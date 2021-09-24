Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: MASSIVSULFID-LINSEN AUF CASCATA PROSPECT DURCHTEUFT (deutsch)




24.09.21 08:38
dpa-AFX

Conico Ltd.: MASSIVSULFID-LINSEN AUF CASCATA PROSPECT DURCHTEUFT



^


DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.

/ Schlagwort(e): Bohrergebnis


Conico Ltd.: MASSIVSULFID-LINSEN AUF CASCATA PROSPECT DURCHTEUFT (News mit


Zusatzmaterial)



24.09.2021 / 08:37


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



ACN 119 057 457



AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT



24 September 2021



MASSIVSULFID-LINSEN AUF


CASCATA PROSPECT DURCHTEUFT




HIGHLIGHTS



- Das Bohrloch CADD001 auf dem neu entdeckten Grundstück Cascata ist


abgeschlossen und durchteufte vulkanisch-sedimentäre Einheiten, die an der


Oberfläche beginnen, sich bis zu 275 m in das Bohrloch hinein erstrecken und


Linsen mit Massivsulfid enthalten.



- Die bei Cascata angetroffene Geologie und das Vorhandensein von


feinkörnigen Linsen aus Massivsulfid stimmen mit der Interpretation überein,


dass es sich um ein vulkanogenes Massivsulfidvorkommen (VMS) handelt.



- Von 275 m Bohrlochtiefe bis zum Ende des Bohrlochs bei 407 m durchteufte


CADD001 auch ein geschichtetes Gabbrogestein, das auch im Aufschluss 6 km


weiter südlich sichtbar ist. Es handelt sich also um ein ausgedehntes


Gebiet, das eine neu identifizierte mafische Schichtintrusion mit Potenzial


für Edel- und Basismetalle darstellt.



- Die Bohrlöcher CADD002 bei Cascata und MIDD009 bei Miki sind abgeschlossen


und werden nun protokolliert.



- Die Feldaktivitäten bei Ryberg sind für die Saison 2021 beendet.



Conico Limited (ASX: CNJ) (Conico" oder das Unternehmen") und seine


hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft Longland Resources Ltd (Longland")


freuen sich bekannt zu geben, dass das erste Bohrloch auf dem neu entdeckten


Grundstück Cascata mehrere Linsen mit Massivsulfid durchteuft hat


(Abbildungen 1 bis 5). Die Bohrung wurde in 407 m Tiefe beendet, nachdem sie


von der Oberfläche aus 275 m vulkanisch-sedimentäre Einheiten durchteuft


hatte, die in Gabbro endeten (Abbildungen 6 und 7). Der Gabbro ist


geschichtet und sowohl lateral als auch vertikal ausgedehnt und stellt somit


eine neu entdeckte geschichtete mafische Intrusion dar, die für Edel- und


Basismetalle vielversprechend ist. Die Bohrlöcher CADD002 (Cascata) und


MIDD009 (Miki) sind beide abgeschlossen und werden gerade protokolliert


(Abbildungen 8 und 9). Die Aktivitäten in Grönland sind nun für die


Feldsaison 2021 beendet.



Guy Le Page, Executive Director von Conico, sagte:



"Das erste Bohrloch auf dem neu identifizierten Cascata-Prospekt ist sehr


ermutigend, da zahlreiche Linsen mit Massivsulfid angetroffen wurden, was


die Interpretation rechtfertigt, dass es sich bei Cascata um ein


VMS-Vorkommen handelt. In diesem Bohrloch wurde auch eine geschichtete


mafische Intrusion identifiziert, die ein Potenzial für Edel-,


Platingruppen- und Basismetalle aufweist. Die Feldsaison ist nun beendet;


die Aktivitäten laufen jedoch weiter, einschließlich der Protokollierung der


letzten beiden Bohrlöcher, der Erwartung der Untersuchungsergebnisse und der


Planung für die Feldsaison 2022."



Bohrloch CADD001 auf dem Prospektionsgebiet Cascata


Das erste Bohrloch CADD001 bei Cascata wurde an einer Stelle niedergebracht,


die hoch in der Sedimentabfolge angesiedelt ist, oberhalb der Stelle, an der


an der Oberfläche eine reichhaltige Sulfidmineralisierung beobachtet worden


war (Abbildung 8). Das Bohrloch wurde rechtwinklig zur Schichtung angelegt,


um die Stratigraphie schräg zu durchschneiden.



Von der Oberfläche bis 275 m unter der Bohrung durchteufte CADD001


abwechselnde vulkanische Sedimenteinheiten (VS), die über den


Gabbro-Lithologien abgelagert sind. Sulfidhaltige Schwarzschiefer überwiegen


in der VS-Sequenz und sind mit mafischen bis intermediären vulkanischen,


subvulkanischen und vulkanisch-klastischen Einheiten sowie mit Hornstein


durchsetzt und gelegentlich von Dolerit durchzogen. Hydrothermale Alteration


ist durch das Vorhandensein von Chlorit leicht erkennbar und steht meist in


Verbindung mit den mafischen Einheiten.



Die Sulfidmineralisierung ist in Form von diagenetischen Pyritknollen in der


oberen Abfolge der schwarzen Schiefer bis zu einer Tiefe von 155 m


anzutreffen, während in der unteren Abfolge unterhalb dieser Tiefe


hydrothermale disseminierte und massive Sulfidlinsen (mit einer Dicke von


bis zu 0,4 m) auftreten, bis bei 275 m der Kontakt mit dem Gabbro erreicht


wird (Abbildungen 1, 4 und 5). Die meisten Sulfidminerale in der unteren


Sequenz sind sehr feinkörnig und können ohne geochemische/mineralogische


Analyse nicht eindeutig identifiziert werden.



Der darunter liegende Gabbro beginnt an der Basis der VS-Sequenzen bei 275 m


Bohrlochtiefe und setzt sich bis zum Ende des Bohrlochs bei 407 m fort


(Abbildungen 3 und 6). Die vorherrschenden Minerale sind Plagioklas,


Magnetit, Ilmenit und Apatit, wobei die Schichtung mit zunehmender oder


abnehmender Menge dieser Minerale deutlich wird. Das Vorhandensein der


Oxidminerale Magnetit und Ilmenit zusammen mit Spuren von Sulfid in der


oberen Zone einer geschichteten mafischen Intrusion (LMI) wird häufig in


fraktioniertem Magma beobachtet. Zu den bekannten LMIs gehören die Chrom-


und Platingruppenmetallkomplexe des Stillwater-Komplexes in den USA, des


Bushveld-Komplexes in Südafrika und des Great Dyke in Simbabwe.



Zusammenfassung der Ryberg-Feldsaison 2021


Das Team kam am 15. Juli in Ryberg an und war bis zum 15. September vor Ort.


In dieser Zeit wurden Bohrungen auf drei Projekten niedergebracht: Miki,


Sortekap und die neu identifizierte Cascata mit einer Gesamtlänge von 3.480


m (Abbildung 2 und Anhang 1). Während der Feldsaison konnte an allen


Standorten eine sichtbare Sulfidmineralisierung identifiziert werden; die


Untersuchungsergebnisse werden nun erwartet.



Während der Feldsaison kam es zu keinen Verletzungen oder Zwischenfällen,


und die Bohrgeräte wurden vor Ort bei Ryberg gelagert, um einen frühen


Beginn im Jahr 2022 vorzubereiten. Für dieses Jahr war eine längere


Feldsaison geplant, die jedoch aufgrund von Verzögerungen bei der Ankunft


der Ausrüstung bzw. des Schiffes verkürzt wurde und aufgrund der Überreste


des Hurrikans Larry, der an der ostgrönländischen Küste vorbeizog und


leichte Schneefälle mit sich brachte, vorzeitig beendet wurde.



Der gesamte Bohrkern wird derzeit in eine sichere Einrichtung in Europa


gebracht, wo unter der Aufsicht von Longland-CEO Thomas Abraham-James


weitere Aufzeichnungen und Probenahmen durchgeführt werden. Alle Bohrkerne,


die bereits beprobt wurden, wurden an Labors in Australien und Europa


geschickt; die Ergebnisse werden voraussichtlich im vierten Quartal 2021


veröffentlicht.



Im Folgenden finden Sie eine Zusammenfassung der durchgeführten Bohrungen:



Prospect Holes Drilled Metres Drilled Geological target


Miki 9 2,057 Magmatic sulphide


Sortekap 3 833 Orogenic gold / magmatic sulphide


Cascata 2 590 VMS / magmatic sulphide


Eine regionale magnetische und radiometrische Untersuchung aus der Luft


wurde ebenfalls von New Resolution Geophysics (NRG) aus Südafrika über den


Großteil des Ryberg-Lizenzgebiets geflogen (Abbildung 10). Dabei handelt es


sich um die erste regionale geophysikalische Untersuchung, die jemals bei


Ryberg durchgeführt wurde. Sie wurde in Ost-West-Richtung in einem Abstand


von 200 m geflogen und enthielt Infill-Linien in einem Abstand von 100 m bei


den Miki- und Sortekap-Prospekten. Die Daten werden derzeit von ExploreGeo


Pty Ltd in Perth interpretiert.



Vorgeschlagene Feldaktivitäten 2022


Das Unternehmen hat drei Bohrgeräte am Standort des Projekts Ryberg


behalten, um die Wiederaufnahme der Aktivitäten im Jahr 2022 vorzubereiten.


Es gibt auch Treibstoff vor Ort, so dass die Aktivitäten ohne ein


Versorgungsschiff beginnen können. Aufgrund früherer Erfahrungen in der


Region ist der Zugang im April möglich, und der Betriebsleiter des


Unternehmens, Höskuldur Jónsson, prüft derzeit die Möglichkeiten der


Mobilisierung und Unterbringung.



Zusätzliche Aktivitäten zur Ergänzung weiterer Bohrkampagnen werden in


Betracht gezogen, sobald die Untersuchungsergebnisse der Saison 2021


vorliegen und die regionale geophysikalische Untersuchung interpretiert


worden ist. Das Unternehmen beabsichtigt auch, zum Projekt Mestersvig


zurückzukehren und die dort identifizierte Edelmetall-, Basen- und Seltene


Erden-Mineralisierung in Verbindung mit einer weiteren Bewertung der


historischen Mine Blyklippen weiter zu bewerten.



Im Auftrag des Vorstands.




Guy T Le Page, F.FIN., M.Aus.IMM.


Executive Director




COMPETENT PERSONS STATEMENT



The information contained in this report relating to exploration results


relates to information compiled or reviewed by Thomas Abraham-James, a


full-time employee of Longland Resources Ltd. Mr. Abraham-James has a B.Sc.


Hons (Geol) and is a Chartered Professional (CPGeo) and Fellow of the


Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Mr. Abraham-James


has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and


the types of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken


to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Joint


Ore Reserve Committee (JORC) "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration


Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Abraham-James consents to


the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form


and context in which it appears.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This announcement contains forward-looking statements that involve a number


of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed


in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements


reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future


and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more


of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions


prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions


and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to


update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, opinions, and estimates


should change or to reflect other future developments.



Annexure 1 - drill collar details for 2021 Ryberg drill-holes



Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth Length


MIDD001 565,714 7,571,884 298m -80 215 210.0m


MIDD002 565,840 7,571,990 312m -80 355 313.5m


MIDD003 565,734 7,571,883 298m -80 215 217.0m


MIDD004 565,715 7,571,897 299m -80 290 36.0m


MIDD005 565,797 7,571,960 311m -70 285 381.0m


MIDD006 565,728 7,571,889 298m -75 290 153.0m


MIDD007 566,497 7,573,151 386m -70 290 278.0m


MIDD008 566,880 7,573,889 567m -80 290 316.0m


MIDD009 565,910 7,571,891 318m -90 000 152.0m


SODD001 567,481 7,601,155 1,319m -80 355 287.0m


SODD002 567,518 7,600,827 1,240m -85 095 342.0m


SODD003 567,496 7,600,712 1,203m -70 290 204.0m


CADD001 593,237 7,585,297 795m -70 290 407.0m


CADD002 593,325 7,585,287 830m -70 290 183.0m


All coordinates are displayed in WGS84 UTM Zone 25N



Annexure 2



JORC Code, 2012 Edition


Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data



Cri- JORC Code Explanation Commentary


te-


ria


Sam- Nature and quality of sampling * Sampling of CADD001,


pli- (e.g., cut channels, random CADD002 & MIDD009 was


ng chips, or specific specialised conducted using standard


tec- industry standard measurement industry practices with


hni- tools appropriate to the diamond drilling. Magnetic


que- minerals under investigation, readings were taken using a


s such as down hole gamma sondes, Reflex EZ-Trac and Reflex


or handheld XRF instruments, Gyro Sprint-IQ downhole


etc.). These examples should survey tool.


not be taken as limiting the


broad meaning of sampling.


Include reference to measures * Drill-holes CADD001 &


taken to ensure sample CADD002 were angled to


representivity and the obliquely intersect


appropriate calibration of any lithologies of interest.


measurement tools or systems MIDD009 was angled to


used. intersect an electromagnetic


target obliquely.


Aspects of the determination of * Mineralisation in


mineralisation that are drill-holes CADD001, CADD002


Material to the Public Report. & MIDD009 has not been


In cases where 'industry quantitively determined and


standard' work has been done is awaiting assay. The


this would be relatively simple determination in this report


(e.g., 'reverse circulation is qualitative, based on


drilling was used to obtain 1 m visual observation made by


samples from which 3 kg was the Competent Person who is a


pulverised to produce a 30 g geologist on site.


charge for fire assay'). In


other cases, more explanation


may be required, such as where


there is coarse gold that has


inherent sampling problems.


Unusual commodities or


mineralisation types (e.g.,


submarine nodules) may warrant


disclosure of detailed


information.


Dri- Drill type (e.g., core, reverse * Wireline diamond drilling


lli- circulation, open-hole hammer, using a 56.5mm diameter drill


ng rotary air blast, auger, bit and standard tube. The


tec- Bangka, sonic, etc) and details core has not been orientated


hni- (e.g., core diameter, triple or but has been surveyed using


que- standard tube, depth of diamond either a Reflex EZ-Trac


s tails, face-sampling bit or multi-shot or Reflex Gyro


other type, whether core is Sprint-IQ tool. The drill rig


oriented and if so, by what is a CDI 500 heli-portable


method, etc.). fly rig operated by


Cartwright Drilling Inc.


Dri- Method of recording and * Drill core from CADD001 has


ll assessing core and chip sample been geotechnically logged


sam- recoveries and results with core recovery measured


ple assessed. per drill core run (3m).


re- Holes CADD002 & MIDD009 are


co- yet to be logged.


ve-


ry


Measures taken to maximise * The drill crew was notified


sample recovery and ensure of the target depth and


representative nature of the likelihood of intersecting


samples. sulphides, accordingly they


eased pressure on the drill


bit from that depth onward to


minimise the chance of core


destruction. All drill core


was then placed in trays with


lids to ensure that no core


was lost during


transportation from the drill


site to core logging


facility. The drill core was


then reconstructed into


continuous runs on an angle


iron cradle by the geologist.


Depths were checked against


depths indicated on the core


blocks.


Whether a relationship exists * Not applicable as no assays


between sample recovery and have been conducted to date.


grade and whether sample bias


may have occurred due to


preferential loss/gain of


fine/coarse material.


Log- Whether core and chip samples *Drill core from CADD001 has


gin- have been geologically and been geologically and


g geotechnically logged to a geotechnically logged by a


level of detail to support qualified geologist to a


appropriate Mineral Resource level of detail that supports


estimation, mining studies and appropriate Mineral Resource


metallurgical studies. estimation, mining studies


and metallurgical studies.


CADD002 & MIDD009 are yet to


be logged.


Whether logging is qualitative * The logging is qualitative.


or quantitative in nature. Core All drill core was


(or costean, channel, etc.) photographed.


photography.


The total length and percentage * Drill-hole CADD001 has been


of the relevant intersections logged in full. CADD002 &


logged. MIDD009 are yet to be logged.


Sub- If core, whether cut or sawn * Drill-hole CADD001 has been


-sa- and whether quarter, half or cut in half using a diamond


mp- all core taken. core saw blade.


lin-


g


tec-


hni-


que-


s


and


sam-


ple


pre-


pa-


ra-


ti-


on


If non-core, whether riffled, * Not applicable as the


tube sampled, rotary split, etc drill-hole is core.


and whether sampled wet or dry.


For all sample types, the * Not applicable as no


nature, quality and sampling has been undertaken.


appropriateness of the sample


preparation technique.


Quality control procedures * Not applicable as no


adopted for all sub-sampling sampling has been undertaken.


stages to maximise


representivity of samples.


Measures taken to ensure that * Not applicable as no


the sampling is representative sampling has been undertaken.


of the in-situ material


collected, including for


instance results for field


duplicate/second-half sampling.


Whether sample sizes are * Not applicable as no


appropriate to the grain size sampling has been undertaken.


of the material being sampled.


Qua- The nature, quality and * Not applicable as no


li- appropriateness of the assaying assaying has occurred.


ty and laboratory procedures used


of and whether the technique is


ass- considered partial or total.


ay


da-


ta


and


la-


bo-


ra-


to-


ry


tes-


ts


For geophysical tools, * Downhole magnetic readings


spectrometers, handheld XRF were taken using a Reflex


instruments, etc., the EZ-Trac. Readings were taken


parameters used in determining every 3m at completion of


the analysis including drilling, with the survey


instrument make and model, beginning at bottom of hole


reading times, calibrations and working up. The tool


factors applied and their protruded beyond the drill


derivation, etc. string by 3m to ensure no


interference from the rods.


The magnetic roll is 0 to 360


with an accuracy of ±0.35 .


The magnetic range is 0 to


100,000 nT with an accuracy


of ±50 nT.


Nature of quality control * Not applicable as no


procedures adopted (e.g., sampling or assaying has


standards, blanks, duplicates, occurred.


external laboratory checks) and


whether acceptable levels of


accuracy (i.e., lack of bias)


and precision have been


established.


Ve- The verification of significant * Alternative company


ri- intersections by either geologists have verified the


fi- independent or alternative findings of the on-site


ca- company personnel. geologist.


ti-


on


of


sam-


pli-


ng


and


ass-


ay-


ing


The use of twinned holes. * Not applicable as no


twinned holes have been


drilled.


Documentation of primary data, * All logging data was


data entry procedures, data entered into a computer on


verification, data storage site, with daily backups


(physical and electronic) taken and stored on hard


protocols. drives and the cloud.


Discuss any adjustment to assay * Not applicable as no


data. assaying has occurred.


Lo- Accuracy and quality of surveys * Drill-holes CADD001,


ca- used to locate drill holes CADD002 & MIDD009 were


ti- (collar and down-hole surveys), located using a handheld


on trenches, mine workings and Garmin GPS with an accuracy


of other locations used in Mineral of ±4m.


da- Resource estimation.


ta


poi-


nts


Specification of the grid * UTM WGS84 Zone 25N.


system used.


Quality and adequacy of * Topographic information was


topographic control. sourced from the Greenland


Mapping Project (GIMP)


digital elevation model (30m


accuracy).


Da- Data spacing for reporting of * Not applicable as the


ta Exploration Results. drill-holes are targeting


spa- specific geological and


cin- electromagnetic targets.


g


and


dis-


tri-


bu-


ti-


on


Whether the data spacing, and * Not applicable as the


distribution is sufficient to drill-holes are targeting


establish the degree of specific geological and


geological and grade continuity electromagnetic targets.


appropriate for the Mineral


Resource and Ore Reserve


estimation procedure(s) and


classifications applied.


Whether sample compositing has * Sample compositing has not


been applied. been applied.


Ori- Whether the orientation of * The strike and dip of


ent- sampling achieves unbiased drill-holes CADD001 & CADD002


ati- sampling of possible structures were designed to intersect


on and the extent to which this is lithological units at an


of known, considering the deposit adjacent angle, not along


da- type. strike. MIDD009 was designed


ta to intersect an


in electromagnetic target


re- obliquely. Therefore, the


la- sampling conducted by the


ti- drill-hole is considered


on unbiased.


to


geo-


lo-


gi-


cal


str-


uc-


tur-


e


If the relationship between the * There are no known biases


drilling orientation and the caused by the orientation of


orientation of key mineralised drill-holes CADD001, CADD02 &


structures is considered to MIDD009.


have introduced a sampling


bias, this should be assessed


and reported if material.


Sam- The measures taken to ensure * The drill core is stored


ple sample security. onboard the Company's charter


se- vessel which is considered


cu- highly secure. It is then


ri- being transported to a secure


ty storage facility in Portugal


via sealed shipping


container.


Au- The results of any audits or * No audits or reviews have


dit- reviews of sampling techniques been carried out at this


s and data. time.


or


re-


vie-


ws




Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results



Cr- JORC Code Commentary


it- explanation


er-


ia


Mi- Type, reference * The Ryberg Project is wholly within Mineral


ne- name/number, Exploration Licences 2017/06 and 2019/38,


ra- location and located on the east coast of Greenland. They


l ownership are held 100% by Longland Resources Ltd, a


te- including wholly owned subsidiary of Conico Ltd.


ne- agreements or


me- material issues


nt with third


an- parties such as


d joint ventures,


la- partnerships,


nd overriding


te- royalties,


nu- native title


re interests,


st- historical


at- sites,


us wilderness or


national park


and


environmental


settings.


The security of * The tenure is secure and in good standing


the tenure held at the time of writing. There are no known


at the time of impediments.


reporting along


with any known


impediments to


obtaining a


licence to


operate in the


area.


Ex- Acknowledgment * Previous work mentioned (2017 VTEM survey)


pl- and appraisal of was planned and managed by Longland Resources


or- exploration by Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Conico Ltd.


at- other parties. * Historic rock-chip sampling was conducted


io- by Platina Resources Ltd and University of


n Leicester.


do-


ne


by


ot-


he-


r


pa-


rt-


ie-


s


Ge- Deposit type, * Deposit types: Magmatic & VMS. * Geological


ol- geological setting: The project area is located within


og- setting and the North Atlantic Igneous Province (NAIP), a


y style of Tertiary volcanic centre that covered an area


mineralisation. of approximately 1.3 million km2 in


continental flood basalts (6.6 million km3 in


volume), making it one of the largest


volcanic events in history. Volcanism is


associated with the opening of the North


Atlantic, and presence of a mantle plume


(what is now the Icelandic hotspot). The


project area represents an erosional


interface where the flood basalts have been


removed, revealing the basement geology


beneath. The project area is adjacent to a


triple junction (failed rift) and consists of


Archaean orthogneiss, Tertiary gabbro/flood


basalt, and Cretaceous-Tertiary sediments


(rift valley basin). Approximately 70% of the


geology within the sedimentary basin has been


intruded by Tertiary sills that are feeders


to the overlying plateau basalts. There are


also feeder dykes and layered mafic


intrusions - it is likely that there is also


a large ultramafic body present at depth,


evidence for this is in the form of


ultramafic xenoliths brought to surface by


magma conduits. * Style of mineralisation:


magmatic copper and nickel sulphides with


appreciable cobalt, palladium and gold.


Dr- A summary of all * Refer to Annex 1.


il- information


l material to the


ho- understanding of


le the exploration


In- results


fo- including a


rm- tabulation of


at- the following


io- information for


n all Material


drill holes: -


easting and


northing of the


drill hole


collar -


elevation or RL


(Reduced Level -


elevation above


sea level in


metres) of the


drill hole


collar - dip and


azimuth of the


hole - down hole


length and


interception


depth - hole


length.


If the exclusion * This is not the case.


of this


information is


justified on the


basis that the


information is


not Material and


this exclusion


does not detract


from the


understanding of


the report, the


Competent Person


should clearly


explain why this


is the case.


Da- In reporting * Not applicable as no assays have been


ta Exploration reported.


ag- Results,


gr- weighting


eg- averaging


at- techniques,


io- maximum and/or


n minimum grade


me- truncations


th- (e.g., cutting


od- of high grades)


s and cut-off


grades are


usually Material


and should be


stated. Where


aggregate


intercepts


incorporate


short lengths of


high-grade


results and


longer lengths


of low-grade


results, the


procedure used


for such


aggregation


should be stated


and some typical


examples of such


aggregations


should be shown


in detail.


The assumptions * Not applicable as no assays have been


used for any reported.


reporting of


metal equivalent


values should be


clearly stated.


Re- - These * The geometry of the mineralisation with


la- relationships respect to the drill-hole angle is not known.


ti- are particularly All reported lengths are in reference to


on- important in the down-hole length, true width not known.


sh- reporting of


ip Exploration


be- Results. - If


tw- the geometry of


ee- the


n mineralisation


mi- with respect to


ne- the drill hole


ra- angle is known,


li- its nature


sa- should be


ti- reported. - If


on it is not known


wi- and only the


dt- down hole


hs lengths are


an- reported, there


d should be a


in- clear statement


te- to this effect


rc- (e.g., 'down


ep- hole length,


t true width not


le- known').


ng-


th-


s


Di- Appropriate maps * Refer to Figures 2, 7 & 8.


ag- and sections


ra- (with scales)


ms and tabulations


of intercepts


should be


included for any


significant


discovery being


reported These


should include,


but not be


limited to a


plan view of


drill hole


collar locations


and appropriate


sectional views.


Ba- Where * Not applicable as no assays have been


la- comprehensive reported.


nc- reporting of all


ed Exploration


re- Results is not


po- practicable,


rt- representative


in- reporting of


g both low and


high grades


and/or widths


should be


practiced to


avoid misleading


reporting of


Exploration


Results.


Ot- Other * Previous exploration results are detailed


he- exploration in: Conico Ltd press release on the 11th of


r data, if December 2020, entitled 'EM Survey Reveals


su- meaningful and Highly Prospective Chonolith at Ryberg'.


bs- material, should Conico Ltd press release on the 29th of July


ta- be reported 2020, entitled 'Conico to acquire East


nt- including (but Greenland projects via acquisition of


iv- not limited to): Longland Resources'. Holwell et al,


e geological Mineralium Deposita, 2012, 47:3-21.


ex- observations;


pl- geophysical


or- survey results;


at- geochemical


io- survey results;


n bulk samples -


da- size and method


ta of treatment;


metallurgical


test results;


bulk density,


groundwater,


geotechnical and


rock


characteristics;


potential


deleterious or


contaminating


substances.


Fu- The nature and * Diamond drilling testing for lateral


rt- scale of planned extensions of mineralisation, and large-scale


he- further work step-out drilling.


r (e.g., tests for


wo- lateral


rk extensions or


depth extensions


or large-scale


step-out


drilling).


Diagrams clearly * Refer to Figures 2, 8, 9 & 10.


highlighting the


areas of


possible


extensions,


including the


main geological


interpretations


and future


drilling areas,


provided this


information is


not commercially


sensitive.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:



Datei:


https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=5b88a4b26294e2c19e8b1a500838699a


Dateibeschreibung: MASSIVSULFID-LINSEN AUF CASCATA PROSPECT DURCHTEUFT



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



24.09.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Conico Ltd.



6000 Perth


Australien


Internet: www.conico.com.au


EQS News ID: 1235753





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1235753 24.09.2021



°






Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Endeavour Mining ($EDV.TO) - Diese Gold-Aktie jetzt kaufen
238% Gold Hot Stock nach 8.025% mit GT Gold ($GTT.V) und 39.160% mit Great Bear Resources ($GBR)

Arbor Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Palladium


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,034 € 0,036 € -0,002 € -5,56% 24.09./09:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000CNJ3 A1W2NL 0,072 € 0,016 €
Werte im Artikel
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
0,034 minus
-5,56%
0,18 minus
-11,14%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,034 € -5,56%  09:43
Stuttgart 0,033 € -2,94%  08:08
München 0,034 € -4,23%  08:13
Frankfurt 0,033 € -5,71%  09:19
Berlin 0,032 € -12,33%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Game Changer für Uran-Sektor - Eric Sprott kauft 25 Mio. Pfund Uran. Bill Gates baut hunderte Atomkraftwerke - Jetzt diese Uran-Aktie kaufen

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
14 Conico - geht Steil? 16.09.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...