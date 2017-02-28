DGAP-News: Capital Stage AG strengthens its stake in CHORUS Clean Energy AG (english)

Capital Stage AG strengthens its stake in CHORUS Clean Energy AG

Capital Stage AG strengthens its stake in CHORUS Clean Energy AG

- Increase of shareholdings in CHORUS Clean Energy AG to more than 95 per cent - Shares were acquired on the stock market and through a share swap via a small capital increase - Path of growth to be continued in 2017

Hamburg, February 28, 2017- The SDAX-listed Hamburg-based solar and wind park operator Capital Stage announced today that in the meanwhile it has purchased a total of 160,734 shares in CHORUS Clean Energy AG (CHORUS) in Neubiberg, Munich. The stake held by Capital Stage AG in CHORUS has therefore increased to more than 95 per cent.

The increase in the stake in CHORUS took place in two steps. In the first step, Capital Stage in the meantime purchased additional 105,735 shares in CHORUS on the stock market. Furthermore, Capital Stage acquires 54,999 CHORUS shares over the counter from an institutional shareholder. The transaction will take the form of an exchange of shares in which for three shares in CHORUS five shares in Capital Stage are being offered. This ratio therefore matches the ratio of the public tender offer for the shares of CHORUS by Capital Stage which was closed in Oktober 2016. In order to create the new Capital Stage shares, Capital Stage intends to carry out a capital increase of EUR 91,665.00 which will involve the utilisation of its authorised capital and exclude the subscription rights of its shareholders. The capital increase will be registered into the commercial register shortly. The share capital of Capital Stage will increase from EUR 126,431,995.00 to EUR 126,523,660.00.

One of Europe's biggest independent producers of renewable energy

"This acquisition underlines our certainty that we were right to invest in CHORUS Clean Energy AG," says Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO of Capital Stage AG. Ever since taking over CHORUS Clean Energy AG in October 2016, the Capital Stage Group has been one of the largest independent producers of green power in Europe. "With our new position in the market, we have access to better opportunities in terms of both acquisitions and finance. Markets and analysts consider this a positive factor", continues Dr Husmann.

Capital Stage expects to continue the path of growth

Most recently, Capital Stage published that it managed to significantly expand electricity production in the year 2016, in spite of below-average wind level compared to the long-term average.

Compared to the previous year, the output from renewable energies increased by more than 56 per cent to nearly 940 GWh of electricity in 2016 - thus setting a new record for energy generation.

Capital Stage therefore is confident to achieve its earnings targets for the financial year 2016 and expects the growth to be continued in the current year 2017.

Capital Stage AG is going to publish the financial results for the full year 2016 on March 31, 2017

About Capital Stage AG: Since 2009, Capital Stage has been investing in and operating solar and wind parks, now with installations in Germany, France, Finland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria and Sweden. Including solar and wind parks acquired and operated as part of the asset management business for third parties, the company's generation capacity totals more than 1.2 gigawatts. This makes Capital Stage one of Europe's leading independent solar and wind park operators. With its solar and wind parks, the company generates attractive yields as well as continuous and predictable income.

The Capital Stage AG share is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the regulated market of the Hamburg stock exchange (ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500). Since 2014, the Capital Stage AG share has been included in the SDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

You can find further information on the company at www.capitalstage.com.

Contact: Till Gießmann Head of Investor & Public Relations ------------------------------------------------------------ Capital Stage AG Große Elbstraße 59 22767 Hamburg

Fon: + 49 40 37 85 62-242 Fax: + 49 40 37 85 62-129 e-mail: till.giessmann@capitalstage.com http://www.capitalstage.com

