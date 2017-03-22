DGAP-News: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Strong demand for capital increase (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Carl Zeiss Meditec":

22.03.2017 / 08:24 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release

Strong demand for capital increase

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG raises proceeds of around EUR 317 million from the capital increase

JENA, 22 March 2017

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has successfully completed a cash capital increase from authorized capital. Gross proceeds amount to approximately EUR 317 million.

The capital increase announced yesterday has been successfully completed. The order book was closed early thanks to the strong demand.

A total of 8,130,960 new shares were placed at a price of EUR 38.94 per share. The Company plans to use the funds raised to drive forward its growth strategy, especially through acquisitions.

Dr. Ludwin Monz, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, comments on the successful conclusion of the capital increase: "We are delighted with the very strong demand for our new shares. The realised proceeds will provide us with the necessary firepower and flexibility to selectively exploit opportunities in our markets and to sustainably accelerate our growth. We would like to thank our new and existing shareholders for the high level of trust."

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG and Commerzbank AG are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners for the transaction. The first trading day of the new shares is scheduled for 27 March 2017.

Contact for media and investors Sebastian Frericks Director Investor Relations Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Tel. +49 (0)3641 220 116 E-mail: investors.meditec@zeiss.com

www.zeiss.de/presse

Forward-Looking Statements This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Carl Zeiss Meditec AG management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to confirm them to future events or developments.

Notice This publication does not constitute a public offer of securities in Germany. It is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia, or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. This publication does not constitute a prospectus, an offer to sell securities, or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'). The securities of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG described herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, or the laws of any state or territory of the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States of America, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG does not intend to register any portion of the offering in the United States of America or conduct a public offering of securities in the United States of America.

Brief profile Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE 0005313704), which is listed on TecDAX of the German stock exchange, is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery. In fiscal year 2015/2016 (ended 30 September) the Group's 2,900 employees generated revenue of EUR1,088 million.

The Group's head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company's presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 35 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's shares are in free float. The remaining approx. 65 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading companies in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

For more information visit our website at: www.zeiss.de

Language: English Company: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Göschwitzer Str. 51-52 07745 Jena Germany Phone: +49 (0)3641 220-0 Fax: +49 (0)3641 220-112 E-mail: investors.meditec@zeiss.com Internet: www.meditec.zeiss.de ISIN: DE0005313704 WKN: 531370 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

