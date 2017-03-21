DGAP-News: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG increases share capital by up to 10% (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Dürr":

Proceeds from the offering will be used to accelerate Company's growth strategy

JENA, 21 March 2017

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has resolved on a cash capital increase from authorized capital of up to 10% minus one share. In total up to 8,130,960 new shares will be offered to institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process with the exclusion of subscription rights.

The Company plans to use the proceeds to accelerate its growth strategy. Dr. Ludwin Monz, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, states: "Given the current dynamics and consolidation trends in our markets, we see significant opportunities in the short to medium term to accelerate our growth through selective acquisitions. A number of projects in different size brackets are being considered, for which we aim to substantially increase our financial power and flexibility with the current transaction, improving our position for potential future acquisitions. We continuously aim to further expand our already very successful strategy as a global solutions provider in ophthalmology and microsurgery with additional growth initiatives."

The new shares will carry full dividend rights for the past fiscal year 2015/16 and will be offered for purchase exclusively to institutional investors in a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process, which starts immediately following publication of this press release. The Company reserves the right to close the order book at any time.

Carl Zeiss AG will not subscribe for any shares in the contemplated capital increase. Thus, the free float will increase from 35% up to approximately 41% and thereby market liquidity of the Carl Zeiss Meditec AG share will be broadened. Carl Zeiss AG will remain a long-term majority shareholder in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG and Commerzbank AG act as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners for the transaction.

Brief profile Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE 0005313704), which is listed on TecDAX of the German stock exchange, is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery. In fiscal year 2015/2016 (ended 30 September) the Group's 2,900 employees generated revenue of EUR1,088 million.

The Group's head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company's presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 35 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's shares are in free float. The remaining approx. 65 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading companies in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

For more information visit our website at: www.zeiss.com

