
dpa-AFX
Conico Ltd.: MASSIVSULFID-LINSEN AUF CASCATA PROSPECT DURCHTEUFT
^
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.
/ Schlagwort(e): Bohrergebnis
Conico Ltd.: MASSIVSULFID-LINSEN AUF CASCATA PROSPECT DURCHTEUFT (News mit
Zusatzmaterial)
24.09.2021 / 08:37
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
ACN 119 057 457
AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
24 September 2021
MASSIVSULFID-LINSEN AUF
CASCATA PROSPECT DURCHTEUFT
HIGHLIGHTS
- Das Bohrloch CADD001 auf dem neu entdeckten Grundstück Cascata ist
abgeschlossen und durchteufte vulkanisch-sedimentäre Einheiten, die an der
Oberfläche beginnen, sich bis zu 275 m in das Bohrloch hinein erstrecken und
Linsen mit Massivsulfid enthalten.
- Die bei Cascata angetroffene Geologie und das Vorhandensein von
feinkörnigen Linsen aus Massivsulfid stimmen mit der Interpretation überein,
dass es sich um ein vulkanogenes Massivsulfidvorkommen (VMS) handelt.
- Von 275 m Bohrlochtiefe bis zum Ende des Bohrlochs bei 407 m durchteufte
CADD001 auch ein geschichtetes Gabbrogestein, das auch im Aufschluss 6 km
weiter südlich sichtbar ist. Es handelt sich also um ein ausgedehntes
Gebiet, das eine neu identifizierte mafische Schichtintrusion mit Potenzial
für Edel- und Basismetalle darstellt.
- Die Bohrlöcher CADD002 bei Cascata und MIDD009 bei Miki sind abgeschlossen
und werden nun protokolliert.
- Die Feldaktivitäten bei Ryberg sind für die Saison 2021 beendet.
Conico Limited (ASX: CNJ) (Conico" oder das Unternehmen") und seine
hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft Longland Resources Ltd (Longland")
freuen sich bekannt zu geben, dass das erste Bohrloch auf dem neu entdeckten
Grundstück Cascata mehrere Linsen mit Massivsulfid durchteuft hat
(Abbildungen 1 bis 5). Die Bohrung wurde in 407 m Tiefe beendet, nachdem sie
von der Oberfläche aus 275 m vulkanisch-sedimentäre Einheiten durchteuft
hatte, die in Gabbro endeten (Abbildungen 6 und 7). Der Gabbro ist
geschichtet und sowohl lateral als auch vertikal ausgedehnt und stellt somit
eine neu entdeckte geschichtete mafische Intrusion dar, die für Edel- und
Basismetalle vielversprechend ist. Die Bohrlöcher CADD002 (Cascata) und
MIDD009 (Miki) sind beide abgeschlossen und werden gerade protokolliert
(Abbildungen 8 und 9). Die Aktivitäten in Grönland sind nun für die
Feldsaison 2021 beendet.
Guy Le Page, Executive Director von Conico, sagte:
"Das erste Bohrloch auf dem neu identifizierten Cascata-Prospekt ist sehr
ermutigend, da zahlreiche Linsen mit Massivsulfid angetroffen wurden, was
die Interpretation rechtfertigt, dass es sich bei Cascata um ein
VMS-Vorkommen handelt. In diesem Bohrloch wurde auch eine geschichtete
mafische Intrusion identifiziert, die ein Potenzial für Edel-,
Platingruppen- und Basismetalle aufweist. Die Feldsaison ist nun beendet;
die Aktivitäten laufen jedoch weiter, einschließlich der Protokollierung der
letzten beiden Bohrlöcher, der Erwartung der Untersuchungsergebnisse und der
Planung für die Feldsaison 2022."
Bohrloch CADD001 auf dem Prospektionsgebiet Cascata
Das erste Bohrloch CADD001 bei Cascata wurde an einer Stelle niedergebracht,
die hoch in der Sedimentabfolge angesiedelt ist, oberhalb der Stelle, an der
an der Oberfläche eine reichhaltige Sulfidmineralisierung beobachtet worden
war (Abbildung 8). Das Bohrloch wurde rechtwinklig zur Schichtung angelegt,
um die Stratigraphie schräg zu durchschneiden.
Von der Oberfläche bis 275 m unter der Bohrung durchteufte CADD001
abwechselnde vulkanische Sedimenteinheiten (VS), die über den
Gabbro-Lithologien abgelagert sind. Sulfidhaltige Schwarzschiefer überwiegen
in der VS-Sequenz und sind mit mafischen bis intermediären vulkanischen,
subvulkanischen und vulkanisch-klastischen Einheiten sowie mit Hornstein
durchsetzt und gelegentlich von Dolerit durchzogen. Hydrothermale Alteration
ist durch das Vorhandensein von Chlorit leicht erkennbar und steht meist in
Verbindung mit den mafischen Einheiten.
Die Sulfidmineralisierung ist in Form von diagenetischen Pyritknollen in der
oberen Abfolge der schwarzen Schiefer bis zu einer Tiefe von 155 m
anzutreffen, während in der unteren Abfolge unterhalb dieser Tiefe
hydrothermale disseminierte und massive Sulfidlinsen (mit einer Dicke von
bis zu 0,4 m) auftreten, bis bei 275 m der Kontakt mit dem Gabbro erreicht
wird (Abbildungen 1, 4 und 5). Die meisten Sulfidminerale in der unteren
Sequenz sind sehr feinkörnig und können ohne geochemische/mineralogische
Analyse nicht eindeutig identifiziert werden.
Der darunter liegende Gabbro beginnt an der Basis der VS-Sequenzen bei 275 m
Bohrlochtiefe und setzt sich bis zum Ende des Bohrlochs bei 407 m fort
(Abbildungen 3 und 6). Die vorherrschenden Minerale sind Plagioklas,
Magnetit, Ilmenit und Apatit, wobei die Schichtung mit zunehmender oder
abnehmender Menge dieser Minerale deutlich wird. Das Vorhandensein der
Oxidminerale Magnetit und Ilmenit zusammen mit Spuren von Sulfid in der
oberen Zone einer geschichteten mafischen Intrusion (LMI) wird häufig in
fraktioniertem Magma beobachtet. Zu den bekannten LMIs gehören die Chrom-
und Platingruppenmetallkomplexe des Stillwater-Komplexes in den USA, des
Bushveld-Komplexes in Südafrika und des Great Dyke in Simbabwe.
Zusammenfassung der Ryberg-Feldsaison 2021
Das Team kam am 15. Juli in Ryberg an und war bis zum 15. September vor Ort.
In dieser Zeit wurden Bohrungen auf drei Projekten niedergebracht: Miki,
Sortekap und die neu identifizierte Cascata mit einer Gesamtlänge von 3.480
m (Abbildung 2 und Anhang 1). Während der Feldsaison konnte an allen
Standorten eine sichtbare Sulfidmineralisierung identifiziert werden; die
Untersuchungsergebnisse werden nun erwartet.
Während der Feldsaison kam es zu keinen Verletzungen oder Zwischenfällen,
und die Bohrgeräte wurden vor Ort bei Ryberg gelagert, um einen frühen
Beginn im Jahr 2022 vorzubereiten. Für dieses Jahr war eine längere
Feldsaison geplant, die jedoch aufgrund von Verzögerungen bei der Ankunft
der Ausrüstung bzw. des Schiffes verkürzt wurde und aufgrund der Überreste
des Hurrikans Larry, der an der ostgrönländischen Küste vorbeizog und
leichte Schneefälle mit sich brachte, vorzeitig beendet wurde.
Der gesamte Bohrkern wird derzeit in eine sichere Einrichtung in Europa
gebracht, wo unter der Aufsicht von Longland-CEO Thomas Abraham-James
weitere Aufzeichnungen und Probenahmen durchgeführt werden. Alle Bohrkerne,
die bereits beprobt wurden, wurden an Labors in Australien und Europa
geschickt; die Ergebnisse werden voraussichtlich im vierten Quartal 2021
veröffentlicht.
Im Folgenden finden Sie eine Zusammenfassung der durchgeführten Bohrungen:
Prospect Holes Drilled Metres Drilled Geological target
Miki 9 2,057 Magmatic sulphide
Sortekap 3 833 Orogenic gold / magmatic sulphide
Cascata 2 590 VMS / magmatic sulphide
Eine regionale magnetische und radiometrische Untersuchung aus der Luft
wurde ebenfalls von New Resolution Geophysics (NRG) aus Südafrika über den
Großteil des Ryberg-Lizenzgebiets geflogen (Abbildung 10). Dabei handelt es
sich um die erste regionale geophysikalische Untersuchung, die jemals bei
Ryberg durchgeführt wurde. Sie wurde in Ost-West-Richtung in einem Abstand
von 200 m geflogen und enthielt Infill-Linien in einem Abstand von 100 m bei
den Miki- und Sortekap-Prospekten. Die Daten werden derzeit von ExploreGeo
Pty Ltd in Perth interpretiert.
Vorgeschlagene Feldaktivitäten 2022
Das Unternehmen hat drei Bohrgeräte am Standort des Projekts Ryberg
behalten, um die Wiederaufnahme der Aktivitäten im Jahr 2022 vorzubereiten.
Es gibt auch Treibstoff vor Ort, so dass die Aktivitäten ohne ein
Versorgungsschiff beginnen können. Aufgrund früherer Erfahrungen in der
Region ist der Zugang im April möglich, und der Betriebsleiter des
Unternehmens, Höskuldur Jónsson, prüft derzeit die Möglichkeiten der
Mobilisierung und Unterbringung.
Zusätzliche Aktivitäten zur Ergänzung weiterer Bohrkampagnen werden in
Betracht gezogen, sobald die Untersuchungsergebnisse der Saison 2021
vorliegen und die regionale geophysikalische Untersuchung interpretiert
worden ist. Das Unternehmen beabsichtigt auch, zum Projekt Mestersvig
zurückzukehren und die dort identifizierte Edelmetall-, Basen- und Seltene
Erden-Mineralisierung in Verbindung mit einer weiteren Bewertung der
historischen Mine Blyklippen weiter zu bewerten.
Im Auftrag des Vorstands.
Guy T Le Page, F.FIN., M.Aus.IMM.
Executive Director
COMPETENT PERSONS STATEMENT
The information contained in this report relating to exploration results
relates to information compiled or reviewed by Thomas Abraham-James, a
full-time employee of Longland Resources Ltd. Mr. Abraham-James has a B.Sc.
Hons (Geol) and is a Chartered Professional (CPGeo) and Fellow of the
Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Mr. Abraham-James
has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and
the types of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken
to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Joint
Ore Reserve Committee (JORC) "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration
Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Abraham-James consents to
the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form
and context in which it appears.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This announcement contains forward-looking statements that involve a number
of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed
in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements
reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future
and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more
of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions
prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions
and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to
update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, opinions, and estimates
should change or to reflect other future developments.
Annexure 1 - drill collar details for 2021 Ryberg drill-holes
Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth Length
MIDD001 565,714 7,571,884 298m -80 215 210.0m
MIDD002 565,840 7,571,990 312m -80 355 313.5m
MIDD003 565,734 7,571,883 298m -80 215 217.0m
MIDD004 565,715 7,571,897 299m -80 290 36.0m
MIDD005 565,797 7,571,960 311m -70 285 381.0m
MIDD006 565,728 7,571,889 298m -75 290 153.0m
MIDD007 566,497 7,573,151 386m -70 290 278.0m
MIDD008 566,880 7,573,889 567m -80 290 316.0m
MIDD009 565,910 7,571,891 318m -90 000 152.0m
SODD001 567,481 7,601,155 1,319m -80 355 287.0m
SODD002 567,518 7,600,827 1,240m -85 095 342.0m
SODD003 567,496 7,600,712 1,203m -70 290 204.0m
CADD001 593,237 7,585,297 795m -70 290 407.0m
CADD002 593,325 7,585,287 830m -70 290 183.0m
All coordinates are displayed in WGS84 UTM Zone 25N
Annexure 2
JORC Code, 2012 Edition
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data
Cri- JORC Code Explanation Commentary
te-
ria
Sam- Nature and quality of sampling * Sampling of CADD001,
pli- (e.g., cut channels, random CADD002 & MIDD009 was
ng chips, or specific specialised conducted using standard
tec- industry standard measurement industry practices with
hni- tools appropriate to the diamond drilling. Magnetic
que- minerals under investigation, readings were taken using a
s such as down hole gamma sondes, Reflex EZ-Trac and Reflex
or handheld XRF instruments, Gyro Sprint-IQ downhole
etc.). These examples should survey tool.
not be taken as limiting the
broad meaning of sampling.
Include reference to measures * Drill-holes CADD001 &
taken to ensure sample CADD002 were angled to
representivity and the obliquely intersect
appropriate calibration of any lithologies of interest.
measurement tools or systems MIDD009 was angled to
used. intersect an electromagnetic
target obliquely.
Aspects of the determination of * Mineralisation in
mineralisation that are drill-holes CADD001, CADD002
Material to the Public Report. & MIDD009 has not been
In cases where 'industry quantitively determined and
standard' work has been done is awaiting assay. The
this would be relatively simple determination in this report
(e.g., 'reverse circulation is qualitative, based on
drilling was used to obtain 1 m visual observation made by
samples from which 3 kg was the Competent Person who is a
pulverised to produce a 30 g geologist on site.
charge for fire assay'). In
other cases, more explanation
may be required, such as where
there is coarse gold that has
inherent sampling problems.
Unusual commodities or
mineralisation types (e.g.,
submarine nodules) may warrant
disclosure of detailed
information.
Dri- Drill type (e.g., core, reverse * Wireline diamond drilling
lli- circulation, open-hole hammer, using a 56.5mm diameter drill
ng rotary air blast, auger, bit and standard tube. The
tec- Bangka, sonic, etc) and details core has not been orientated
hni- (e.g., core diameter, triple or but has been surveyed using
que- standard tube, depth of diamond either a Reflex EZ-Trac
s tails, face-sampling bit or multi-shot or Reflex Gyro
other type, whether core is Sprint-IQ tool. The drill rig
oriented and if so, by what is a CDI 500 heli-portable
method, etc.). fly rig operated by
Cartwright Drilling Inc.
Dri- Method of recording and * Drill core from CADD001 has
ll assessing core and chip sample been geotechnically logged
sam- recoveries and results with core recovery measured
ple assessed. per drill core run (3m).
re- Holes CADD002 & MIDD009 are
co- yet to be logged.
ve-
ry
Measures taken to maximise * The drill crew was notified
sample recovery and ensure of the target depth and
representative nature of the likelihood of intersecting
samples. sulphides, accordingly they
eased pressure on the drill
bit from that depth onward to
minimise the chance of core
destruction. All drill core
was then placed in trays with
lids to ensure that no core
was lost during
transportation from the drill
site to core logging
facility. The drill core was
then reconstructed into
continuous runs on an angle
iron cradle by the geologist.
Depths were checked against
depths indicated on the core
blocks.
Whether a relationship exists * Not applicable as no assays
between sample recovery and have been conducted to date.
grade and whether sample bias
may have occurred due to
preferential loss/gain of
fine/coarse material.
Log- Whether core and chip samples *Drill core from CADD001 has
gin- have been geologically and been geologically and
g geotechnically logged to a geotechnically logged by a
level of detail to support qualified geologist to a
appropriate Mineral Resource level of detail that supports
estimation, mining studies and appropriate Mineral Resource
metallurgical studies. estimation, mining studies
and metallurgical studies.
CADD002 & MIDD009 are yet to
be logged.
Whether logging is qualitative * The logging is qualitative.
or quantitative in nature. Core All drill core was
(or costean, channel, etc.) photographed.
photography.
The total length and percentage * Drill-hole CADD001 has been
of the relevant intersections logged in full. CADD002 &
logged. MIDD009 are yet to be logged.
Sub- If core, whether cut or sawn * Drill-hole CADD001 has been
-sa- and whether quarter, half or cut in half using a diamond
mp- all core taken. core saw blade.
lin-
g
tec-
hni-
que-
s
and
sam-
ple
pre-
pa-
ra-
ti-
on
If non-core, whether riffled, * Not applicable as the
tube sampled, rotary split, etc drill-hole is core.
and whether sampled wet or dry.
For all sample types, the * Not applicable as no
nature, quality and sampling has been undertaken.
appropriateness of the sample
preparation technique.
Quality control procedures * Not applicable as no
adopted for all sub-sampling sampling has been undertaken.
stages to maximise
representivity of samples.
Measures taken to ensure that * Not applicable as no
the sampling is representative sampling has been undertaken.
of the in-situ material
collected, including for
instance results for field
duplicate/second-half sampling.
Whether sample sizes are * Not applicable as no
appropriate to the grain size sampling has been undertaken.
of the material being sampled.
Qua- The nature, quality and * Not applicable as no
li- appropriateness of the assaying assaying has occurred.
ty and laboratory procedures used
of and whether the technique is
ass- considered partial or total.
ay
da-
ta
and
la-
bo-
ra-
to-
ry
tes-
ts
For geophysical tools, * Downhole magnetic readings
spectrometers, handheld XRF were taken using a Reflex
instruments, etc., the EZ-Trac. Readings were taken
parameters used in determining every 3m at completion of
the analysis including drilling, with the survey
instrument make and model, beginning at bottom of hole
reading times, calibrations and working up. The tool
factors applied and their protruded beyond the drill
derivation, etc. string by 3m to ensure no
interference from the rods.
The magnetic roll is 0 to 360
with an accuracy of ±0.35 .
The magnetic range is 0 to
100,000 nT with an accuracy
of ±50 nT.
Nature of quality control * Not applicable as no
procedures adopted (e.g., sampling or assaying has
standards, blanks, duplicates, occurred.
external laboratory checks) and
whether acceptable levels of
accuracy (i.e., lack of bias)
and precision have been
established.
Ve- The verification of significant * Alternative company
ri- intersections by either geologists have verified the
fi- independent or alternative findings of the on-site
ca- company personnel. geologist.
ti-
on
of
sam-
pli-
ng
and
ass-
ay-
ing
The use of twinned holes. * Not applicable as no
twinned holes have been
drilled.
Documentation of primary data, * All logging data was
data entry procedures, data entered into a computer on
verification, data storage site, with daily backups
(physical and electronic) taken and stored on hard
protocols. drives and the cloud.
Discuss any adjustment to assay * Not applicable as no
data. assaying has occurred.
Lo- Accuracy and quality of surveys * Drill-holes CADD001,
ca- used to locate drill holes CADD002 & MIDD009 were
ti- (collar and down-hole surveys), located using a handheld
on trenches, mine workings and Garmin GPS with an accuracy
of other locations used in Mineral of ±4m.
da- Resource estimation.
ta
poi-
nts
Specification of the grid * UTM WGS84 Zone 25N.
system used.
Quality and adequacy of * Topographic information was
topographic control. sourced from the Greenland
Mapping Project (GIMP)
digital elevation model (30m
accuracy).
Da- Data spacing for reporting of * Not applicable as the
ta Exploration Results. drill-holes are targeting
spa- specific geological and
cin- electromagnetic targets.
g
and
dis-
tri-
bu-
ti-
on
Whether the data spacing, and * Not applicable as the
distribution is sufficient to drill-holes are targeting
establish the degree of specific geological and
geological and grade continuity electromagnetic targets.
appropriate for the Mineral
Resource and Ore Reserve
estimation procedure(s) and
classifications applied.
Whether sample compositing has * Sample compositing has not
been applied. been applied.
Ori- Whether the orientation of * The strike and dip of
ent- sampling achieves unbiased drill-holes CADD001 & CADD002
ati- sampling of possible structures were designed to intersect
on and the extent to which this is lithological units at an
of known, considering the deposit adjacent angle, not along
da- type. strike. MIDD009 was designed
ta to intersect an
in electromagnetic target
re- obliquely. Therefore, the
la- sampling conducted by the
ti- drill-hole is considered
on unbiased.
to
geo-
lo-
gi-
cal
str-
uc-
tur-
e
If the relationship between the * There are no known biases
drilling orientation and the caused by the orientation of
orientation of key mineralised drill-holes CADD001, CADD02 &
structures is considered to MIDD009.
have introduced a sampling
bias, this should be assessed
and reported if material.
Sam- The measures taken to ensure * The drill core is stored
ple sample security. onboard the Company's charter
se- vessel which is considered
cu- highly secure. It is then
ri- being transported to a secure
ty storage facility in Portugal
via sealed shipping
container.
Au- The results of any audits or * No audits or reviews have
dit- reviews of sampling techniques been carried out at this
s and data. time.
or
re-
vie-
ws
Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results
Cr- JORC Code Commentary
it- explanation
er-
ia
Mi- Type, reference * The Ryberg Project is wholly within Mineral
ne- name/number, Exploration Licences 2017/06 and 2019/38,
ra- location and located on the east coast of Greenland. They
l ownership are held 100% by Longland Resources Ltd, a
te- including wholly owned subsidiary of Conico Ltd.
ne- agreements or
me- material issues
nt with third
an- parties such as
d joint ventures,
la- partnerships,
nd overriding
te- royalties,
nu- native title
re interests,
st- historical
at- sites,
us wilderness or
national park
and
environmental
settings.
The security of * The tenure is secure and in good standing
the tenure held at the time of writing. There are no known
at the time of impediments.
reporting along
with any known
impediments to
obtaining a
licence to
operate in the
area.
Ex- Acknowledgment * Previous work mentioned (2017 VTEM survey)
pl- and appraisal of was planned and managed by Longland Resources
or- exploration by Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Conico Ltd.
at- other parties. * Historic rock-chip sampling was conducted
io- by Platina Resources Ltd and University of
n Leicester.
do-
ne
by
ot-
he-
r
pa-
rt-
ie-
s
Ge- Deposit type, * Deposit types: Magmatic & VMS. * Geological
ol- geological setting: The project area is located within
og- setting and the North Atlantic Igneous Province (NAIP), a
y style of Tertiary volcanic centre that covered an area
mineralisation. of approximately 1.3 million km2 in
continental flood basalts (6.6 million km3 in
volume), making it one of the largest
volcanic events in history. Volcanism is
associated with the opening of the North
Atlantic, and presence of a mantle plume
(what is now the Icelandic hotspot). The
project area represents an erosional
interface where the flood basalts have been
removed, revealing the basement geology
beneath. The project area is adjacent to a
triple junction (failed rift) and consists of
Archaean orthogneiss, Tertiary gabbro/flood
basalt, and Cretaceous-Tertiary sediments
(rift valley basin). Approximately 70% of the
geology within the sedimentary basin has been
intruded by Tertiary sills that are feeders
to the overlying plateau basalts. There are
also feeder dykes and layered mafic
intrusions - it is likely that there is also
a large ultramafic body present at depth,
evidence for this is in the form of
ultramafic xenoliths brought to surface by
magma conduits. * Style of mineralisation:
magmatic copper and nickel sulphides with
appreciable cobalt, palladium and gold.
Dr- A summary of all * Refer to Annex 1.
il- information
l material to the
ho- understanding of
le the exploration
In- results
fo- including a
rm- tabulation of
at- the following
io- information for
n all Material
drill holes: -
easting and
northing of the
drill hole
collar -
elevation or RL
(Reduced Level -
elevation above
sea level in
metres) of the
drill hole
collar - dip and
azimuth of the
hole - down hole
length and
interception
depth - hole
length.
If the exclusion * This is not the case.
of this
information is
justified on the
basis that the
information is
not Material and
this exclusion
does not detract
from the
understanding of
the report, the
Competent Person
should clearly
explain why this
is the case.
Da- In reporting * Not applicable as no assays have been
ta Exploration reported.
ag- Results,
gr- weighting
eg- averaging
at- techniques,
io- maximum and/or
n minimum grade
me- truncations
th- (e.g., cutting
od- of high grades)
s and cut-off
grades are
usually Material
and should be
stated. Where
aggregate
intercepts
incorporate
short lengths of
high-grade
results and
longer lengths
of low-grade
results, the
procedure used
for such
aggregation
should be stated
and some typical
examples of such
aggregations
should be shown
in detail.
The assumptions * Not applicable as no assays have been
used for any reported.
reporting of
metal equivalent
values should be
clearly stated.
Re- - These * The geometry of the mineralisation with
la- relationships respect to the drill-hole angle is not known.
ti- are particularly All reported lengths are in reference to
on- important in the down-hole length, true width not known.
sh- reporting of
ip Exploration
be- Results. - If
tw- the geometry of
ee- the
n mineralisation
mi- with respect to
ne- the drill hole
ra- angle is known,
li- its nature
sa- should be
ti- reported. - If
on it is not known
wi- and only the
dt- down hole
hs lengths are
an- reported, there
d should be a
in- clear statement
te- to this effect
rc- (e.g., 'down
ep- hole length,
t true width not
le- known').
ng-
th-
s
Di- Appropriate maps * Refer to Figures 2, 7 & 8.
ag- and sections
ra- (with scales)
ms and tabulations
of intercepts
should be
included for any
significant
discovery being
reported These
should include,
but not be
limited to a
plan view of
drill hole
collar locations
and appropriate
sectional views.
Ba- Where * Not applicable as no assays have been
la- comprehensive reported.
nc- reporting of all
ed Exploration
re- Results is not
po- practicable,
rt- representative
in- reporting of
g both low and
high grades
and/or widths
should be
practiced to
avoid misleading
reporting of
Exploration
Results.
Ot- Other * Previous exploration results are detailed
he- exploration in: Conico Ltd press release on the 11th of
r data, if December 2020, entitled 'EM Survey Reveals
su- meaningful and Highly Prospective Chonolith at Ryberg'.
bs- material, should Conico Ltd press release on the 29th of July
ta- be reported 2020, entitled 'Conico to acquire East
nt- including (but Greenland projects via acquisition of
iv- not limited to): Longland Resources'. Holwell et al,
e geological Mineralium Deposita, 2012, 47:3-21.
ex- observations;
pl- geophysical
or- survey results;
at- geochemical
io- survey results;
n bulk samples -
da- size and method
ta of treatment;
metallurgical
test results;
bulk density,
groundwater,
geotechnical and
rock
characteristics;
potential
deleterious or
contaminating
substances.
Fu- The nature and * Diamond drilling testing for lateral
rt- scale of planned extensions of mineralisation, and large-scale
he- further work step-out drilling.
r (e.g., tests for
wo- lateral
rk extensions or
depth extensions
or large-scale
step-out
drilling).
Diagrams clearly * Refer to Figures 2, 8, 9 & 10.
highlighting the
areas of
possible
extensions,
including the
main geological
interpretations
and future
drilling areas,
provided this
information is
not commercially
sensitive.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:
Datei:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=5b88a4b26294e2c19e8b1a500838699a
Dateibeschreibung: MASSIVSULFID-LINSEN AUF CASCATA PROSPECT DURCHTEUFT
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
24.09.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,
übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,
Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Conico Ltd.
6000 Perth
Australien
Internet: www.conico.com.au
EQS News ID: 1235753
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1235753 24.09.2021
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,034 €
|0,036 €
|-0,002 €
|-5,56%
|24.09./09:43
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000CNJ3
|A1W2NL
|0,072 €
|0,016 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,034 €
|-5,56%
|09:43
|Stuttgart
|0,033 €
|-2,94%
|08:08
|München
|0,034 €
|-4,23%
|08:13
|Frankfurt
|0,033 €
|-5,71%
|09:19
|Berlin
|0,032 €
|-12,33%
|08:08
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|14
|Conico - geht Steil?
|16.09.21