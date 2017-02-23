DGAP-News: Change on the Supervisory Board of FUCHS PETROLUB SE: End of an era - Dr. Manfred Fuchs to step down after Annual General Meeting (english)

Change on the Supervisory Board of FUCHS PETROLUB SE: End of an era - Dr. Manfred Fuchs to step down after Annual General Meeting

Change on the Supervisory Board of FUCHS PETROLUB SE: End of an era - Dr. Manfred Fuchs to step down after Annual General Meeting

Dr. Manfred Fuchs (78) is to step down after 13 years as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the end of the FUCHS Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2017. The Supervisory Board's nomination for his successor is Dr. Susanne Fuchs (52), who will introduce herself to shareholders at this year's Annual General Meeting. Dr. Susanne Fuchs, who belongs to the third generation of the entrepreneurial family, holds a doctorate in veterinary medicine and successfully completed her MBA at the Open University in the UK in 2016.

Dr. Manfred Fuchs took responsibility for the lubricants company founded in 1931 early on. He succeeded his father and company founder Rudolf Fuchs in 1963, at the age of 24. The development of FUCHS to a global player, strong growth primarily through acquisitions, early entry into growth markets such as China, the creation and integration of a group with global operations and the IPO in 1985 were just some of the important milestones in his 41 years as Chairman of the Executive Board at FUCHS PETROLUB.

At the end of 2003, Dr. Manfred Fuchs retired as Chairman of the Executive Board and joined the Supervisory Board of FUCHS PETROLUB as Deputy Chairman. He was succeeded in 2004 by his son Stefan Fuchs, who has been Chairman of the Executive Board ever since.

After 41 years at the head of the company and 13 years of activity on the Supervisory Board, an era is now coming to an end. As Managing Director of the family company RUDOLF FUCHS, in which the family's shares are pooled, he will continue to follow the development of FUCHS PETROLUB with great interest. In recognition and appreciation of his outstanding achievements as Executive Board member, Supervisory Board member and anchor shareholder of FUCHS PETROLUB over more than five decades, the Supervisory Board appoints Dr. Manfred Fuchs as Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

"On behalf of the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board, we give Dr. Manfred Fuchs our warmest thanks for his extraordinary entrepreneurial performance and successful Supervisory Board work. Dr. Manfred Fuchs actively shaped and supported the development of the company with his outstanding personality and his great wealth of business experience. We wish him all the best for the future and continued good health," says Dr. Jürgen Hambrecht, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Mannheim, February 23, 2017

FUCHS PETROLUB SE Public Relations Friesenheimer Str. 17 68169 Mannheim Tel. +49 621 3802-1104 tina.vogel@fuchs-oil.de www.fuchs.com/group

Press photos: www.fuchs.com/group/photogallery

About FUCHS The FUCHS Group develops, produces and markets high-grade lubricants and related specialties for virtually all industries and areas of application. The company, which was founded in Mannheim in 1931, employs around 5,000 people worldwide at 55 operating companies. FUCHS is the world's largest independent lubricant manufacturer. The most important markets in terms of sales revenues are Western Europe, Asia and North America.

Additional features:

Picture: http://newsfeed2.eqs.com/fuchs/546985.html Subtitle: Dr. Susanne Fuchs_Dr. Manfred Fuchs

