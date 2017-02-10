DGAP-News: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Off to A Solid Start Into Business Year 2016/17 (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Carl Zeiss Meditec":

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Off to A Solid Start Into Business Year 2016/17

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Positive revenue and earnings trend in the first quarter

JENA, 10 February 2017

Carl Zeiss Meditec continued its growth trend in the first quarter of 2016/17. Revenue increased by 6.6 percent (adjusted for currency effects: 5.4 percent), to EUR280.0m (prior year: EUR262.6m). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose significantly, to EUR44.2m (prior year: EUR32.2m) - but benefited from one-time capital gains from asset sales. The adjusted EBIT margin increased to 13.4 percent (prior year: 12.6 percent). Earnings per share reached EUR0.38 (prior year: EUR0.21).

Dr. Ludwin Monz, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, is satisfied with the start to the year: "We closed the first quarter with encouraging increases in revenue and operating profit. And we continue to consistently pursue our strategy of being a solutions provider for our customers worldwide."

Strongest growth in Ophthalmic Devices SBU

Ophthalmology, in particular, contributed to growth: the Ophthalmic Devices strategic business unit (SBU) increased its revenue by 8.5 percent in the first quarter of the current fiscal year (adjusted for currency effects: 7.4 percent), to EUR207.6m, compared with EUR191.3m in the same period of the previous year. The business with laser systems for refractive correction developed particularly well. Additional growth is anticipated during the further course of the fiscal year due to the planned launch of the minimally invasive laser surgery ReLEx(R) SMILE in the USA. The sub- segment of Surgical Ophthalmology, the business with intraocular lenses and devices for the treatment of cataracts, also performed well. In Diagnostics, on the other hand, competitive pressure remained strong. The EBIT margin of the Ophthalmic Devices SBU increased further. One-time capital gains of EUR7.7m from the disposal of assets at a Surgical Ophthalmology site in Ontario, California, contributed to this growth.

Revenue in the Microsurgery SBU grew by 1.6 percent (adjusted for currency effects: 0.2 percent). Revenue from surgical microscopes and visualization solutions climbed to EUR72.4m, compared with EUR71.3m in the prior year. The key markets in North America and Asia exhibited a sideways trend at the start of the year. The profitability of the Microsurgery SBU remained at an above-average level and increased slightly compared with the prior year.

APAC becomes largest reporting region

Another strong performance was achieved by the Asia/Pacific (APAC) region. At EUR105.8m, revenue was significantly higher than the prior-year figure of EUR83.6m - an increase of 26.6 percent (adjusted for currency effects: 22.9 percent). A large part of this growth is attributable to the Chinese market, as well as Southeast Asia and India.

Revenue in the EMEA region declined by 7.2 percent (adjusted for currency effects: -6.6 percent), to EUR83.7m (prior year: EUR90.2m). There was a downturn in business particularly in the United Kingdom, Southern Europe and the Middle East.

Revenue in the Americas region was largely stable, increasing by 1.9 percent (adjusted for currency effects: 0.7 percent) to revenue of EUR90.5m (prior year: EUR88.8m).

Earnings per share (EPS) increased significantly year-on-year, to EUR0.38 (prior year: EUR0.21). The increase in operating profit contributed to this - the prior year was also still affected significantly by extraordinary expenses arising from impairments on an at-equity holding and by negative results from currency hedges.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's objective remains to continue growing at least at the same rate as the underlying market in fiscal year 2016/17. The EBIT margin is expected to be within the range also forecast for the medium term, of 13 percent to 15 percent.

Revenue by strategic business unit

All figures in 3 months 3 months Change from Change from EURm 2016/17 2015/16 prior year prior year (adjusted for currency effects) Ophthalmic 207.6 191.3 +8.5% +7.4% Devices Microsurgery 72.4 71.3 +1.6% +0.2% Total 280.0 262.6 +6.6% +5.4%

Revenue by region

All figures in 3 months 3 months Change from Change from EURm 2016/17 2015/16 prior year prior year (adjusted for currency effects) EMEA 83.7 90.2 -7.2% -6.6% Americas 90.5 88.8 +1.9% +0.7% APAC 105.8 83.6 +26.6% +22.9% Total 280.0 262.6 +6.6% +5.4%

Contact for investors and press Sebastian Frericks Director Investor Relations Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Phone: +49 3641 220-106 Email: investors.meditec@zeiss.com www.zeiss.com/press

Language: English
ISIN: DE0005313704
WKN: 531370

