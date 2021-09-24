DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: MASSIVSULFID-LINSEN AUF CASCATA PROSPECT DURCHTEUFT (deutsch)

Conico Ltd.: MASSIVSULFID-LINSEN AUF CASCATA PROSPECT DURCHTEUFT

HIGHLIGHTS

- Das Bohrloch CADD001 auf dem neu entdeckten Grundstück Cascata ist

abgeschlossen und durchteufte vulkanisch-sedimentäre Einheiten, die an der

Oberfläche beginnen, sich bis zu 275 m in das Bohrloch hinein erstrecken und

Linsen mit Massivsulfid enthalten.

- Die bei Cascata angetroffene Geologie und das Vorhandensein von

feinkörnigen Linsen aus Massivsulfid stimmen mit der Interpretation überein,

dass es sich um ein vulkanogenes Massivsulfidvorkommen (VMS) handelt.

- Von 275 m Bohrlochtiefe bis zum Ende des Bohrlochs bei 407 m durchteufte

CADD001 auch ein geschichtetes Gabbrogestein, das auch im Aufschluss 6 km

weiter südlich sichtbar ist. Es handelt sich also um ein ausgedehntes

Gebiet, das eine neu identifizierte mafische Schichtintrusion mit Potenzial

für Edel- und Basismetalle darstellt.

- Die Bohrlöcher CADD002 bei Cascata und MIDD009 bei Miki sind abgeschlossen

und werden nun protokolliert.

- Die Feldaktivitäten bei Ryberg sind für die Saison 2021 beendet.

Conico Limited (ASX: CNJ) (Conico" oder das Unternehmen") und seine

hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft Longland Resources Ltd (Longland")

freuen sich bekannt zu geben, dass das erste Bohrloch auf dem neu entdeckten

Grundstück Cascata mehrere Linsen mit Massivsulfid durchteuft hat

(Abbildungen 1 bis 5). Die Bohrung wurde in 407 m Tiefe beendet, nachdem sie

von der Oberfläche aus 275 m vulkanisch-sedimentäre Einheiten durchteuft

hatte, die in Gabbro endeten (Abbildungen 6 und 7). Der Gabbro ist

geschichtet und sowohl lateral als auch vertikal ausgedehnt und stellt somit

eine neu entdeckte geschichtete mafische Intrusion dar, die für Edel- und

Basismetalle vielversprechend ist. Die Bohrlöcher CADD002 (Cascata) und

MIDD009 (Miki) sind beide abgeschlossen und werden gerade protokolliert

(Abbildungen 8 und 9). Die Aktivitäten in Grönland sind nun für die

Feldsaison 2021 beendet.

Guy Le Page, Executive Director von Conico, sagte:

"Das erste Bohrloch auf dem neu identifizierten Cascata-Prospekt ist sehr

ermutigend, da zahlreiche Linsen mit Massivsulfid angetroffen wurden, was

die Interpretation rechtfertigt, dass es sich bei Cascata um ein

VMS-Vorkommen handelt. In diesem Bohrloch wurde auch eine geschichtete

mafische Intrusion identifiziert, die ein Potenzial für Edel-,

Platingruppen- und Basismetalle aufweist. Die Feldsaison ist nun beendet;

die Aktivitäten laufen jedoch weiter, einschließlich der Protokollierung der

letzten beiden Bohrlöcher, der Erwartung der Untersuchungsergebnisse und der

Planung für die Feldsaison 2022."

Bohrloch CADD001 auf dem Prospektionsgebiet Cascata

Das erste Bohrloch CADD001 bei Cascata wurde an einer Stelle niedergebracht,

die hoch in der Sedimentabfolge angesiedelt ist, oberhalb der Stelle, an der

an der Oberfläche eine reichhaltige Sulfidmineralisierung beobachtet worden

war (Abbildung 8). Das Bohrloch wurde rechtwinklig zur Schichtung angelegt,

um die Stratigraphie schräg zu durchschneiden.

Von der Oberfläche bis 275 m unter der Bohrung durchteufte CADD001

abwechselnde vulkanische Sedimenteinheiten (VS), die über den

Gabbro-Lithologien abgelagert sind. Sulfidhaltige Schwarzschiefer überwiegen

in der VS-Sequenz und sind mit mafischen bis intermediären vulkanischen,

subvulkanischen und vulkanisch-klastischen Einheiten sowie mit Hornstein

durchsetzt und gelegentlich von Dolerit durchzogen. Hydrothermale Alteration

ist durch das Vorhandensein von Chlorit leicht erkennbar und steht meist in

Verbindung mit den mafischen Einheiten.

Die Sulfidmineralisierung ist in Form von diagenetischen Pyritknollen in der

oberen Abfolge der schwarzen Schiefer bis zu einer Tiefe von 155 m

anzutreffen, während in der unteren Abfolge unterhalb dieser Tiefe

hydrothermale disseminierte und massive Sulfidlinsen (mit einer Dicke von

bis zu 0,4 m) auftreten, bis bei 275 m der Kontakt mit dem Gabbro erreicht

wird (Abbildungen 1, 4 und 5). Die meisten Sulfidminerale in der unteren

Sequenz sind sehr feinkörnig und können ohne geochemische/mineralogische

Analyse nicht eindeutig identifiziert werden.

Der darunter liegende Gabbro beginnt an der Basis der VS-Sequenzen bei 275 m

Bohrlochtiefe und setzt sich bis zum Ende des Bohrlochs bei 407 m fort

(Abbildungen 3 und 6). Die vorherrschenden Minerale sind Plagioklas,

Magnetit, Ilmenit und Apatit, wobei die Schichtung mit zunehmender oder

abnehmender Menge dieser Minerale deutlich wird. Das Vorhandensein der

Oxidminerale Magnetit und Ilmenit zusammen mit Spuren von Sulfid in der

oberen Zone einer geschichteten mafischen Intrusion (LMI) wird häufig in

fraktioniertem Magma beobachtet. Zu den bekannten LMIs gehören die Chrom-

und Platingruppenmetallkomplexe des Stillwater-Komplexes in den USA, des

Bushveld-Komplexes in Südafrika und des Great Dyke in Simbabwe.

Zusammenfassung der Ryberg-Feldsaison 2021

Das Team kam am 15. Juli in Ryberg an und war bis zum 15. September vor Ort.

In dieser Zeit wurden Bohrungen auf drei Projekten niedergebracht: Miki,

Sortekap und die neu identifizierte Cascata mit einer Gesamtlänge von 3.480

m (Abbildung 2 und Anhang 1). Während der Feldsaison konnte an allen

Standorten eine sichtbare Sulfidmineralisierung identifiziert werden; die

Untersuchungsergebnisse werden nun erwartet.

Während der Feldsaison kam es zu keinen Verletzungen oder Zwischenfällen,

und die Bohrgeräte wurden vor Ort bei Ryberg gelagert, um einen frühen

Beginn im Jahr 2022 vorzubereiten. Für dieses Jahr war eine längere

Feldsaison geplant, die jedoch aufgrund von Verzögerungen bei der Ankunft

der Ausrüstung bzw. des Schiffes verkürzt wurde und aufgrund der Überreste

des Hurrikans Larry, der an der ostgrönländischen Küste vorbeizog und

leichte Schneefälle mit sich brachte, vorzeitig beendet wurde.

Der gesamte Bohrkern wird derzeit in eine sichere Einrichtung in Europa

gebracht, wo unter der Aufsicht von Longland-CEO Thomas Abraham-James

weitere Aufzeichnungen und Probenahmen durchgeführt werden. Alle Bohrkerne,

die bereits beprobt wurden, wurden an Labors in Australien und Europa

geschickt; die Ergebnisse werden voraussichtlich im vierten Quartal 2021

veröffentlicht.

Im Folgenden finden Sie eine Zusammenfassung der durchgeführten Bohrungen:

Prospect Holes Drilled Metres Drilled Geological target

Miki 9 2,057 Magmatic sulphide

Sortekap 3 833 Orogenic gold / magmatic sulphide

Cascata 2 590 VMS / magmatic sulphide

Eine regionale magnetische und radiometrische Untersuchung aus der Luft

wurde ebenfalls von New Resolution Geophysics (NRG) aus Südafrika über den

Großteil des Ryberg-Lizenzgebiets geflogen (Abbildung 10). Dabei handelt es

sich um die erste regionale geophysikalische Untersuchung, die jemals bei

Ryberg durchgeführt wurde. Sie wurde in Ost-West-Richtung in einem Abstand

von 200 m geflogen und enthielt Infill-Linien in einem Abstand von 100 m bei

den Miki- und Sortekap-Prospekten. Die Daten werden derzeit von ExploreGeo

Pty Ltd in Perth interpretiert.

Vorgeschlagene Feldaktivitäten 2022

Das Unternehmen hat drei Bohrgeräte am Standort des Projekts Ryberg

behalten, um die Wiederaufnahme der Aktivitäten im Jahr 2022 vorzubereiten.

Es gibt auch Treibstoff vor Ort, so dass die Aktivitäten ohne ein

Versorgungsschiff beginnen können. Aufgrund früherer Erfahrungen in der

Region ist der Zugang im April möglich, und der Betriebsleiter des

Unternehmens, Höskuldur Jónsson, prüft derzeit die Möglichkeiten der

Mobilisierung und Unterbringung.

Zusätzliche Aktivitäten zur Ergänzung weiterer Bohrkampagnen werden in

Betracht gezogen, sobald die Untersuchungsergebnisse der Saison 2021

vorliegen und die regionale geophysikalische Untersuchung interpretiert

worden ist. Das Unternehmen beabsichtigt auch, zum Projekt Mestersvig

zurückzukehren und die dort identifizierte Edelmetall-, Basen- und Seltene

Erden-Mineralisierung in Verbindung mit einer weiteren Bewertung der

historischen Mine Blyklippen weiter zu bewerten.

Im Auftrag des Vorstands.

Guy T Le Page, F.FIN., M.Aus.IMM.

Executive Director

COMPETENT PERSONS STATEMENT

The information contained in this report relating to exploration results

relates to information compiled or reviewed by Thomas Abraham-James, a

full-time employee of Longland Resources Ltd. Mr. Abraham-James has a B.Sc.

Hons (Geol) and is a Chartered Professional (CPGeo) and Fellow of the

Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Mr. Abraham-James

has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and

the types of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken

to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Joint

Ore Reserve Committee (JORC) "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration

Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Abraham-James consents to

the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form

and context in which it appears.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that involve a number

of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed

in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements

reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future

and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more

of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions

prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions

and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to

update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, opinions, and estimates

should change or to reflect other future developments.

Annexure 1 - drill collar details for 2021 Ryberg drill-holes

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth Length

MIDD001 565,714 7,571,884 298m -80 215 210.0m

MIDD002 565,840 7,571,990 312m -80 355 313.5m

MIDD003 565,734 7,571,883 298m -80 215 217.0m

MIDD004 565,715 7,571,897 299m -80 290 36.0m

MIDD005 565,797 7,571,960 311m -70 285 381.0m

MIDD006 565,728 7,571,889 298m -75 290 153.0m

MIDD007 566,497 7,573,151 386m -70 290 278.0m

MIDD008 566,880 7,573,889 567m -80 290 316.0m

MIDD009 565,910 7,571,891 318m -90 000 152.0m

SODD001 567,481 7,601,155 1,319m -80 355 287.0m

SODD002 567,518 7,600,827 1,240m -85 095 342.0m

SODD003 567,496 7,600,712 1,203m -70 290 204.0m

CADD001 593,237 7,585,297 795m -70 290 407.0m

CADD002 593,325 7,585,287 830m -70 290 183.0m

All coordinates are displayed in WGS84 UTM Zone 25N

Annexure 2

JORC Code, 2012 Edition

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Cri- JORC Code Explanation Commentary

te-

ria

Sam- Nature and quality of sampling * Sampling of CADD001,

pli- (e.g., cut channels, random CADD002 & MIDD009 was

ng chips, or specific specialised conducted using standard

tec- industry standard measurement industry practices with

hni- tools appropriate to the diamond drilling. Magnetic

que- minerals under investigation, readings were taken using a

s such as down hole gamma sondes, Reflex EZ-Trac and Reflex

or handheld XRF instruments, Gyro Sprint-IQ downhole

etc.). These examples should survey tool.

not be taken as limiting the

broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures * Drill-holes CADD001 &

taken to ensure sample CADD002 were angled to

representivity and the obliquely intersect

appropriate calibration of any lithologies of interest.

measurement tools or systems MIDD009 was angled to

used. intersect an electromagnetic

target obliquely.

Aspects of the determination of * Mineralisation in

mineralisation that are drill-holes CADD001, CADD002

Material to the Public Report. & MIDD009 has not been

In cases where 'industry quantitively determined and

standard' work has been done is awaiting assay. The

this would be relatively simple determination in this report

(e.g., 'reverse circulation is qualitative, based on

drilling was used to obtain 1 m visual observation made by

samples from which 3 kg was the Competent Person who is a

pulverised to produce a 30 g geologist on site.

charge for fire assay'). In

other cases, more explanation

may be required, such as where

there is coarse gold that has

inherent sampling problems.

Unusual commodities or

mineralisation types (e.g.,

submarine nodules) may warrant

disclosure of detailed

information.

Dri- Drill type (e.g., core, reverse * Wireline diamond drilling

lli- circulation, open-hole hammer, using a 56.5mm diameter drill

ng rotary air blast, auger, bit and standard tube. The

tec- Bangka, sonic, etc) and details core has not been orientated

hni- (e.g., core diameter, triple or but has been surveyed using

que- standard tube, depth of diamond either a Reflex EZ-Trac

s tails, face-sampling bit or multi-shot or Reflex Gyro

other type, whether core is Sprint-IQ tool. The drill rig

oriented and if so, by what is a CDI 500 heli-portable

method, etc.). fly rig operated by

Cartwright Drilling Inc.

Dri- Method of recording and * Drill core from CADD001 has

ll assessing core and chip sample been geotechnically logged

sam- recoveries and results with core recovery measured

ple assessed. per drill core run (3m).

re- Holes CADD002 & MIDD009 are

co- yet to be logged.

ve-

ry

Measures taken to maximise * The drill crew was notified

sample recovery and ensure of the target depth and

representative nature of the likelihood of intersecting

samples. sulphides, accordingly they

eased pressure on the drill

bit from that depth onward to

minimise the chance of core

destruction. All drill core

was then placed in trays with

lids to ensure that no core

was lost during

transportation from the drill

site to core logging

facility. The drill core was

then reconstructed into

continuous runs on an angle

iron cradle by the geologist.

Depths were checked against

depths indicated on the core

blocks.

Whether a relationship exists * Not applicable as no assays

between sample recovery and have been conducted to date.

grade and whether sample bias

may have occurred due to

preferential loss/gain of

fine/coarse material.

Log- Whether core and chip samples *Drill core from CADD001 has

gin- have been geologically and been geologically and

g geotechnically logged to a geotechnically logged by a

level of detail to support qualified geologist to a

appropriate Mineral Resource level of detail that supports

estimation, mining studies and appropriate Mineral Resource

metallurgical studies. estimation, mining studies

and metallurgical studies.

CADD002 & MIDD009 are yet to

be logged.

Whether logging is qualitative * The logging is qualitative.

or quantitative in nature. Core All drill core was

(or costean, channel, etc.) photographed.

photography.

The total length and percentage * Drill-hole CADD001 has been

of the relevant intersections logged in full. CADD002 &

logged. MIDD009 are yet to be logged.

Sub- If core, whether cut or sawn * Drill-hole CADD001 has been

-sa- and whether quarter, half or cut in half using a diamond

mp- all core taken. core saw blade.

lin-

g

tec-

hni-

que-

s

and

sam-

ple

pre-

pa-

ra-

ti-

on

If non-core, whether riffled, * Not applicable as the

tube sampled, rotary split, etc drill-hole is core.

and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the * Not applicable as no

nature, quality and sampling has been undertaken.

appropriateness of the sample

preparation technique.

Quality control procedures * Not applicable as no

adopted for all sub-sampling sampling has been undertaken.

stages to maximise

representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that * Not applicable as no

the sampling is representative sampling has been undertaken.

of the in-situ material

collected, including for

instance results for field

duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are * Not applicable as no

appropriate to the grain size sampling has been undertaken.

of the material being sampled.

Qua- The nature, quality and * Not applicable as no

li- appropriateness of the assaying assaying has occurred.

ty and laboratory procedures used

of and whether the technique is

ass- considered partial or total.

ay

da-

ta

and

la-

bo-

ra-

to-

ry

tes-

ts

For geophysical tools, * Downhole magnetic readings

spectrometers, handheld XRF were taken using a Reflex

instruments, etc., the EZ-Trac. Readings were taken

parameters used in determining every 3m at completion of

the analysis including drilling, with the survey

instrument make and model, beginning at bottom of hole

reading times, calibrations and working up. The tool

factors applied and their protruded beyond the drill

derivation, etc. string by 3m to ensure no

interference from the rods.

The magnetic roll is 0 to 360

with an accuracy of ±0.35 .

The magnetic range is 0 to

100,000 nT with an accuracy

of ±50 nT.

Nature of quality control * Not applicable as no

procedures adopted (e.g., sampling or assaying has

standards, blanks, duplicates, occurred.

external laboratory checks) and

whether acceptable levels of

accuracy (i.e., lack of bias)

and precision have been

established.

Ve- The verification of significant * Alternative company

ri- intersections by either geologists have verified the

fi- independent or alternative findings of the on-site

ca- company personnel. geologist.

ti-

on

of

sam-

pli-

ng

and

ass-

ay-

ing

The use of twinned holes. * Not applicable as no

twinned holes have been

drilled.

Documentation of primary data, * All logging data was

data entry procedures, data entered into a computer on

verification, data storage site, with daily backups

(physical and electronic) taken and stored on hard

protocols. drives and the cloud.

Discuss any adjustment to assay * Not applicable as no

data. assaying has occurred.

Lo- Accuracy and quality of surveys * Drill-holes CADD001,

ca- used to locate drill holes CADD002 & MIDD009 were

ti- (collar and down-hole surveys), located using a handheld

on trenches, mine workings and Garmin GPS with an accuracy

of other locations used in Mineral of ±4m.

da- Resource estimation.

ta

poi-

nts

Specification of the grid * UTM WGS84 Zone 25N.

system used.

Quality and adequacy of * Topographic information was

topographic control. sourced from the Greenland

Mapping Project (GIMP)

digital elevation model (30m

accuracy).

Da- Data spacing for reporting of * Not applicable as the

ta Exploration Results. drill-holes are targeting

spa- specific geological and

cin- electromagnetic targets.

g

and

dis-

tri-

bu-

ti-

on

Whether the data spacing, and * Not applicable as the

distribution is sufficient to drill-holes are targeting

establish the degree of specific geological and

geological and grade continuity electromagnetic targets.

appropriate for the Mineral

Resource and Ore Reserve

estimation procedure(s) and

classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has * Sample compositing has not

been applied. been applied.

Ori- Whether the orientation of * The strike and dip of

ent- sampling achieves unbiased drill-holes CADD001 & CADD002

ati- sampling of possible structures were designed to intersect

on and the extent to which this is lithological units at an

of known, considering the deposit adjacent angle, not along

da- type. strike. MIDD009 was designed

ta to intersect an

in electromagnetic target

re- obliquely. Therefore, the

la- sampling conducted by the

ti- drill-hole is considered

on unbiased.

to

geo-

lo-

gi-

cal

str-

uc-

tur-

e

If the relationship between the * There are no known biases

drilling orientation and the caused by the orientation of

orientation of key mineralised drill-holes CADD001, CADD02 &

structures is considered to MIDD009.

have introduced a sampling

bias, this should be assessed

and reported if material.

Sam- The measures taken to ensure * The drill core is stored

ple sample security. onboard the Company's charter

se- vessel which is considered

cu- highly secure. It is then

ri- being transported to a secure

ty storage facility in Portugal

via sealed shipping

container.

Au- The results of any audits or * No audits or reviews have

dit- reviews of sampling techniques been carried out at this

s and data. time.

or

re-

vie-

ws

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Cr- JORC Code Commentary

it- explanation

er-

ia

Mi- Type, reference * The Ryberg Project is wholly within Mineral

ne- name/number, Exploration Licences 2017/06 and 2019/38,

ra- location and located on the east coast of Greenland. They

l ownership are held 100% by Longland Resources Ltd, a

te- including wholly owned subsidiary of Conico Ltd.

ne- agreements or

me- material issues

nt with third

an- parties such as

d joint ventures,

la- partnerships,

nd overriding

te- royalties,

nu- native title

re interests,

st- historical

at- sites,

us wilderness or

national park

and

environmental

settings.

The security of * The tenure is secure and in good standing

the tenure held at the time of writing. There are no known

at the time of impediments.

reporting along

with any known

impediments to

obtaining a

licence to

operate in the

area.

Ex- Acknowledgment * Previous work mentioned (2017 VTEM survey)

pl- and appraisal of was planned and managed by Longland Resources

or- exploration by Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Conico Ltd.

at- other parties. * Historic rock-chip sampling was conducted

io- by Platina Resources Ltd and University of

n Leicester.

do-

ne

by

ot-

he-

r

pa-

rt-

ie-

s

Ge- Deposit type, * Deposit types: Magmatic & VMS. * Geological

ol- geological setting: The project area is located within

og- setting and the North Atlantic Igneous Province (NAIP), a

y style of Tertiary volcanic centre that covered an area

mineralisation. of approximately 1.3 million km2 in

continental flood basalts (6.6 million km3 in

volume), making it one of the largest

volcanic events in history. Volcanism is

associated with the opening of the North

Atlantic, and presence of a mantle plume

(what is now the Icelandic hotspot). The

project area represents an erosional

interface where the flood basalts have been

removed, revealing the basement geology

beneath. The project area is adjacent to a

triple junction (failed rift) and consists of

Archaean orthogneiss, Tertiary gabbro/flood

basalt, and Cretaceous-Tertiary sediments

(rift valley basin). Approximately 70% of the

geology within the sedimentary basin has been

intruded by Tertiary sills that are feeders

to the overlying plateau basalts. There are

also feeder dykes and layered mafic

intrusions - it is likely that there is also

a large ultramafic body present at depth,

evidence for this is in the form of

ultramafic xenoliths brought to surface by

magma conduits. * Style of mineralisation:

magmatic copper and nickel sulphides with

appreciable cobalt, palladium and gold.

Dr- A summary of all * Refer to Annex 1.

il- information

l material to the

ho- understanding of

le the exploration

In- results

fo- including a

rm- tabulation of

at- the following

io- information for

n all Material

drill holes: -

easting and

northing of the

drill hole

collar -

elevation or RL

(Reduced Level -

elevation above

sea level in

metres) of the

drill hole

collar - dip and

azimuth of the

hole - down hole

length and

interception

depth - hole

length.

If the exclusion * This is not the case.

of this

information is

justified on the

basis that the

information is

not Material and

this exclusion

does not detract

from the

understanding of

the report, the

Competent Person

should clearly

explain why this

is the case.

Da- In reporting * Not applicable as no assays have been

ta Exploration reported.

ag- Results,

gr- weighting

eg- averaging

at- techniques,

io- maximum and/or

n minimum grade

me- truncations

th- (e.g., cutting

od- of high grades)

s and cut-off

grades are

usually Material

and should be

stated. Where

aggregate

intercepts

incorporate

short lengths of

high-grade

results and

longer lengths

of low-grade

results, the

procedure used

for such

aggregation

should be stated

and some typical

examples of such

aggregations

should be shown

in detail.

The assumptions * Not applicable as no assays have been

used for any reported.

reporting of

metal equivalent

values should be

clearly stated.

Re- - These * The geometry of the mineralisation with

la- relationships respect to the drill-hole angle is not known.

ti- are particularly All reported lengths are in reference to

on- important in the down-hole length, true width not known.

sh- reporting of

ip Exploration

be- Results. - If

tw- the geometry of

ee- the

n mineralisation

mi- with respect to

ne- the drill hole

ra- angle is known,

li- its nature

sa- should be

ti- reported. - If

on it is not known

wi- and only the

dt- down hole

hs lengths are

an- reported, there

d should be a

in- clear statement

te- to this effect

rc- (e.g., 'down

ep- hole length,

t true width not

le- known').

ng-

th-

s

Di- Appropriate maps * Refer to Figures 2, 7 & 8.

ag- and sections

ra- (with scales)

ms and tabulations

of intercepts

should be

included for any

significant

discovery being

reported These

should include,

but not be

limited to a

plan view of

drill hole

collar locations

and appropriate

sectional views.

Ba- Where * Not applicable as no assays have been

la- comprehensive reported.

nc- reporting of all

ed Exploration

re- Results is not

po- practicable,

rt- representative

in- reporting of

g both low and

high grades

and/or widths

should be

practiced to

avoid misleading

reporting of

Exploration

Results.

Ot- Other * Previous exploration results are detailed

he- exploration in: Conico Ltd press release on the 11th of

r data, if December 2020, entitled 'EM Survey Reveals

su- meaningful and Highly Prospective Chonolith at Ryberg'.

bs- material, should Conico Ltd press release on the 29th of July

ta- be reported 2020, entitled 'Conico to acquire East

nt- including (but Greenland projects via acquisition of

iv- not limited to): Longland Resources'. Holwell et al,

e geological Mineralium Deposita, 2012, 47:3-21.

ex- observations;

pl- geophysical

or- survey results;

at- geochemical

io- survey results;

n bulk samples -

da- size and method

ta of treatment;

metallurgical

test results;

bulk density,

groundwater,

geotechnical and

rock

characteristics;

potential

deleterious or

contaminating

substances.

Fu- The nature and * Diamond drilling testing for lateral

rt- scale of planned extensions of mineralisation, and large-scale

he- further work step-out drilling.

r (e.g., tests for

wo- lateral

rk extensions or

depth extensions

or large-scale

step-out

drilling).

Diagrams clearly * Refer to Figures 2, 8, 9 & 10.

highlighting the

areas of

possible

extensions,

including the

main geological

interpretations

and future

drilling areas,

provided this

information is

not commercially

sensitive.

